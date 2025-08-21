“I Cried So Much I Had Cramps”: Woman Freaks Over Family Vacation, People Tell Her To Grow Up
Vacations are a great time to relax, reconnect, and make memories with our loved ones, but sometimes they can also highlight just how much distance has grown between us.
One college kid recently turned to the subreddit r/Relationship_Advice to describe the heartache of being left behind while their parents and siblings went away.
The worst part for the student was that they were asked to stay at home and take care of the family pet, leaving them isolated and unsure how to cope with the hurt. So they asked the internet for guidance.
As the story went viral, the student clarified a few things about their predicament
And continued to reflect on what had happened
The student then joined the discussion in the comments
While some people shared their own similar experiences
[Reactions]
However, quite a few people believe the author of the post is overreacting
I stopped going on holiday with my parents when I was 15 and loved the freedom it afforded my older brother and me while they were away. When I moved out at 18, moved to a different city for college and started living with my girlfriend, I knew that this was the start of adulthood. It didn’t bother me that they still went on holidays with my much younger brother. I think the OP is experiencing anxiety of not being viewed as a child anymore at home (& the perks that brings) and hesitancy in embracing her independent adult self. I reckon she’ll view this (with hindsight) as a positive stepping stone in her personal development.
I'd quite like to hear the other side of the story before just jumping in on an emotional post from this child.
This "child" is now 27 and has probably forgotten all about it.Load More Replies...
