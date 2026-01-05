We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Where passion turns into art
If today were the last day of my life, would I do what I’m about to do today?
A question that I asked myself every single morning before I head to my previous engineering work. For the longest time, the answer was no until I started to change the way I approach life.
In 2018, I finally found the courage to leave my career as a mechanical engineer — a good job with a good income and a comfortable lifestyle. But then I realised that I wanted to pursue something bigger, to inspire & change people’s live
When I left my career, my mission was simple:
To be able to experience and capture the unseen perspectives of the world so that I could inspire & bring happiness to other people.
To help others to find hope, purpose and happiness through their passion and live their dream life.
I’m Stanley, an award-winning, published and exhibited travel photographer who has explored 29 countries worldwide. I’m honoured to have won over 100 international awards, published in magazines like Canadian Geographic, and Exhibited in countries like Australia, US and Japan.
Awe-inspiring moments are a second away, and the camera is the tool that I chose to preserve for generations to come.
A photograph is more than just an image. It is a translation of what you see and experience of our passage in time.
It transforms the feeling from the past to the present, it touches our imagination and conveys a story.
Photography is our window to the world, our perspectives.
The ability to recognise the simplest thing amongst the grandest landscape, the extraordinary in the mundane, the striking magnificent of Mother Nature
The once-in-a-lifetime moments, every journey is an exploration & every exploration is an adventure.
This is my life journey.
This is The Wicked Hunt
The Wicked Hunt
You Better Hold Fast
The Wicked Hunt is a mission to go through unconventional ways to experience and capture unique moments. As a photographer, it is my duty to show a different perspective of the world, hopefully in a better way. The Wicked Hunt isn’t about hunting for the perfect photo.
Instead, it’s about enduring the journey to find and experience that perfect moment. Whether it is a long hike to a unique spot, an early wake-up to find unique lighting during sunrise, a quality time with friends and family or merely a deeper observation of a common area.
The photo was never the goal, it’s simply the trophy, something to capture that perfect moment and something to remember it by. We all dream about a moment in a place at a certain time, but often we’re discouraged by fear of failure and going out of our comfort zone. As a Wicked Hunter, I believe that we should overcome these fear. Life is fragile and precious. We don’t know when our time will come to an end, we only have one shot at making this our life, a life that is driven by love and passion, not fear.
We need to take more risks, go out of our comfort zone and take small actions toward our “dreams”, however big or small they might be.
Don’t wait for the perfect moments because they’ll never come. Instead, make those moments perfect in their way.
Where passion turns into art
If today were the last day of my life, would I do what I’m about to do today?
A question that I asked myself every single morning before I head to my previous engineering work. For the longest time, the answer was no until I started to change the way I approach life.
In 2018, I finally found the courage to leave my career as a mechanical engineer — a good job with a good income and a comfortable lifestyle. But then I realised that I wanted to pursue something bigger, to inspire & change people’s live
When I left my career, my mission was simple:
To be able to experience and capture the unseen perspectives of the world so that I could inspire & bring happiness to other people.
To help others to find hope, purpose and happiness through their passion and live their dream life.
I’m Stanley, an award-winning, published and exhibited travel photographer who has explored 29 countries worldwide. I’m honoured to have won over 100 international awards, published in magazines like Canadian Geographic, and Exhibited in countries like Australia, US and Japan.
Awe-inspiring moments are a second away, and the camera is the tool that I chose to preserve for generations to come.
A photograph is more than just an image. It is a translation of what you see and experience of our passage in time.
It transforms the feeling from the past to the present, it touches our imagination and conveys a story.
Photography is our window to the world, our perspectives.
The ability to recognise the simplest thing amongst the grandest landscape, the extraordinary in the mundane, the striking magnificent of Mother Nature
The once-in-a-lifetime moments, every journey is an exploration & every exploration is an adventure.
This is my life journey.
This is The Wicked Hunt
The Wicked Hunt
You Better Hold Fast
The Wicked Hunt is a mission to go through unconventional ways to experience and capture unique moments. As a photographer, it is my duty to show a different perspective of the world, hopefully in a better way. The Wicked Hunt isn’t about hunting for the perfect photo.
Instead, it’s about enduring the journey to find and experience that perfect moment. Whether it is a long hike to a unique spot, an early wake-up to find unique lighting during sunrise, a quality time with friends and family or merely a deeper observation of a common area.
The photo was never the goal, it’s simply the trophy, something to capture that perfect moment and something to remember it by. We all dream about a moment in a place at a certain time, but often we’re discouraged by fear of failure and going out of our comfort zone. As a Wicked Hunter, I believe that we should overcome these fear. Life is fragile and precious. We don’t know when our time will come to an end, we only have one shot at making this our life, a life that is driven by love and passion, not fear.
We need to take more risks, go out of our comfort zone and take small actions toward our “dreams”, however big or small they might be.
Don’t wait for the perfect moments because they’ll never come. Instead, make those moments perfect in their way.
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.
As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.
Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.
As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.
Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.