This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos By Showing The Before And After (46 Pics)
Taking a good picture isn't easy. Taking an awesome picture is even harder. And taking an impossible picture is, well, impossible. Unless you use Photoshop that is.
Peter Stewart is an internationally published photographer with thousands of followers and millions of views. He's also a wizard with Photoshop, and you can see from these revealing before and after pictures just what sort of difference some clever editing can make.
More info: Peter Stewart | 500px | Instagram | Flickr | (h/t: demilked, PetaPixel)
This post may include affiliate links.
HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.
“I like to approach my digital photography with a certain sense of the fantastical and the surreal,” Stewart told PetaPixel. He uses a technique called bracketed multiple exposure, which allows him to retain highlight details from different photographs before stacking them together into one picture.
“These before and after samples are simply meant to highlight what can be done with the power of Photoshop,' says Stewart. "As such, I have deliberately provided the most dramatic examples.”
Perspective re-correction and power line removal in photoshop. Color enhancements using color efex pro.
Multiple exposure blended file.
Gradual orange sky gradient and color adjustments were performed in adobe camera raw. Sunrays created in photoshop, with an added glow.
Various sky adjustments were performed in Photoshop. Nik color efex pro was used for post-production color enhancements.
Nik color efex pro used for post-production color enhancements.
Overexposed image with detail brought back using camera raw. Nik color efex pro used for post-production color.
Tonal adjustments were made using nik color efex pro. Composite sky blended into the frame manually.
Color temperature adjustment using Adobe Camera RAW.
HDR bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.
Adjustments to contrast and color to reduce haze and 'warm up' the image. Composite sky blended into the frame, with sun glow added in.
HDR bracketing composited using photoshop's 'merge to HDR'. Nik color efex pro used for post-production
3x exposure edit. HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro used for post-production color enhancements.
Contrast and color temp corrected. Color enhancements made using vsco and nik color efex pro.
Hdr bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.
2x exposures manually blended in Photoshop. Perspective fixed in camera raw. Color adjustments made using Nik color efex pro.
Single raw image copied twice then flipped and cut diagonally, then masked to create a seamless join. The image was then brightened to reveal detail.
Single exposure edit.
Hdr bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production color enhancements.
3x exposure edit. HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. VSCO film presets used for color enhancement.
3x exposures manually composited in photoshop cc. Replacement sky layer manually overlaid and 'painted' in.
Single exposure composite cropped and color corrected in photoshop. Sky background composited into image and color corrected.
Huh. Now I don't feel so bad about using filters on Instagram.
Huh. Now I don't feel so bad about using filters on Instagram.