Peppa Pig Has A New Baby Sister As Mummy Pig Reveals Adorable Name

Everyone’s favorite pig pen has officially expanded after Mummy Pig from the Peppa Pig universe welcomed another bundle of joy.

Fans were treated to the good news, including the name of the new character completing the beloved cartoon family.

The little one was born at 5:34 a.m. on Tuesday, and the news was officially announced on an episode of Good Morning Britain.

For over two decades, the popular cartoon has told fans the story of Peppa and her little brother George as they live with Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig.

Viewers were stunned when Mummy Pig announced that she was expecting her third child in February this year.

Now, months later, the family has happily announced the piglet’s arrival.

“Babyyyyyy……….where are youuuuuu??????” the show teased fans on social media days ahead of the piglet’s birth

“It brings me great joy to announce she’s here,” entertainment reporter Richard Arnold, 55, told viewers on Tuesday.

Richard said Daddy Pig told him about the news shortly before viewers tuned into the daytime show.

“It’s a beautiful thing like I say Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me,” the reporter said.

Richard revealed that the newborn oinker’s name is Evie.

“It’s a beautiful thing, Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures of Peppa’s brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie,” the presenter said.

He revealed that Mummy Pig is resting after the birth of Peppa and George’s newborn sibling.

The show said little Evie was born at the Lindo Wing in London’s St Mary’s Hospital.

The exclusive maternity ward in the Paddington hospital is the place where royal babies Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were born to Kate Middleton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

Peppa, 4, and her brother George, 2, were said to be delighted by their baby sister’s arrival and are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights.”

Fans flooded the comments section with happy messages, saying, “Little piglet Evie has arrived into the world.”

“It’s my daughters birthday today, she was so happy to hear the news that she now shares a birthday. She’s in her twenties!” one said.

Another wrote, “My daughter, Evie, will either be over-the-moon or fuming, when she gets back from school.”

“My daughter has been so excited to know the baby name. Her name is Evelyn but for short we call her Evie she will be pleased x,” another said.

The wildly popular British animated series first aired in 2004 and narrates the story of Peppa, a lovable piglet, and the adventures she has with her charming family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peppa Pig (@officialpeppa)

Earlier this year, Mummy Pig appeared on Good Morning Britain and said the family was thrilled to welcome another baby.

“Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because… We’re having another baby!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peppa Pig (@officialpeppa)

Mummy Pig admitted she was feeling a little “overwhelmed” at the thought of having three little piggies below the age of five “running around” under the same roof. But she said she was “mostly just completely delighted.”

Viewers can expect an hour-long cinema special called Peppa Meets The Baby to be released in theatres on 30 May.

Social media posts online revealed that Walmart and Eventbrite accidentally leaked the name of Peppa Pig’s new baby sister online, weeks before the little one’s birth was announced.

“I just spoiled it for my daughter haha,” a netizen said at the time.

“Someone’s going to lose the job,” said another.

