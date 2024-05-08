ADVERTISEMENT

Have you heard about the Diamond Eye cat or the “white jewel cat”? The name itself implies beauty and rarity and speaks about the one and only cat breed, Khao Manee.

Khao Manee Cat Breed Characteristics

In short, this is a magnificent white cat that is known for its playfulness and curiosity. They can easily adapt since they possess a friendly and outgoing personality.

However, don’t forget to give them the daily cuddles and attention. They don’t like to be left alone for hours. Well, it’s quite understandable! But consider this as an opportunity to spend quality time with them!

History of the Cat Breed

Image credits: mali.whitecat

Many cat breeders compare this cat with ancient breeds of cats like Siamese, Thair, Korat, and Suphalak, which all originate from Thailand. This cat is also known by the name of Khao Plort which in translation means complete white.

The interesting thing about this breed is that it is mentioned in the Tamra Maew (Cat Book Poems – a collection of illustrations and physical details of cats) since it is endemic to Thailand.

There are many beliefs related to cats; of course, Khao Manee has one, too. In the same way that black cats are believed to bring bad luck, for Khao Manee, it is believed that this cat breed brings fortune to ill people.

This breed was kept and bred by the royals from the Chakri dynasty, and in Thailand, the tradition of promoting and breeding the Khao Manee has remained.

Although it is very popular in Thailand, this breed arrived relatively late in the USA. In 1999, 12 Khao Manees were imported, and later, it was recognized in the world’s cat registries.

After a while, this cat breed was exported to the UK and the interest for this breed became higher. The International Cat Association (TICA) accepted the Khao Manee registration status in 2009, while it was fully recognized in 2012.

Khao Manee Care

Grooming

If you are a cat lover, you probably know that cats are self-cleaners. They use their tongue to groom themselves with the help of the sharp tongue papillae. This helps them remove dirt, debris, and loose fur. However, don’t underestimate the regular grooming that involves you.

Image credits: icciboyboy

They have a soft and smooth coat that is relatively easy to take care of. Brushing once or twice per week is the bare minimum for this breed. We also recommend you brush your cat before the bath which will help to remove loose hair and keep the coat glossy and shiny. You can bathe your cat every few months to keep the coat sparkly white. Our main recommendation is to use a brightening shampoo that is made for white cats.

Also, don’t forget to check the cat’s ears for dirt and keep the nails trimmed.

Training

If you get this cat breed, you will enjoy a playful cat that loves different physical activities. Make sure to provide them with plenty of toys and entertainment to keep them satisfied.

Walks on a leash are not a necessity for felines, however, make sure to keep them entertained constantly.

We have one advice for you. Make sure to keep these cats indoors because their rarity and beauty puts them at increased risk of being stolen.

To preserve the furniture and your interior, make sure you purchase enough toys or even cat trees so your cat can enjoy a certain entertainment.

Feeding and Nutrition

Feeding and nutrition in cats depend on various factors, including age, lifestyle, overall health, pregnancy, lactation, or gender. The best way to determine the proper feeding and nutrition is to consult a veterinarian.

Image credits: khaomanee

The only thing that you should be careful about regarding nutrition is to feed it at regular times, 3-4 times per day. Always provide your cat with fresh water and dry and wet food (balanced premium commercial food).

If you are thinking about including treats into your cat’s diet, make sure it is moderately given. Now that we are mentioning treats, we would like to remind you that bones and raw meat are not treats, and, in fact, they can lead to harmful effects like constipation, internal blockages, teeth breaking, and infections.

You can also offer your cat finely cut vegetables since cats are not obligate carnivores, and they can benefit from some human food as well.

Cats also enjoy occasional consumption of grass, which is rich in micronutrients and can lead to a sufficient amount of vitamin D.

Every cat has different nutritional needs, so the diet and nutrition are not universal for every feline. The general rule for every cat is to avoid food that is toxic to cats, like alcohol, onions, garlic, chocolate, raisins, grapes, and spices. Contact a veterinarian to provide you with a full list of foods that are toxic to cats.

Specific Needs

These cats don’t enjoy being left alone for a long period. They get along with everyone, especially with older children, who will respect the cat’s space and needs.

They are very affectionate and friendly. Although they enjoy playing different games, they are extremely friendly and enjoy being around their favorite humans.

Don’t be surprised if their energy levels go higher, and they have a tendency to vocalize. This happens when they don’t get the appropriate attention from their people.

Common Health Problems

The white coat color and the blue eyes of Khao Manees can result in deafness in some cats. However, not all cats that possess these characteristics are deaf.

Congenital sensorineural deafness occurs very often in pure-breed cats with white coat color. One study showed that overall deafness prevalence in 84 cats with white coat color was 20.2%.

Deafness in cats can occur in one or both ears. Another health issue is that cats are prone to minor allergies.

Serious conditions that can occur in cats are diabetes, feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), ear infections, and periodontitis. However, the frequency of these diseases depends on the individual cat’s characteristics.

Many cats are prone to obesity, but there is a simple way to prevent this. There are many puzzle feeders that can make the feeding time longer and more interesting. This can increase the cat’s activity and might help in preventing obesity.

Physical Features

These cats are easily recognized by their short, sleek, white coats, but they might have color points on their ears, tails, and paws. Their uniqueness is due to their eye color, which can be heterochromatic (differently colored eyes). Very often, one eye is blue, while the other is gold or green.

Image credits: maia_khaomanee

There is a popular saying that odd-eyed Khao Manees are considered lucky. Besides this, they bring fortune to ill people.

They have a diamond or heart-shaped face with high cheekbones and short muzzles.

Khao Manee has a medium-sized, muscular body that has an elegant appearance.

This cat breed can be described in 2 words: elegance and gracefulness.

How to Get a Khao Manee Cat?

This cat is extremely rare and can be very hard to find as there are not many breeders across the world. It can be mainly found in Thailand, while outside of this country it is very hard to find a reputable breeder.

We don’t want to discourage you; however, we doubt that you will be able to find it in a shelter. This is an extremely expensive cat breed, and we don’t think some owners will abandon this cat. Even if you find one in a shelter, you might pay a high fee for this cat.

If you decide to buy it from a breeder, make sure it is a recognized and reputable breeder, and also know that it can be pricier than other cat breeds.

As soon as you adopt the Khao Manee kitten, be prepared for extra energy and playfulness from the moment they enter your home.

Overview: Cat Breed Profile

There is no doubt that this cat breed is friendly and great for families and kids. They enjoy exploring and daily activities, so this might be a perfect breed for you if you are an active family.

But they are not just playing and wandering around, they also enjoy to cuddle up with their humans.

The most unique characteristic of this cat breed is the eyes that are jewel-toned, like green, blue, or gold, fit the breed standard for this rare cat breed.

Caring for a Khao Manee is relatively easy when it comes to grooming. They require brushing at least twice a week even though their coat is short.

These cats have a lithe and athletic body similarly like Siamese cats, however they are not as famous as the other cats that originate in Thailand.

They are also easy to care for because they are not prone to many diseases, and their feeding and nutritional requirements are not very demanding. There are not many known health issues for this breed, which can be a factor that extends the lifespan of the animal.

Try to give your cat the right quantity in order to maintain a normal body condition according to feeding guidelines and cater to individual preferences.

Pros Cons Friendly and affectionate Expensive and rare Sociable Needy Elegant appearance

FAQs:

Why is Khao Manee so expensive?

This breed is extremely beautiful, and that is what makes it so expensive. The average price is $11,000. Another reason why this cat is so expensive is that Khao Manee breeders can rarely be found outside of Thailand, and these cats are not likely to be found in shelters. The first Khao Manee arrived in the USA in 1999.

Are Khao Manees aggressive?

No, these cats are completely the opposite. They are affectionate and friendly and enjoy being around people. Ultimately, it all depends on the cat’s personality, which can be managed with proper socialization and care.

Do all Khao Manee have heterochromia?

Heterochromia is very common in Khao Manee cats, however, this is not a common trait in them. Some Khao Manees have two eyes of the same color; however, some may have heterochromatic eyes.

How do I know if my cat is a Khao Manee?

The most common characteristic of Khao Manees is a short, sleek coat that is pure white with a muscular and elegant body. They also have a distinctive “diamond” or “heart-shaped” face.

Most cat lovers make the distinction by their eye color, which is very often heterochromatic.