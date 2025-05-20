Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name
Peppa Pig's mummy pig holding newborn baby with daddy pig in front of brick building for breaking news segment.
Celebrities, News

Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

22

Everyone’s favorite pig pen has officially expanded after Mummy Pig from the Peppa Pig universe welcomed another bundle of joy.

Fans were treated to the good news, including the name of the new character completing the beloved cartoon family.

The little one was born at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday, and the news was officially announced on an episode of Good Morning Britain.

Highlights
  • Mummy Pig from the Peppa Pig universe has officially welcomed another bundle of joy.
  • She was born at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • The show said the piglet was born in the same hospital as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
  • The newborn oinker’s adorable name was announced on 'Good Morning Britain.'
RELATED:

    Mummy Pig from the Peppa Pig universe has officially welcomed another bundle of joy

    Peppa Pig family outdoors with Mummy Pig showing baby bump under sunny blue sky on green grass.

    Image credits: officialpeppa

    For over two decades, the popular cartoon has told fans the story of Peppa and her little brother George as they live with Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig.

    Viewers were stunned when Mummy Pig announced that she was expecting her third child in February this year.

    Now, months later, the family has happily announced the piglet’s arrival.

    “Babyyyyyy……….where are youuuuuu??????” the show teased fans on social media days ahead of the piglet’s birth

    Peppa Pig family scene with Mummy Pig pregnant, Daddy Pig, and two little pigs excited about new baby arrival.

    Image credits: officialpeppa

    Image credits: officialpeppa

    Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

    Image credits: princessofmagix

    “It brings me great joy to announce she’s here,” entertainment reporter Richard Arnold, 55, told viewers on Tuesday.

    Richard said Daddy Pig told him about the news shortly before viewers tuned into the daytime show.

    The newborn oinker’s adorable name was announced on Good Morning Britain

    Peppa Pig family standing outside a building with Mummy Pig holding a newborn baby pig wrapped in a blanket.

    Image credits: gmb

    “It’s a beautiful thing like I say Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me,” the reporter said.

    Richard revealed that the newborn oinker’s name is Evie.

    Image credits: PopBase

    Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

    Image credits: gadiohead

    “It’s a beautiful thing, Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures of Peppa’s brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie,” the presenter said.

    He revealed that Mummy Pig is resting after the birth of Peppa and George’s newborn sibling.

    Some viewers noticed a “natural heart shaped blush” on the newborn’s cheek

    Image credits: gmb

    Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

    Image credits: urlocalwhoreuwu

    The show said little Evie was born at the Lindo Wing in London’s St Mary’s Hospital.

    The exclusive maternity ward in the Paddington hospital is the place where royal babies Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were born to Kate Middleton.

    The show said the piglet was born in the same hospital as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

    Peppa, 4, and her brother George, 2, were said to be delighted by their baby sister’s arrival and are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights.”

    Fans flooded the comments section with happy messages, saying, “Little piglet Evie has arrived into the world.”

    Daddy Pig carrying baby Peppa Pig in a car seat inside a hospital corridor related to Peppa Pig's mummy pig gives birth.

    Image credits: gmb

    Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

    Image credits: ObsessedPianist

    “It’s my daughters birthday today, she was so happy to hear the news that she now shares a birthday. She’s in her twenties!” one said.

    Another wrote, “My daughter, Evie, will either be over-the-moon or fuming, when she gets back from school.”

    “Little piglet Evie has arrived into the world,” one fan said online

    Peppa Pig family celebrating in hospital with Mummy Pig holding newborn baby after birth in a bright room.

    Image credits: gmb

    Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

    Image credits: cciar_a

    “My daughter has been so excited to know the baby name. Her name is Evelyn but for short we call her Evie she will be pleased x,” another said.

    The wildly popular British animated series first aired in 2004 and narrates the story of Peppa, a lovable piglet, and the adventures she has with her charming family.

    The animated series has told viewers the story of Peppa and her charming family for more than two decades

    Image credits: Peppa Pig – Official Channel

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Peppa Pig (@officialpeppa)

    Earlier this year, Mummy Pig appeared on Good Morning Britain and said the family was thrilled to welcome another baby.

    “Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because… We’re having another baby!”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Peppa Pig (@officialpeppa)

    Mummy Pig admitted she was feeling a little “overwhelmed” at the thought of having three little piggies below the age of five “running around” under the same roof. But she said she was “mostly just completely delighted.”

    Viewers can expect an hour-long cinema special called Peppa Meets The Baby to be released in theatres on 30 May.

    Social media posts online revealed that Walmart and Eventbrite accidentally leaked the name of Peppa Pig’s new baby sister online, weeks before the little one’s birth was announced.

    Walmart accidentally leaked the newborn piglet’s name online weeks earlier, according to social media posts

    Image credits: popculturechat

    “I just spoiled it for my daughter haha,” a netizen said at the time.

    “Someone’s going to lose the job,” said another.

    One called Evie’s arrival the “most iconic British birth since Prince George”

    Comment about British birth with reference to Peppa Pigs Mummy Pig gives birth in a social media post.

    Social media comment highlighting surprise at how quickly Peppa Pig's mummy pig gives birth compared to humans.

    Peppa Pig characters celebrating Mummy Pig giving birth with joyful expressions in a colorful animated scene.

    Comment about a pig having only one baby, reacting to Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth scene with laughing emojis.

    Comment about Peppa Pig's mummy pig giving birth, mentioning early arrival and congratulating.

    Comment about Kayley Anne’s daughter Evie on her 5th birthday sharing excitement about the new pig, related to Peppa Pig’s mummy pig giving birth.

    Comment from Sammie Robyn Banks expressing that her 13-year-old Evie is not impressed by Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig birth news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Peppa Pig's family, mentioning Mummy Pig and sibling George.

    Woman named Karen Grant reacting emotionally on social media, mentioning telling news about Peppa Pigs Mummy Pig giving birth.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

