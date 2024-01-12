Newfypoo Dog Breed: Facts, Information, and Characteristics

ADVERTISEMENT

The Newfypoo is a charming and irresistibly adorable hybrid between the noble Newfoundland dog and the clever Poodle, but is it right for you? We’ll dig into this breed’s intriguing history, characteristics, pros and cons, health issues, care, and even how to choose the right breeder.

Newfypoo Origins

Image credits: eddie.newfypoo

The Newfoundland: A Gentle Giant from the North Atlantic

The Newfoundland is a big, powerful dog with a heavy bone structure designed to withstand extreme cold where it originated in the rugged, chilly island of Newfoundland, Canada. A thick, water-resistant double coat and webbed paws make it an excellent swimmer.

Newfoundlands are well-known for their calm, dignified, and gentle nature. They’re particularly good-natured with children and known for their sociability and need for companionship, earning them the nickname “gentle giants” and “nanny dogs. ”

The Poodle: More Than Just a Pretty Face

The Poodle originated as a duck hunter in Germany, althought they’re often associated with France. The breed’s name is derived from the German word for puddle, “Pudel,” and translates to “to splash in the water.” This breed was originally bred for trapping and retrieving waterfowl thanks to its adept swimming skills, moisture-resistant curly coat, and webbed feet.

The Poodle’s notable intelligence, second to only the Border Collie, trainability, and hypoallergenic coat made them adaptable to various lifestyles and needs, which made them popular throughout Europe, especially France, the country that they’re most often associated with.

Despite their modern-day reputation as a luxury pet, Poodles have maintained their working-dog spirit. They have historically excelled as circus performers, truffle hunters, and service dogs, as well as still being very good bird dogs. They’re also insanely personable. Their people often claim they’re as human as they are.

Poodles were bred into different sizes to meet various needs, ranging from the standard Poodle to miniature sizes. Any size can make a great family dog, but smaller sizes are often easier to manage in such an energetic pup.

The Newfypoo

Image credits: stellathesnoozer

Newfypoo history goes back to the 1980s and 90s, when breeders began combining Newfoundlands and Poodles during the surge of Poodle mixes, popularly known as “doodling.” As with all Doodles, the goal was to get the best traits of both parent breeds. Here’s what to expect in a Newfypoo

Size and Build

Newfypoos are generally large dogs, given the Newfoundland’s giant breed status. It’s truly incredible how big Newfies really are. Furthermore, hybrid dogs are often a bit larger than their parents. However, their size is also influenced by the type of Poodle parent – whether a standard, miniature, or even a toy Poodle. Breeders may be able to predict whether a litter is likely to be standard Newfypoo or miniature Newfypoo, but the size won’t be as predictable as with a purebred dog.

Grooming

The Newfypoo coat is a blend of the thick, double-layered Newfie coat with the curly, low-shed, ever-growing hair of the Poodle. This results in a lovely, wavy, water-resistant coat that requires regular grooming, several times a week, to prevent matting. The combination of coat types tends to make for a coat that matts more easily than either a Poodle or Newfie’s coat.

Temperament

Newfypoos often inherit the Newfoundland’s gentle, friendly nature and the Poodle’s intelligence and trainability. However, they can range from being more laid back to more sensitive, depending on which parent breed’s traits are more dominant.

Generally, Newfypoos are incredibly sociable dogs, making them great family pets and companions for children. They usually get along with big dogs and small dogs alike, and these dogs may also happily socialize and form deep bonds with cats and other animals.

Exercise and Activity Level

Expect energy levels to range from high to medium. These dogs need regular exercise to keep them physically and mentally stimulated. Standard Newfypoos will likely need a couple of hours of outdoor activity a day, while smaller dogs may get more exercise playing on their own inside. Size alone isn’t the only determiner, however.

The more of the Poodle parent your dog inherits, the more energetic they’ll be. Newfypoos are excellent swimmers, as they get water-resistant coats, webbed feet, and a natural affinity for the water from both parents. Swimming is also great since this breed is relatively sensitive to the heat, due to the thick, heavy coat, and swimming is an activity that can be enjoyed even in hot weather.

Health Considerations

Newfypoos are usually generally healthy, and typically much healthier than purebred Newfoundlands. However, prospective owners should be aware of health issues common to both parent breeds.

This includes conditions like hip dysplasia, found in both breeds, eye issues prevalent in Poodles, and bone problems that are likely in Newfies. Subvalvular aortic stenosis is another condition associated with larger breeds that can come up in your dog.

Socialization and Training

Consistent, positive training is essential for this dog, considering its size and intelligence, which can lead to mischievous behavior if not properly guided. Newfypoos tend to be highly trainable and respond well to training that is engaging and mentally stimulating, but they’ll make up their own mental engagement if you don’t offer it, and you’re unlikely to care for the results.

On the plus side, you can train this dog to do just about anything. They’re great at dock diving, agility, pulling carts or sleds, and can often be trained to do service or therapy work.

Pros of Owning a Newfypoo

Fit in Well: Despite their large size, Newfypoos are excellent family dogs who are easy to live with and get along with just about everyone: human and animal.

Despite their large size, Newfypoos are excellent family dogs who are easy to live with and get along with just about everyone: human and animal. Easy to Train: Smart and eager to please, able to learn just about anything you want to teach them, from cute tricks to search and rescue.

Smart and eager to please, able to learn just about anything you want to teach them, from cute tricks to search and rescue. Friendly and Sociable: Often inherit the gentle nature of the Newfoundland, excellent with children and other animals.

Often inherit the gentle nature of the Newfoundland, excellent with children and other animals. Low-Shed: Low-shedding coat from the Poodle parent makes them shed less.

Low-shedding coat from the Poodle parent makes them shed less. Good Health and Longevity: May benefit from hybrid vigor, potentially leading to fewer health issues like subvalvular aortic stenosis.

May benefit from hybrid vigor, potentially leading to fewer health issues like subvalvular aortic stenosis. Good Looks: Attractive appearance with curly or wavy hair, powerful build, and expressive eyes.

Cons of Owning a Newfypoo

Size and Space Requirements: Large dog breeds liek this won't suit small living spaces.

Large dog breeds liek this won’t suit small living spaces. Grooming Needs: Coat requires regular grooming to prevent matting; professional groomer may be needed to keep your Newfypoo looking and feeling great.

Coat requires regular grooming to prevent matting; professional groomer may be needed to keep your Newfypoo looking and feeling great. Exercise Requirements: Active breed needing regular exercise and plenty of creative dog training to prevent boredom and problem behaviors.

Active breed needing regular exercise and plenty of creative dog training to prevent boredom and problem behaviors. Potential Health Issues: Possibility of inheriting health issues from both Newfoundland and Poodle breeds.

Possibility of inheriting health issues from both Newfoundland and Poodle breeds. Training and Socialization Needs: Training Newfypoos isn’t optional due to their size and smarts. These dogs generally love company, but they may be lonely or bored without enough socialization.

Training Newfypoos isn’t optional due to their size and smarts. These dogs generally love company, but they may be lonely or bored without enough socialization. Shedding and Drooling: Depending on inherited traits, may shed or drool, especially if they take after the Newfoundland breed.

Depending on inherited traits, may shed or drool, especially if they take after the Newfoundland breed. Unpredictability in Traits: Mixed breed nature means unpredictability in traits, so your Newfypoo may not end up exactly how you expect, especially when it comes to grooming.

Ideal Family for a Newfypoo

The ideal human for a Newfypoo is one who understands the needs of large, active dogs. It may be the best dog for bonafide dog people who spend lots of time with their dogs outdoors. Newfypoos fit well into big, busy families who are willing to agree on consistency in positive reinforcement training methods. They’re also great for anyone with a job to do, especially someone seeking therapy dogs or working dogs for search and rescue.

The right family for this dog needs to provide mental stimulation and space for 70 to 150 pounds of active dog to run and play. Be prepared to get VERY familiar with your local dog park.

It’s also important to have either the time to bathe your Newfypoo, brush them, and trim them regularly yourself or pay for a regular groomer.

Finding a Newfypoo Breeder

Find someone who understands the complexities of breeding hybrid dogs like the Newfypoo. These designer dogs, blending traits from the Newfoundland and the Poodle, require breeders who prioritize the health and temperament of both parent breeds.

When breeding purebred dogs, you only have to worry about one set of health problems. When it comes to Newfypoo health, both parents must be considered. Newfypoos may be prone to certain health issues, including retinal atrophy, hip dysplasia, heart conditions, and more.

A reputable breeder will offer transparency regarding the health history of the puppies and their parents with health clearances. They won’t breed dogs with known health issues or offer Newfypoo puppies without letting you meet the parents. The Newfypoo dog breed, like most Doodles, is riddled with bad characters trying to earn a quick buck, so choose with care.

Rescue centers may also have the Newfypoo breed or mixes similar to it, so consider checking them out in your search as well.

The Newfypoo: A Unique (and Fluffy) Option for Your Next Dog

Newfypoos generally are gregarious, loving, playful, fun dogs that can bring a lot of joy to your life. If you’re considering getting a Newfypoo, make sure you’ll have the time and space to train your Newfypoo, handle any health issues that may arise, and give them all of the company they crave, and you’ll have a canine companion you’ll treasure.