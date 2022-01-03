1k+views
I Took A Photo Every Day For A Year, And Here Are The 33 Best Ones
I'm an Italian photographer and in 2020, I had great difficulties taking pictures due to the pandemic situation and a deep lack of motivation. So I decided to begin a 365 Project in 2021 to have a reason to go out and shoot: I shot and posted a photo every day for 365 days to have a visual diary of that year, for me a year of rebirth.
It was not easy to take a (nice) photo every single day of the year but I succeeded. Not every image is actually good but that's okay. During last year I (re)learned to keep my eyes wide open, and now, after 365 days, I'm finally ready to fill my eyes again with love and wonder.
Day 92: There Is Always A Hidden Treasure To Find In Rome, Just Walk…
Day 352: Saturday Morning Sunshower
Day 183: I Tried To Take Some Pictures In The Afternoon But It Was Too Warm And I Met Just A Solitary Man In The Middle Of The Square
Day 89: First Day In “Orange Zone”, After Two Weeks Of Lockdown. A Feeble Light In The Darkness
Day 359: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (With A Vespa)
Day 153: I’ll Be There For You, You’ll Be There For Me
This is the best of the lot by far. Couple pictures are always either arm in arm, hugging each other face to face, or her cuddling him from behind. They are sharing this bench equally, and resting on and with each other. This is what true love looks like. Oh BTW, this is the song that's going through my head as I write this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvxagNIBVLU
Day 343: Fall Colors Are Stunning
Day 58: If Anything Goes Wrong, Pizza Will Be My Constant
Day 127: Some Good News: My Swab Is Negative And Mourinho Signed For Roma. There Is Enthusiasm In The Air
Day 139: Sweeping The Dust Of Time
Day 189: Vimercate Is A Small Town In Lombardia, Not Far From Milano. I’ve Been There Just For A Night And A Few Hours In The Morning. I Miss The Sea And The Heat Of The South
Day 197: Today, Walking In The Street, I Met Peter Pan And His Shadow…
Day 209: Who Needs Hugs?
Day 365: Every End Is A New Beginning
Day 101: Fifteen Minutes By Car And You Can Visit A Different Place, Outside Rome
Day 311: Sunday Morning In The Rare Old Times
Day 57: Let’s Surround Ourselves With The Great Beauty
Day 76: Postcard From Garbatella. Third Day Of Lockdown, But Walking In The Neighborhood Is Allowed
Day 166: I Love Street Photography. Sometimes You Walk For Hours And You Can’t Find Anything To Photograph, Sometimes You Just Walk Around The Corner And You Find A Good Scene, A Gift, A Treasure. It’s Pure Magic. It’s Exciting
I feel the same. Every workday, I find an interesting scene at my job that I have to capture and share.
Day 192: We Are The Champions, My Friends!
Day 325: Street Portrait In El Born, Barcelona
Day 348: Today I Just Wanted To Eat Pizza And Say Hi To The Sea, So I Went To Napoli
Day 69: Anybody Who Talks About Roman Hedonism Has Never Spent His Youth In Monte Mario
What an interesting photo- it looks like his shadow is extending its arms, whereas the walker is not.
Day 155: This Morning I Took Some Picture But When I Back Home I Wasn’t Satisfied. So In The Late Afternoon I Decided To Walk A Bit In The Neighborhood To Find Something Better And After Ten Minutes I Took This Image. The Teaching Is: If You Are Not Happy With Your Works, Try Harder And Walk A Bit More
Day 181: The Sun Is Warm, But If You Are Chasing A Dream, Don’t Give Up!
Day 228: I’m Back In Rome. All Around Me It’s Weirdly Quiet, Silently. Nobody Is Out
Day 39: Sometimes Our Thoughts Branch Out Into Our Winter Melancholy
Day 95: Last Day Of Holiday
Day 73: Last Day In “Yellow Zone” (Tomorrow Will Be “Red Zone”: Lockdown). Swab Day
Day 273: Something Is Rotten In The State Of Garbatella
Day 345: You See, In This World There’s Two Kinds Of People, My Friend: Those With “Loaded” Cameras And Those Who Dig. You Dig
