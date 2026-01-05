ADVERTISEMENT

I went to countless spots in Indonesia, shooting for my camera-bag crowdfunding project.

After a decade of ideas, prototypes, testing, and validation by 50+ beta users, we finally introduce this to the world.

A first-of-its-kind camera bag with 10-in-1 modularity and instant 1-zip-away accessibility that doesn't give you back or shoulder pain.

You can learn more about it on our website or follow us on @tworedtabs.

More info: tworedtabs.com | Instagram | Instagram | thewickedhunt.com