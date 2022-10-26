#1 Can artificial intelligence be creative?

#2 Are certain types of experiences inherently “happier” than others?

#3 What is infinity?

#4 Does understanding philosophy lead to progress?

#5 Can we know what happiness is without sadness?

#6 How do you know what is real and what isn’t?

#7 Is it always wrong to lie? When (if ever) is it okay?

#8 Do you shape your own destiny or does everything happen by fate?

#9 Can humans change their behavior if given enough time?

#10 Do all people deserve respect?

#11 What is love?

#12 If we ban drugs, why not harmful food additives and alcohol?

#13 Should the government make organ donation compulsory?

#14 Should people have the right to live and travel anywhere they wish with no state or country boundaries?

#15 Is it always good to have choices?

#16 Who is more important to the world, you or your neighbor?

#17 How far will you go to experience something for the first time?

#18 Can you only achieve what you set your mind to?

#19 Should we fear death?

#20 Would you choose to live in a computer simulation if it will make you a lot happier?

#21 What is true strength?

#22 Do we love ourselves more in the virtual world and less in the real world?

#23 Is it worse to fail at something or never attempt it in the first place?

#24 What exactly is self-esteem and where does it come from?

#25 If all the currencies in the world did not have monetary value, would our world be a much better place?

#26 Will artificial intelligence help increase human lifespan in the future?

#27 Will stricter laws make a better world?

#28 Can we understand good without evil?

#29 What is the truth and is it the same as reality?

#30 How and when did everything begin?

#31 Do humans have a soul? Do animals have a soul?

#32 Must we have evidence to know the truth?

#33 How do you know what is real?

#34 What is gravity and how does it work?

#35 Is it okay to do something “wrong” if no one sees it or knows about it?

#36 Does utilizing time properly make our lives meaningful and happy?

#37 What are thoughts and where do they come from?

#38 Are religion and science compatible? Why or why not?

#39 Which is easier – to love or be loved?

#40 Are there limitations to free speech?

#41 Will a world without reliance on modern technology make any progress?

#42 Is death a new beginning?

#43 Is there such a thing as luck?

#44 Why do we respect the dead more than the living?

#45 What harsh truths do you prefer to ignore?

#46 Is the glass half empty or half full?

#47 Do those who love us, really love us, or do they simply love what they think we are?

#48 What are some untruths you know about yourself?

#49 Would you rather be born smart or become smart?

#50 Can people really change, or is everyone doomed to stay the same?

#51 What would you regret if you died tomorrow?

#52 Which would you rather be - an unhappy human being or a happy dog?

#53 Is it wrong to spend money on expensive food when people are dying of hunger?

#54 Is life meaningless if we can live forever?

#55 If you go back in time and teach young Einstein relativity theory, where does the idea come from?

#56 Do guns protect people or kill people?

#57 Do we change when we have power?

#58 Is it possible time is being altered right now?

#59 Does time have a beginning or an end?

#60 Are people natural-born leaders, or do they develop the traits over time?

#61 How much does language affect our thinking?

#62 Can you really experience anything objectively?

#63 Is there such a thing as absolute morality?

#64 Does nature or nurture form a person’s personality?

#65 Is there such a thing as truth, or is it relative?

#66 What happens to a person after they die?

#67 Does what a person observe alter what actually occurs?

#68 How much control does a person have over their life?

#69 Is there anything wrong with being selfish?

#70 Where does self-worth come from?

#71 Does anyone else’s happiness affect my own?

#72 Can life be meaningful without friends?

#73 Is being obsessive about someone or something a good thing?

#74 Is it ever okay to tell a secret?

#75 Would you break the law to save someone you love?

#76 If our minds are made of particles and atoms, which both behave probabilistically, how can we think we have freewill?

#77 Does belief make God exist?

#78 Are emotions rational or irrational?

#79 Are there universal human rights? What are they?

#80 Should we limit the amount of money people can earn and save to avoid an unequal distribution of wealth?

#81 Which is more important, justice or mercy?

#82 Is peace the only way to stop war?

#83 Is true beauty subjective or objective?

#84 If a child becomes the parent, who then becomes the child?

#85 What do you believe but cannot prove?

#86 What do we consider moral?

#87 Do people exist simply to live, or do they live to exist?

#88 Is happiness the most important purpose in life?

#89 Is there progress in art?

#90 How do you know you are not dreaming right now?

#91 Can we be certain of anything?

#92 Is there progress in philosophy?

#93 If everyone spoke their mind would this world be a better place?

#94 Is trust more important than love?

#95 How much control do you have over your life?

#96 How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?

#97 What’s more important: doing the right thing or doing things right?

#98 Would you want to know you are going to die beforehand or die suddenly without warning?

#99 Is there life after death?

#100 How come we judge ourselves by the actions we take but not by our intentions?

#101 What is freedom? Is true freedom possible?

#102 Is there such a thing as free will?

#103 Do humans need God to exist?

#104 Does living your life for others make your life have meaning?

#105 When do you think the world will “end”?

#106 Which is more real, mind or matter?

#107 Does the “Law of Attraction” exist and what is it?

#108 Are beliefs and superstitions the same?

#109 Do parallel universes exist?

#110 Does democracy work for every country?

#111 Is preservation of a country’s culture a good reason for limiting immigration?

#112 What are dreams and why do we have them?

#113 How would you define honor?

#114 If people are able to erase bad memories, would anyone choose to forget their entire life?

#115 What do you think will be more valuable in the future, relationships, or money?

#116 What are some things that are better left unsaid?

#117 What is art?

#118 Why do we punish people?

#119 Is patriotism irrational?

#120 Are you the same person you were ten years ago?

#121 If meat can be grown using stem cells, is there any reason not to eat meat?

#122 Why is there something rather than nothing?

#123 Does time flow? How fast does it flow?

#124 Does sound happen if nothing is present to hear it?

#125 How do you know your perceptions are real?

#126 Where is the line between insanity and creativity?

#127 Does awareness of consciousness have benefits?

#128 Do thoughts have a pattern?

#129 Are we losing our right to privacy?

#130 Are we morally obligated to help others?

#131 When do people cease to be innocent?

#132 Do numbers really exist or are they something man has created?

#133 Is ignorance really bliss?

#134 Is it more important to be a leader or a follower?

#135 Which is more important, to be respected or liked?

#136 When does consciousness begin?

#137 Is suffering a necessary part of the human condition?

#138 Has social media been a net positive or a net negative for our society?

#139 Is it ever okay to share a secret?