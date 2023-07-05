The Birth of a Utopian Dream.

Corviale was born out of a grand vision to provide affordable housing for Rome's growing population while fostering a sense of community and well-being. Formally known as "La Corviale," the district is situated in the southwestern outskirts of Rome, in the Primavalle neighborhood. Its origins trace back to the mid-20th century, during Italy's post-World War II reconstruction period when there was a pressing need for affordable housing to accommodate the rapidly growing population.

In 1972, a visionary competition was organized to tackle the housing crisis, inviting architects to present innovative proposals for a massive residential complex that would provide housing for thousands of families. The winning project was designed by Mario Fiorentino, a renowned Italian architect, and his team. Construction commenced in 1972, and after several years of development, Corviale was completed in 1982.

This brutalist structure rises to a height of nine stories in some places, accommodating over 6,000 residents across its 1,000 apartments. Its striking size and shape have garnered comparisons to the renowned "Great Wall of China," further emphasizing its significance as a monumental architectural accomplishment. Stretching 980 meters in length, Corviale holds the title of one of the world's longest residential buildings. The project, however, encountered setbacks during its construction, leading to an abrupt finish that hindered its full realization.