I'm an Italian photographer and in 2020, I had great difficulties taking pictures due to the pandemic situation and a deep lack of motivation. So I decided to begin a 365 Project in 2021 to have a reason to go out and shoot: I shot and posted a photo every day for 365 days to have a visual diary of that year, for me a year of rebirth.

It was not easy to take a (nice) photo every single day of the year but I succeeded. Not every image is actually good but that's okay. During last year I (re)learned to keep my eyes wide open, and now, after 365 days, I'm finally ready to fill my eyes again with love and wonder.

