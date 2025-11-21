ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to photography, few artists in the world can blend intimacy, humor, and storytelling as naturally as Irina Werning, a celebrated freelance photojournalist based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Known globally for her award-winning long-term projects, Werning once again surprises the world with a striking photo series that explores the uncanny resemblance between pets and their owners.

With incredible artistic direction, she captures people and their animals in ways that reveal their shared expressions, matching features, and subtle similarities that only someone deeply observant could notice.

Scroll down to discover a selection of images from this creative series.

More info: Instagram | irinawerning.com