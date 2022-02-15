Once, during a pet photoshoot, I took a picture of the dog with the owner's feet. On another day I did it again and then again and again and it ended up becoming a new addiction!

#1

Black In Black

Elayne Massaini
#2

No More Clicks Please

Elayne Massaini
#3

Casual Chihuahua In A Yellow Mood

Elayne Massaini
#4

Dogs, Bows And Sparkles

Elayne Massaini
#5

Grayscale Tones

Elayne Massaini
Claire Cochrane
Claire Cochrane
We coordinate in our own ways. Dig it!

#6

A Sophisticated Duo

Elayne Massaini
#7

Let's Dance!

Elayne Massaini
Gabby M
Gabby M
(Let's dance) put on your red(black flats) shoes and dance the blues (Let's dance) to the song they're playing on the radio (Let's sway) while colour lights up your face (Let's sway) sway through the crowd to an empty space

#8

Love Your Tattoo, Mommy!

Elayne Massaini
#9

We Love Pink Color

Elayne Massaini
#10

Chihuahua Annie And Tattoo

Elayne Massaini
#11

Blue Fog

Elayne Massaini
#12

Stylish Marie & Pierre

Elayne Massaini
Kimberley Gayle Thomas
Kimberley Gayle Thomas
those eyes match those crazy pants. Love it.

#13

Rock'n Roll Day

Elayne Massaini
#14

French Bulldog Brownie

Elayne Massaini
Gabby M
Gabby M
Smoooshyyy ... grabs that face ... so cute.

#15

Just Waiting

Elayne Massaini
Alisha Veits
Alisha Veits
Oh, look at this distinguished gentleman. Yes!

#16

Chess Steps

Elayne Massaini
Gabby M
Gabby M
er mer gerd LOVE the kicks!!!

#17

Cute Golden Retriever Puppy In Orange

Elayne Massaini
#18

Dog Holi Festival

Elayne Massaini
#19

Pink Word

Elayne Massaini
#20

In A Flowery World

Elayne Massaini
#21

Red For A Happy Day

Elayne Massaini
#22

Red Shoes

Report

32points
Elayne Massaini
POST
best turtle
best turtle
why does the dog look so scared

#23

Saint Francis Of Assisi

Elayne Massaini
Abdul
Abdul
Even the saint got "photographed" with his pets

#24

Enjoying Together

Elayne Massaini
H Moore
H Moore
My neighbour wears jandals. She has a Mastiff.

#25

Red For A Lovely Family

Elayne Massaini
#26

This Is Christmas

Elayne Massaini
#27

Just Together And Happy

Elayne Massaini
Claire Cochrane
Claire Cochrane
( dog on left ) " Not sure what he's planning, but probably will be..." ( dog on right ) " Oh YEAH! Gonna be epic! " 😜

