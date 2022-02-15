15Kviews
My Photography Project Proves You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet (27 Pics)
Once, during a pet photoshoot, I took a picture of the dog with the owner's feet. On another day I did it again and then again and again and it ended up becoming a new addiction!
Black In Black
No More Clicks Please
Dogs, Bows And Sparkles
Grayscale Tones
A Sophisticated Duo
Let's Dance!
Love Your Tattoo, Mommy!
We Love Pink Color
Chihuahua Annie And Tattoo
Blue Fog
Stylish Marie & Pierre
Rock'n Roll Day
French Bulldog Brownie
Just Waiting
Chess Steps
Cute Golden Retriever Puppy In Orange
Dog Holi Festival
Pink Word
In A Flowery World
Red For A Happy Day
Red Shoes
Saint Francis Of Assisi
Enjoying Together
Red For A Lovely Family
This Is Christmas
Just Together And Happy
( dog on left ) " Not sure what he's planning, but probably will be..." ( dog on right ) " Oh YEAH! Gonna be epic! " 😜
Beautiful, happy pets. And some very snazzy shoes, love to have this collection, and be able to be comfortable in it!
thank you
Lovely project. This is the wholesome content I come to BP for. Not an AITA in sight.
thank you!
Beat me up but: Dogs as fashion accsecoires. No thanks. - Small dogs are sometimes (slang) called "Fußhupen" (foot honks) in my language. These pictures illustrate that very well.
I will now be calling small dogs "foot honks" instead of my usual "rat dog."
