Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Cried So Much I Had Cramps”: Woman Freaks Over Family Vacation, People Tell Her To Grow Up
Woman having cramps and emotional distress while family prepares for vacation with luggage outdoors
Family, Relationships

“I Cried So Much I Had Cramps”: Woman Freaks Over Family Vacation, People Tell Her To Grow Up

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacations are a great time to relax, reconnect, and make memories with our loved ones, but sometimes they can also highlight just how much distance has grown between us.

One college kid recently turned to the subreddit r/Relationship_Advice to describe the heartache of being left behind while their parents and siblings went away.

The worst part for the student was that they were asked to stay at home and take care of the family pet, leaving them isolated and unsure how to cope with the hurt. So they asked the internet for guidance.

RELATED:

    Family vacations can provide us with a much-needed break from routine

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But they can also put us in situations that seriously test our relationships

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the story went viral, the student clarified a few things about their predicament

    Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And continued to reflect on what had happened

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The student then joined the discussion in the comments

    While some people shared their own similar experiences

    ADVERTISEMENT

    [Reactions]

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing friendship and family bonds, related to a woman’s emotional family vacation.

    However, quite a few people believe the author of the post is overreacting

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    4

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped going on holiday with my parents when I was 15 and loved the freedom it afforded my older brother and me while they were away. When I moved out at 18, moved to a different city for college and started living with my girlfriend, I knew that this was the start of adulthood. It didn’t bother me that they still went on holidays with my much younger brother. I think the OP is experiencing anxiety of not being viewed as a child anymore at home (& the perks that brings) and hesitancy in embracing her independent adult self. I reckon she’ll view this (with hindsight) as a positive stepping stone in her personal development.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In loving, well-functioning and well communicating families the info of the coming holidays would have come to light earlier, just for the love of sharing the enthusiasm of the holidays coming up, allowing early informed decisions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd quite like to hear the other side of the story before just jumping in on an emotional post from this child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped going on holiday with my parents when I was 15 and loved the freedom it afforded my older brother and me while they were away. When I moved out at 18, moved to a different city for college and started living with my girlfriend, I knew that this was the start of adulthood. It didn’t bother me that they still went on holidays with my much younger brother. I think the OP is experiencing anxiety of not being viewed as a child anymore at home (& the perks that brings) and hesitancy in embracing her independent adult self. I reckon she’ll view this (with hindsight) as a positive stepping stone in her personal development.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In loving, well-functioning and well communicating families the info of the coming holidays would have come to light earlier, just for the love of sharing the enthusiasm of the holidays coming up, allowing early informed decisions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd quite like to hear the other side of the story before just jumping in on an emotional post from this child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT