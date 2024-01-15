What Is Chicken Meal in Cat Food? Vet Overview

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly is it, and is it suitable for your cat? If you’ve ever glanced at the ingredients list on a bag of cat food, you may have come across the term “chicken meal.” What is a chicken meal, and is it good or bad for your feline friend?

Chicken meal is essentially the dried and rendered product from a combination of clean flesh and skin of chicken and is typically used as the first ingredient in many cat food formulas. While it may sound unappetizing to us as humans, it actually provides a concentrated source of high-quality protein for pets.

We’ll provide an overview of what precisely a chicken meal is and whether it’s a bad or good ingredient for your feline friend.

What is a chicken meal?

Chicken meal is a concentrated protein source in many pet foods. It is rendered chicken meat that is high in protein, low in moisture content and packed full of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are vital for your cat’s health and well-being.

AAFCO defines chicken meal as a dry rendered product derived from the flesh and skin, with or without accompanying bone, from the parts or whole carcasses of chicken. It is made by a rendering process where pet food manufacturers cook raw chicken parts to remove water and fat.

After this, the remaining dry product is ground into a protein-rich powder, which is the chicken meal.

Chicken meal is essentially dried meat protein obtained from rendering and grinding parts of a chicken. It is a common food ingredient used by most cat food brands.

What is removed from chicken to make chicken meal?

Chicken meal is made from whole chicken carcasses, excluding non-meat parts of the chicken like feathers, heads, feet, and entrails.

As explained above, water and fat are also removed from the chicken to make the rendered product. This is usually done by cooking the chicken flesh at temperatures from 115 to 145C.

Using high heat on the meat separates the fat from the essential nutrients (like protein and minerals), leaving a substance with a high protein content.

This cooking process also helps eliminate harmful bacteria, pathogens, and other contaminants.

What is the source of chicken meal in cat food?

Good chicken meal is typically produced from clean flesh with or without bone from slaughtered poultry. While most chicken meals are usually made from fresh chicken flesh and skin, meat isn’t usually considered fit for human consumption. However, it is still nutritious for pets.

On the other hand, many pet owners are weary when they see chicken meals listed on a pet food label. This is because some pet food manufacturers use 4D meats to make chicken meals.

This refers to meat derived from dead, dying, diseased, or disabled animals. Hence, getting your commercial pet food from a manufacturer that uses high-quality ingredients is essential.

Does chicken meal have nutritional value?

Yes, chicken meal is a concentrated source of protein. In fact, chicken meal can provide 4 to 5 times the nutrients as the same weight of chicken meat. In cats, protein contributes to muscle development, supports a healthy coat, and is vital in many body functions.

In addition to protein, chicken meal is an excellent source of glucosamine. This is the building block of cartilage in cats and helps in joint maintenance. Also, chicken meal retains essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B6 and B12, and minerals like zinc and iron.

Why is chicken meal used in pet food?

Chicken meal is used in pet food because of its high protein content, cost-effectiveness, and longer shelf life. Chicken meal is also readily available and easily integrated into pet food formulas. Many commercial pet foods opt to create food with chicken meal because of these advantages.

Dogs and cats need high amounts of protein in their diet. The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends that adult dogs need about 18% of their calories from protein. On the other hand, adult cats have a higher requirement of 30%. Chicken meal is packed with highly concentrated protein.

Compared to a whole chicken, this combination of chicken flesh is cheaper. This reduces the cost of production, making it a better alternative for many dog food brands. Also, because chicken meal is rendered as a dry powder, it is easy to keep and can be easily incorporated into dry dog food.

Does chicken meal taste like real chicken?

While chicken meal is rendered chicken parts, it will not taste the same as fresh meat because it doesn’t have the same fat and moisture content.

However, chicken meal still has a meaty flavor that our pets love. The taste of chicken meal can vary depending on the quality of chicken used and the specific manufacturing process used.

Is chicken meal a good pet food ingredient?

Yes, chicken meal is considered a suitable food ingredient because it is nutrient-rich and highly protein. It is a good source of glucosamine and omega-6 fatty acids, which boost bone health and maintain good skin health.

However, note that the quality of your chicken meal depends on its source. This is why it is important to get your pet’s food from reputable brands.

Is chicken meal better than chicken by-products?

Both chicken meal and chicken by-products have their pros and cons. While both can be nutritious options for feeding your pet, chicken meal generally has a higher protein content than chicken byproducts.

Also, chicken meal is made from more quality ingredients, while chicken by-products are made from less desirable poultry parts.

On the other hand, if food contains chicken by-products, it has more nutrient variety. Parts, such as the different organs and limbs, can contribute different vitamins and minerals to food.

Do cats like chicken meal?

Yes, cats generally like chicken meal because of its meaty taste. Cats are natural carnivores and typically enjoy meat-based flavors. Hence, chicken meal is commonly seen on the ingredient list of many common cat and dog foods.

However, note that these animals have individual preferences, so some may not like chicken meals. Remember to consult your veterinarian or pet nutrition expert if you have questions about your cat’s diet.

Frequently asked questions

Can I feed my cat dog food?

No, you shouldn’t feed your cat a dog’s food. Cats and dogs have different nutritional requirements, and dog food typically lacks specific vitamins and nutrients that cats need.

What is a meat meal?

Meat meal is a protein-rich powder used in pet food, including cat food. It’s made by cooking and drying meat to remove water and fat, leaving behind a concentrated source of protein. This meat meal can come from animals like beef or lamb and includes parts like muscles, organs, and bones.