Street photography is all about capturing the world’s unpredictable moments, and Italian photographer Luca Regoli knows exactly how to do that. Born in 1972 and based in the small village of Mordano, Luca turns everyday scenes into funny, intriguing, and often surprising images — always finding the perfect moment to press the shutter.

Today, we’re excited to share some of his most perfectly-timed street photos that will make you do a double-take — and maybe even laugh out loud.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Woman lying on a beach chair holding a portrait to align her face perfectly in a street photo by Luca Regoli.

luca_regoli_street

    #2

    Shadows of two adults and a child holding hands cast on a wall in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #3

    Boy wearing red headphones watches an airplane performing a stunt with smoke trails in a perfectly-timed street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #4

    Man in yellow shorts bending over seated boy wearing a turquoise shirt on sandy beach in perfectly-timed street photo

    luca_regoli_street

    #5

    Child buried in sand with arms spread wide, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #6

    Person with red swim cap sitting by pool with legs in water, capturing a perfectly-timed street photo moment.

    luca_regoli_street

    #7

    Person in a red cloak captured mid-air jumping into a pool, showcasing a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #8

    A swimmer wearing a white cap and red shorts diving underwater, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #9

    Man standing on a misty beach near empty lounge chairs, captured in a perfectly timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #10

    Woman holding a bottle aligned with a fountain jet, a creative and perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #11

    Man covered in foam wearing red sunglasses at a lively outdoor event in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #12

    Child peeking through a torn poster at a bar scene, showcasing perfectly-timed street photography by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #13

    Shadow of a person's head and shoulders cast on a wall with the sea and horizon in the background in a perfectly-timed street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #14

    Shadow of person on tree with arms hugging it, capturing a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli near water.

    luca_regoli_street

    #15

    Man sitting on a bench in front of a colorful peacock mural with a reflective wet pavement in a street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #16

    Close-up of a hand with red nails touching a large street photo of lips, showcasing perfectly-timed street photography.

    luca_regoli_street

    #17

    Person peeks through a torn section of a street photo showing a woman smoking, highlighting perfectly-timed street photography.

    luca_regoli_street

    #18

    Black and white street photo of a shirtless man leaning on a wall overlooking the ocean, showcasing perfect timing and composition.

    luca_regoli_street

    #19

    Shirtless man watching perfectly-timed street photo of airplanes creating a curved smoke trail across a cloudy sky.

    luca_regoli_street

    #20

    Woman in black swimsuit lying on a towel by the sea in a perfectly-timed street photo capturing a relaxed moment.

    luca_regoli_street

    #21

    Young man sitting on a bed in warm sunlight, creating a perfectly timed street photo with artistic shadows and calm atmosphere.

    luca_regoli_street

    #22

    Hand emerging from water holding a burning cigarette, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #23

    Crowd covered in foam at an outdoor event capturing a lively moment in perfectly-timed street photos by Luca Regoli

    luca_regoli_street

    #24

    Foggy street scene with pedestrians walking behind a red barrier, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #25

    Black and white perfectly-timed street photo showing a boy with shadows on his face and a silhouette on the wall behind him.

    luca_regoli_street

    #26

    Two white lounge chairs with a yellow striped towel on a stone patio overlooking the sea in a street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #27

    Shadow of a person wearing a hat on a bedroom wall during sunset in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #28

    Shadow of a child waving behind a curtain, capturing a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #29

    Man sitting indoors looking out a window at the sea during sunset, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #30

    Foggy beach scene with two people and birds, capturing a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #31

    Shirtless man leaning on ledge by the sea with a shadow of a hand perfectly timed on his back in street photos style.

    luca_regoli_street

    #32

    Shadow of a person raising an arm seen on laundry hanging on a clothesline in a perfectly timed street photo.

    luca_regoli_street

    #33

    Child playfully hiding behind a curtain in a kitchen, captured in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

    #34

    Person lying on desert sand near poles under soft light in a perfectly-timed street photo by Luca Regoli.

    luca_regoli_street

