My 18 Photographs Of Corviale Youth Living Under The Shadow Of A Failing ’80s Social Housing Project
I spent 6 weeks in the infamous Roman neighborhood of Corviale and photographed the local youth living under the shadow of a failing '80s social housing project.
Corviale, a colossal utopian social housing project built on the outskirts of Rome in the early 1980s, stands as a symbol of unfulfilled aspirations and the complexities of urban development. This photo series sheds light on the lives of Corviale's young residents and their intricate relationship with this concrete jungle they call home.
The Birth of a Utopian Dream.
Corviale was born out of a grand vision to provide affordable housing for Rome's growing population while fostering a sense of community and well-being. Formally known as "La Corviale," the district is situated in the southwestern outskirts of Rome, in the Primavalle neighborhood. Its origins trace back to the mid-20th century, during Italy's post-World War II reconstruction period when there was a pressing need for affordable housing to accommodate the rapidly growing population.
In 1972, a visionary competition was organized to tackle the housing crisis, inviting architects to present innovative proposals for a massive residential complex that would provide housing for thousands of families. The winning project was designed by Mario Fiorentino, a renowned Italian architect, and his team. Construction commenced in 1972, and after several years of development, Corviale was completed in 1982.
This brutalist structure rises to a height of nine stories in some places, accommodating over 6,000 residents across its 1,000 apartments. Its striking size and shape have garnered comparisons to the renowned "Great Wall of China," further emphasizing its significance as a monumental architectural accomplishment. Stretching 980 meters in length, Corviale holds the title of one of the world's longest residential buildings. The project, however, encountered setbacks during its construction, leading to an abrupt finish that hindered its full realization.
From Dream to Nightmare.
Corviale's journey from utopia to reality has been fraught with challenges. In the absence of adequate maintenance, social services, and convenient transportation links to central Rome, the district struggled to fulfill its initial promise. As a result, certain sections of the building became occupied by squatters and plagued by drug addiction, crime, and social despair. Corviale, once an urban dream, was transformed into an urban nightmare, overshadowed by joblessness and a sense of isolation.
A World Apart.
Located just a 45-minute bus ride from Rome's ancient canter, Corviale presents a stark contrast to the bustling historical heart of the city. The district's surreal concrete landscape evokes a sense of detachment and otherness as if it exists in a parallel universe. Within this unique environment, young residents navigate a complex love-hate relationship with their surroundings, grappling with the realities of their daily lives.
Renewal and Transformation.
In the early 2000s, the local authorities recognized the need for revitalizing Corviale and improving the living conditions of its residents. Urban renewal projects were initiated to address social issues and structural concerns. The aim was to transform the district into a more inclusive and vibrant community. Renovation efforts focused on improving public spaces, creating recreational areas, and introducing commercial spaces to foster economic activity within the complex. Community engagement programs were implemented to encourage residents' participation in the revitalization process, instilling a sense of ownership and pride in their living environment.
Reflections on Corviale.
Corviale's story serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between urban planning, social dynamics, and community well-being. It prompts us to critically examine the gaps in realizing utopian visions and the importance of ongoing support and investment in sustaining and revitalizing communities. While Corviale may have experienced setbacks, its residents are an embodiment of the human spirit, finding strength and beauty amidst the concrete walls and fragmented dreams.