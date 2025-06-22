Man Disappears For Weeks, Then Gets Angry Partner Adopted A Dog, Knowing He’s Allergic
Chat, be honest—if your boyfriend says he wants to “hit pause” on the relationship to figure himself out, then disappears for six weeks without responding… would you assume he broke up with you?
This Redditor did.
Thinking the relationship was over, they decided to adopt a dog, something they couldn’t do before because their boyfriend was allergic.
But more than a month later, he showed up at their doorstep, saying he was ready to be part of their life again, only to be shocked and hurt to find a dog there instead of a warm welcome.
Scroll down to see how that reunion played out… and whether the relationship survived it.
The man told his partner he needed a break from the relationship and vanished for six weeks
Image credits: Cristina Glebova / unsplash (not the actual photo)
When he returned, he expected a warm welcome, but was greeted by a dog he’s allergic to instead
Image credits: djoronimo / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LazyMathematician823
The author later shared more thoughts on how they felt
Many readers sided with them, saying the boyfriend was in the wrong for disappearing
However, some argued they were also at fault for not realizing a break didn’t mean a breakup
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
NO communication is a break up. ONE text to say he arrived safely would've been fine.
That's irrelevant, one person doesn't get to decide to put their relationship on pause! Sorry, I'm just really vexed by this article lol!Load More Replies...
Wow, the YTA didn't disappoint. I'm of the opinion that relationships can only be "paused" if both parties agree. Ghosting for six weeks is a breakup. Coming back expecting nothing has changed is delusional. Hope OP & the dog have a great life together.
NO communication is a break up. ONE text to say he arrived safely would've been fine.
That's irrelevant, one person doesn't get to decide to put their relationship on pause! Sorry, I'm just really vexed by this article lol!Load More Replies...
Wow, the YTA didn't disappoint. I'm of the opinion that relationships can only be "paused" if both parties agree. Ghosting for six weeks is a breakup. Coming back expecting nothing has changed is delusional. Hope OP & the dog have a great life together.
32
4