T.A.E_T (Taeseok Park) is a South Korean tattoo artist known for his finely detailed pet portraits that blend realism with subtle minimalism. His work focuses on capturing the essence of animals, primarily cats and dogs with the occasional rabbit, through precise shading and soft textures that give each design a lifelike presence.

Rather than creating bold or heavily stylized tattoos, he emphasizes emotional resonance by using delicate lines and careful composition to reflect the bond between owners and their pets. Each piece functions as both a personal keepsake and a visual story, turning memory into lasting art.

More info: Instagram

#1

Detailed black and gray cat tattoos on forearm, showcasing emotional pet tattoos by a Korean tattoo artist.

    #2

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a dog's face on skin created by a Korean tattoo artist specializing in pet tattoos.

    #3

    Tattoo of a cat curled inside a box on a person's arm, showcasing emotional pet tattoos by a Korean artist.

    #4

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a dog by a Korean tattoo artist specializing in cats, dogs, and rabbits.

    #5

    Realistic pet tattoo of a rabbit on upper arm by Korean tattoo artist known for emotional pet tattoos.

    #6

    Geometric black and gray pet tattoo of two dogs on inner arm by Korean tattoo artist specializing in emotional pet tattoos.

    #7

    Realistic black and gray emotional pet tattoos of two dogs on upper arm by Korean tattoo artist.

    #8

    Realistic dog pet tattoo on upper arm, created by a Korean tattoo artist specializing in emotional pet tattoos.

    #9

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a dog's face on arm by Korean tattoo artist specializing in cats, dogs, and rabbits.

    #10

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a puppy on forearm by a Korean tattoo artist specializing in cats dogs and rabbits.

    #11

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a dog on a person's forearm by a Korean tattoo artist.

    #12

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a dog wearing a hat by Korean tattoo artist on forearm.

    #13

    Realistic emotional pet tattoo of a small dog on a person's leg by a Korean tattoo artist.

    #14

    Realistic black and grey wolf tattoo on forearm with mountain and forest landscape, emotional pet tattoos by Korean artist

    #15

    Realistic dog tattoo on side torso created by a Korean tattoo artist known for emotional pet tattoos.

    #16

    Realistic dog tattoo on upper arm with moon and geometric elements by Korean tattoo artist specializing emotional pet tattoos.

    #17

    Realistic dog pet tattoo on forearm by Korean tattoo artist known for emotional pet tattoos.

