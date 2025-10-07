ADVERTISEMENT

Move over, humans, fashion just got a furry upgrade! Adidas China has launched a brand-new collection made exclusively for small pets, and it’s already causing a buzz online. From sporty tracksuits to cute little accessories, these outfits let cats and dogs rock the brand’s iconic streetwear style.

Scroll down to check out the newest collection of pet clothes, and let us know – could you see your furry friend rocking any of these outfits, or would you rather let them strut around in their natural, furry “uniforms”?

More info: m.weibo.cn | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Sphynx cat wearing a yellow pet fashion outfit with a matching collar from a popular brand collection.

adidashk Report

    #2

    Wire-haired dog sitting indoors wearing a stylish collar from a popular pet fashion collection.

    adidashk Report

    #3

    Cat wearing green and white pet fashion outfit from popular brand pet fashion collection, posing against gray background.

    adidashk Report

    #4

    Fluffy white dog wearing a black sporty pet fashion outfit with white stripes for a stylish pet look.

    adidashk Report

    #5

    Cat wearing a black pet fashion collection jacket with white stripes, posing against a brown studio background.

    adidashk Report

    #6

    Fluffy cat wearing a pink pet fashion collection outfit from a popular brand, posing on an orange background.

    adidashk Report

    #7

    Black Scottish Terrier wearing a pink and white pet fashion collection outfit by a popular brand on a brown background.

    adidashk Report

    #8

    Cat wearing a sporty blue and white pet fashion collection outfit, showcasing stylish looks from a popular brand.

    adidashk Report

    #9

    Small dog sitting inside an Adidas pet carrier bag, showcasing the popular brand's new pet fashion collection.

    adidashk Report

    #10

    Two dogs wearing stylish pet fashion outfits from a popular brand’s new pet fashion collection.

    adidashk Report

    #11

    Dog dressed in a yellow outfit from a popular brand pet fashion collection, showcasing stylish pet clothing looks.

    adidashk Report

    #12

    Italian Greyhound wearing a red puffer jacket from a popular pet fashion collection against a brown background.

    adidashk Report

    #13

    White dog wearing pink pet fashion outfit from popular brand, sitting next to a girl in matching casual sportswear.

    adidashk Report

    #14

    Cat wearing pink pet fashion outfit from popular brand collection, posing against a plain gray background.

    adidashk Report

    #15

    Woman and cat wearing matching blue sportswear outfits showcasing pet fashion collection looks.

    adidashk Report

    #16

    Small dog wearing a sporty pet fashion outfit in blue, showcasing the popular brand pet fashion collection look.

    adidashk Report

    #17

    Fluffy dog wearing a green and white pet fashion outfit from a popular brand's pet fashion collection.

    adidashk Report

    #18

    Black and white Border Collie wearing a white and blue sporty outfit from a popular pet fashion collection.

    adidashk Report

    #19

    Scottish Terrier wearing a stylish Adidas pet fashion collection outfit with white and blue colors indoors.

    adidashk Report

    #20

    Small dog wearing a green Adidas pet fashion collection shirt and matching collar against a light brown background

    adidashk Report

