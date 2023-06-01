Taking a good picture isn't easy. Taking an awesome picture is even harder. And taking an impossible picture is, well, impossible. Unless you use Photoshop that is.

Peter Stewart is an internationally published photographer with thousands of followers and millions of views. He's also a wizard with Photoshop, and you can see from these revealing before and after pictures just what sort of difference some clever editing can make.

More info: Peter Stewart | 500px | Instagram | Flickr | (h/t: demilkedPetaPixel)

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.

petestew Report

19points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean I've been lied to

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

“I like to approach my digital photography with a certain sense of the fantastical and the surreal,” Stewart told PetaPixel. He uses a technique called bracketed multiple exposure, which allows him to retain highlight details from different photographs before stacking them together into one picture.

“These before and after samples are simply meant to highlight what can be done with the power of Photoshop,' says Stewart. "As such, I have deliberately provided the most dramatic examples.”
#2

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

18points
POST
#3

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

16points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's kind of amazing how they get the clarity. I like it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Perspective re-correction and power line removal in photoshop. Color enhancements using color efex pro.

petestew Report

15points
POST
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Colours are too saturated, first picture is much better.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

15points
POST
#6

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Multiple exposure blended file.

petestew Report

14points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely prefer the first one.

0
0points
reply
#7

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

14points
POST
#8

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Gradual orange sky gradient and color adjustments were performed in adobe camera raw. Sunrays created in photoshop, with an added glow.

petestew Report

12points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prefer the first photo, it's calming the second looks like a dragon is going to jump out at any second

3
3points
reply
#9

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

12points
POST
Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer the first one

0
0points
reply
#10

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

12points
POST
#11

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

11points
POST
#12

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

10points
POST
#13

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

10points
POST
#14

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Various sky adjustments were performed in Photoshop. Nik color efex pro was used for post-production color enhancements.

petestew Report

9points
POST
#15

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Nik color efex pro used for post-production color enhancements.

petestew Report

9points
POST
#16

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

9points
POST
#17

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

9points
POST
#18

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

9points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cyberpunk 2106

1
1point
reply
#19

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

9points
POST
#20

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Overexposed image with detail brought back using camera raw. Nik color efex pro used for post-production color.

petestew Report

8points
POST
#21

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Tonal adjustments were made using nik color efex pro. Composite sky blended into the frame manually.

petestew Report

8points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Orange and Cyan are opposites on the colour spectrum. A cheap trick that draws our eyes to them. ........But I still like it.

1
1point
reply
#22

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

8points
POST
#23

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

6points
POST
#24

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

6points
POST
#26

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

6points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was beautiful before. No need for FX - Edit to change 'fine' to 'beautiful'

1
1point
reply
#27

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

6points
POST
#28

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Color temperature adjustment using Adobe Camera RAW.

petestew Report

5points
POST
#29

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

5points
POST
#30

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

5points
POST
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First picture did not need any adjustment, it was perfect. The processing just ruined it.

0
0points
reply
#31

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

HDR bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.

petestew Report

4points
POST
#32

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Adjustments to contrast and color to reduce haze and 'warm up' the image. Composite sky blended into the frame, with sun glow added in.

petestew Report

4points
POST
Owen
Owen
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sky appears to be on fire?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

4points
POST
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer the first one

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

HDR bracketing composited using photoshop's 'merge to HDR'. Nik color efex pro used for post-production

petestew Report

3points
POST
#35

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

3x exposure edit. HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. Nik Color Efex Pro used for post-production color enhancements.

petestew Report

3points
POST
#36

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Contrast and color temp corrected. Color enhancements made using vsco and nik color efex pro.

petestew Report

3points
POST
#37

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

3points
POST
#38

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Hdr bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production.

petestew Report

2points
POST
#39

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

2x exposures manually blended in Photoshop. Perspective fixed in camera raw. Color adjustments made using Nik color efex pro.

petestew Report

2points
POST
#40

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Single raw image copied twice then flipped and cut diagonally, then masked to create a seamless join. The image was then brightened to reveal detail.

petestew Report

2points
POST
#41

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Single exposure edit.

petestew Report

2points
POST
#42

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Hdr bracketing manually blended in photoshop. Nik color efex pro used for post-production color enhancements.

petestew Report

2points
POST
#43

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

petestew Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

3x exposure edit. HDR bracketing manually blended in Photoshop. VSCO film presets used for color enhancement.

petestew Report

1point
POST
#45

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

3x exposures manually composited in photoshop cc. Replacement sky layer manually overlaid and 'painted' in.

petestew Report

1point
POST
#46

Photographer Reveals How Much Online Images Are Photoshopped

Single exposure composite cropped and color corrected in photoshop. Sky background composited into image and color corrected.

petestew Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!