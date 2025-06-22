Man Disappears For Weeks, Then Gets Angry Partner Adopted A Dog, Knowing He’s Allergic

ADVERTISEMENT

Chat, be honest—if your boyfriend says he wants to “hit pause” on the relationship to figure himself out, then disappears for six weeks without responding… would you assume he broke up with you?

This Redditor did.

Thinking the relationship was over, they decided to adopt a dog, something they couldn’t do before because their boyfriend was allergic.

But more than a month later, he showed up at their doorstep, saying he was ready to be part of their life again, only to be shocked and hurt to find a dog there instead of a warm welcome.

Scroll down to see how that reunion played out… and whether the relationship survived it.

The man told his partner he needed a break from the relationship and vanished for six weeks

Image credits: Cristina Glebova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

When he returned, he expected a warm welcome, but was greeted by a dog he’s allergic to instead

Image credits: djoronimo / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LazyMathematician823

The author later shared more thoughts on how they felt

Many readers sided with them, saying the boyfriend was in the wrong for disappearing

However, some argued they were also at fault for not realizing a break didn’t mean a breakup

