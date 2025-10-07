ADVERTISEMENT

Move over, humans, fashion just got a furry upgrade! Adidas China has launched a brand-new collection made exclusively for small pets, and it’s already causing a buzz online. From sporty tracksuits to cute little accessories, these outfits let cats and dogs rock the brand’s iconic streetwear style.

Scroll down to check out the newest collection of pet clothes, and let us know – could you see your furry friend rocking any of these outfits, or would you rather let them strut around in their natural, furry “uniforms”?

