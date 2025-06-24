Man Gets Revenge On GF’s Insufferable Coworker By Proposing With A Better Ring Than Hers
Sometimes, it can be really difficult to listen to your partner talk about their problems without being able to help. Reddit user Coffeegorilla shared a story about his girlfriend—now wife—who had to deal with a lazy, obnoxious coworker making her tough job absolutely miserable.
This colleague dodged her responsibilities and turned every shift into a source of stress and frustration. Things got even worse when she got engaged. So the Redditor developed a plan for how to get back at the lady. A plan rooted in love, sparkle, and just the right amount of petty.
People were glad she finally got what was coming to her
I had an insufferable coworker like that, in regards to bragging about her engagement ring. She shoved her left hand under everyone’s nose showing it off, and telling everyone how much her fiancé said he spent on it—-a rather high number. Well, one of my other (and not insufferable) coworkers decided her ring needed cleaning, so she had left it at a jewelers and was going to pick it up on her lunch hour. Insufferable decided to tag along and get her diamond and platinum ring cleaned too, even though she just got it. When they came back, Insufferable had the weirdest look on her face, and no ring on her finger. She decided she was “sick” and left work to go home. Turns out, according to the other coworker who was with her, that the flashy ring Insufferable was bragging about was actually glass, the setting was silver and not platinum, and the whole ring was maybe worth $100. Not the five figure amount she bragged about, but the lowest three figure amount. They didn’t get married, btw, and she went very quiet until she quit a couple months later.
I’m with the people that are saying that this is just petty, sorry. Sure, she sounds annoying (the colleague) but one-upping her on her engagement ring just to shut her up? What if an annoying colleague at Sweetieface’s (lol… eww) new job has an even bigger, better ring? You gonna un-propose to her just so you can one-up the new colleague? Get a life.
