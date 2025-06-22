Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Disappears For Weeks, Then Gets Angry Partner Adopted A Dog, Knowing He’s Allergic
Man and woman arguing indoors, illustrating conflict over dog adoption despite man being allergic, expressing frustration and anger.
Couples, Relationships

Man Disappears For Weeks, Then Gets Angry Partner Adopted A Dog, Knowing He’s Allergic

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Chat, be honest—if your boyfriend says he wants to “hit pause” on the relationship to figure himself out, then disappears for six weeks without responding… would you assume he broke up with you?

This Redditor did.

Thinking the relationship was over, they decided to adopt a dog, something they couldn’t do before because their boyfriend was allergic.

But more than a month later, he showed up at their doorstep, saying he was ready to be part of their life again, only to be shocked and hurt to find a dog there instead of a warm welcome.

Scroll down to see how that reunion played out… and whether the relationship survived it.

RELATED:

    The man told his partner he needed a break from the relationship and vanished for six weeks

    Image credits: Cristina Glebova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When he returned, he expected a warm welcome, but was greeted by a dog he’s allergic to instead

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: djoronimo / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LazyMathematician823

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared more thoughts on how they felt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers sided with them, saying the boyfriend was in the wrong for disappearing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some argued they were also at fault for not realizing a break didn’t mean a breakup

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NO communication is a break up. ONE text to say he arrived safely would've been fine.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's irrelevant, one person doesn't get to decide to put their relationship on pause! Sorry, I'm just really vexed by this article lol!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, the YTA didn't disappoint. I'm of the opinion that relationships can only be "paused" if both parties agree. Ghosting for six weeks is a breakup. Coming back expecting nothing has changed is delusional. Hope OP & the dog have a great life together.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NO communication is a break up. ONE text to say he arrived safely would've been fine.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's irrelevant, one person doesn't get to decide to put their relationship on pause! Sorry, I'm just really vexed by this article lol!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, the YTA didn't disappoint. I'm of the opinion that relationships can only be "paused" if both parties agree. Ghosting for six weeks is a breakup. Coming back expecting nothing has changed is delusional. Hope OP & the dog have a great life together.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT