When it comes to photography, few artists in the world can blend intimacy, humor, and storytelling as naturally as Irina Werning, a celebrated freelance photojournalist based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Known globally for her award-winning long-term projects, Werning once again surprises the world with a striking photo series that explores the uncanny resemblance between pets and their owners.

With incredible artistic direction, she captures people and their animals in ways that reveal their shared expressions, matching features, and subtle similarities that only someone deeply observant could notice.

Scroll down to discover a selection of images from this creative series.

More info: Instagram | irinawerning.com

#1

Man with long blonde hair and beard holding fluffy dog with tongue out, showing pets and their humans looking alike.

irinawerning Report

    #2

    Woman and horse with matching hair color and style, showcasing pets and their humans looking shockingly alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #3

    Young man and his snake wearing matching patterned clothing and glasses, showing pets and humans that look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #4

    Elderly woman with half black and half white hair holding a dog with matching black and white fur, showing pets and humans resemblance.

    irinawerning Report

    #5

    Woman with dreadlocks leaning on a large dog with similar long, thick, corded fur, showcasing pets and their humans look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #6

    Person and horse with matching long black hair tails, showcasing pets and their humans looking shockingly alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #7

    Man and his horse standing close with strikingly similar blue eyes, showing pets and their humans look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium

    Wow ♥

    #8

    Man with vitiligo and horse with similar white patches, highlighting pets and their humans looking shockingly alike

    irinawerning Report

    #9

    Person wearing snake-shaped rings with a red and white snake on hand, matching snake-patterned clothing in pets and humans similarity.

    irinawerning Report

    #10

    Woman with freckles and dark hair closely posing next to a spotted horse, showing pets and their humans looking alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #11

    Hands with yellow and black striped nails holding a bag of fish with matching yellow and black stripes, pets and humans alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #12

    Man with two lizards on his head and ear, showing pets and their humans looking shockingly alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #13

    Man and his curly-haired dog wearing matching red sunglasses, showcasing pets and their humans who look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #14

    Young woman in black and white outfit lies on green sofa next to a black and white calf, pets and their humans look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #15

    Woman with bright red hair and a green parrot on her head, showing pets and their humans looking alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #16

    Young woman with bold eye makeup and a leopard gecko on her shoulder, showcasing pets and humans who look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #17

    Young man with gray and black hair mimics pet’s fur color and texture, showcasing pets and their humans look alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #18

    Human hand with orange nail polish reaching into a tank full of orange goldfish, showing pets and humans looking alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #19

    Woman and her dog both wearing matching bright pink outfits, showcasing pets and their humans looking alike outdoors.

    irinawerning Report

    #20

    Person wearing a bird-patterned shirt holding a green parrot, showcasing pets and their humans looking shockingly alike.

    irinawerning Report

    #21

    Man with colorful tattoos holding a yellow patterned snake, showing the shockingly alike connection between pets and their humans.

    irinawerning Report

