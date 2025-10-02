ADVERTISEMENT

T.A.E_T (Taeseok Park) is a South Korean tattoo artist known for his finely detailed pet portraits that blend realism with subtle minimalism. His work focuses on capturing the essence of animals, primarily cats and dogs with the occasional rabbit, through precise shading and soft textures that give each design a lifelike presence.

Rather than creating bold or heavily stylized tattoos, he emphasizes emotional resonance by using delicate lines and careful composition to reflect the bond between owners and their pets. Each piece functions as both a personal keepsake and a visual story, turning memory into lasting art.

More info: Instagram