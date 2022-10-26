#1

Can artificial intelligence be creative?

Buren
1 hour ago

I thought it had been proven to some extent. Yes.

#2

Are certain types of experiences inherently “happier” than others?

#3

What is infinity?

#4

Does understanding philosophy lead to progress?

#5

Can we know what happiness is without sadness?

#6

How do you know what is real and what isn’t?

#7

Is it always wrong to lie? When (if ever) is it okay?

#8

Do you shape your own destiny or does everything happen by fate?

#9

Can humans change their behavior if given enough time?

#10

Do all people deserve respect?

alias D.
12 minutes ago

Some of them do not

#11

What is love?

#12

If we ban drugs, why not harmful food additives and alcohol?

alias D.
10 minutes ago

We legalize things we can choose to avoid ie drugs and alcohol we can’t avoid crappy food when companies make damn sure it’s all we can afford

#13

Should the government make organ donation compulsory?

#14

Should people have the right to live and travel anywhere they wish with no state or country boundaries?

#15

Is it always good to have choices?

#16

Who is more important to the world, you or your neighbor?

#17

How far will you go to experience something for the first time?

#18

Can you only achieve what you set your mind to?

#19

Should we fear death?

#20

Would you choose to live in a computer simulation if it will make you a lot happier?

#21

What is true strength?

#22

Do we love ourselves more in the virtual world and less in the real world?

#23

Is it worse to fail at something or never attempt it in the first place?

#24

What exactly is self-esteem and where does it come from?

#25

If all the currencies in the world did not have monetary value, would our world be a much better place?

#26

Will artificial intelligence help increase human lifespan in the future?

#27

Will stricter laws make a better world?

alias D.
9 minutes ago

No because even in a perfect system their would be “freedom fighters”

#28

Can we understand good without evil?

#29

What is the truth and is it the same as reality?

#30

How and when did everything begin?

#31

Do humans have a soul? Do animals have a soul?

#32

Must we have evidence to know the truth?

#33

How do you know what is real?

#34

What is gravity and how does it work?

alias D.
8 minutes ago

A force of attraction due to density and mass

#35

Is it okay to do something “wrong” if no one sees it or knows about it?

#36

Does utilizing time properly make our lives meaningful and happy?

#37

What are thoughts and where do they come from?

#38

Are religion and science compatible? Why or why not?

alias D.
8 minutes ago

Most religions where made in a time with little understanding of the world so most of the time no

#39

Which is easier – to love or be loved?

#40

Are there limitations to free speech?

#41

Will a world without reliance on modern technology make any progress?

#42

Is death a new beginning?

#43

Is there such a thing as luck?

alias D.
7 minutes ago

There is not only probability and coincidence

#44

Why do we respect the dead more than the living?

#45

What harsh truths do you prefer to ignore?

#46

Is the glass half empty or half full?

#47

Do those who love us, really love us, or do they simply love what they think we are?

#48

What are some untruths you know about yourself?

#49

Would you rather be born smart or become smart?

#50

Can people really change, or is everyone doomed to stay the same?

#51

What would you regret if you died tomorrow?

#52

Which would you rather be - an unhappy human being or a happy dog?

#53

Is it wrong to spend money on expensive food when people are dying of hunger?

#54

Is life meaningless if we can live forever?

#55

If you go back in time and teach young Einstein relativity theory, where does the idea come from?

#56

Do guns protect people or kill people?

#57

Do we change when we have power?

#58

Is it possible time is being altered right now?

#59

Does time have a beginning or an end?

#60

Are people natural-born leaders, or do they develop the traits over time?

#61

How much does language affect our thinking?

#62

Can you really experience anything objectively?

#63

Is there such a thing as absolute morality?

#64

Does nature or nurture form a person’s personality?

#65

Is there such a thing as truth, or is it relative?

#66

What happens to a person after they die?

#67

Does what a person observe alter what actually occurs?

#68

How much control does a person have over their life?

#69

Is there anything wrong with being selfish?

#70

Where does self-worth come from?

#71

Does anyone else’s happiness affect my own?

#72

Can life be meaningful without friends?

#73

Is being obsessive about someone or something a good thing?

#74

Is it ever okay to tell a secret?

#75

Would you break the law to save someone you love?

#76

If our minds are made of particles and atoms, which both behave probabilistically, how can we think we have freewill?

#77

Does belief make God exist?

#78

Are emotions rational or irrational?

#79

Are there universal human rights? What are they?

#80

Should we limit the amount of money people can earn and save to avoid an unequal distribution of wealth?

#81

Which is more important, justice or mercy?

#82

Is peace the only way to stop war?

#83

Is true beauty subjective or objective?

#84

If a child becomes the parent, who then becomes the child?

#85

What do you believe but cannot prove?

#86

What do we consider moral?

#87

Do people exist simply to live, or do they live to exist?

#88

Is happiness the most important purpose in life?

#89

Is there progress in art?

#90

How do you know you are not dreaming right now?

#91

Can we be certain of anything?

#92

Is there progress in philosophy?

#93

If everyone spoke their mind would this world be a better place?

#94

Is trust more important than love?

#95

How much control do you have over your life?

#96

How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?

#97

What’s more important: doing the right thing or doing things right?

#98

Would you want to know you are going to die beforehand or die suddenly without warning?

#99

Is there life after death?

#100

How come we judge ourselves by the actions we take but not by our intentions?

#101

What is freedom? Is true freedom possible?

#102

Is there such a thing as free will?

#103

Do humans need God to exist?

#104

Does living your life for others make your life have meaning?

#105

When do you think the world will “end”?

#106

Which is more real, mind or matter?

#107

Does the “Law of Attraction” exist and what is it?

#108

Are beliefs and superstitions the same?

#109

Do parallel universes exist?

#110

Does democracy work for every country?

#111

Is preservation of a country’s culture a good reason for limiting immigration?

#112

What are dreams and why do we have them?

#113

How would you define honor?

#114

If people are able to erase bad memories, would anyone choose to forget their entire life?

#115

What do you think will be more valuable in the future, relationships, or money?

#116

What are some things that are better left unsaid?

#117

What is art?

#118

Why do we punish people?

#119

Is patriotism irrational?

#120

Are you the same person you were ten years ago?

#121

If meat can be grown using stem cells, is there any reason not to eat meat?

#122

Why is there something rather than nothing?

#123

Does time flow? How fast does it flow?

#124

Does sound happen if nothing is present to hear it?

#125

How do you know your perceptions are real?

#126

Where is the line between insanity and creativity?

#127

Does awareness of consciousness have benefits?

#128

Do thoughts have a pattern?

#129

Are we losing our right to privacy?

#130

Are we morally obligated to help others?

#131

When do people cease to be innocent?

#132

Do numbers really exist or are they something man has created?

#133

Is ignorance really bliss?

#134

Is it more important to be a leader or a follower?

#135

Which is more important, to be respected or liked?

#136

When does consciousness begin?

#137

Is suffering a necessary part of the human condition?

#138

Has social media been a net positive or a net negative for our society?

#139

Is it ever okay to share a secret?

#140

Can nature be explained by innate order or is it ruled by chance and chaos?

