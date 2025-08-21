#1 I was on the third date with this guy I really liked. We started making out on his couch, things started steaming up and that’s when it began. The baby voice. He couldn’t stop talking to me in a baby voice. I was out.

#2 I was hired as a temp, on day 91 I was told that they in fact didn’t have to hire me after 90 days and they were gonna keep me on as a temp. I clocked out for lunch and never went back.

#3 When i was in a chinese restaurant and i was gone to the toilet and there were cameras in the stalls.

My brain be like: f**k this s**t im out.

#4 When 8th graders had me crying into my pillow every night and drinking wine every time I could. I quit teaching and joined a lab.

#5 My mother told me I was a waste in her life, 10 years ago.



Now I've been living by myself for 10 years, am married and about do graduate!

#6 Recently I was hired by a company to be a foreman. My job was laid out in my interview as follows:

Plant maintenance and welding. I would run a crew of 4 guys and do odd jobs at a potato plant 10 miles from my house.

This is what I have done for other various companies for the last 15 years.



After taking the job they asked me to help another foreman doing the same thing at a different potato plant about 80 miles away. I agreed as it was for a few days.



Fast forward 3 weeks. I am still driving 160 miles a day and we have been doing concrete and asphalt prep for a week.(not my vocation) The boss casually mentioned at about 2 in the afternoon that we had to finish a particular part of the project before we left and that we would be there at least till 8p.m. I told him I couldn't work late on short notice because I had plans and still had to drive home. He said " if you don't pick up the pace you will be leaving earlier than that." I told him I agreed and since this wasn't the job I was hired for that I was done. He replied with " see ya" and I said probably not.

#7 Just a few weeks ago actually. It's a long story so I'll try to boil it down to basics.



My wife of the last 3 years has cheated on me repeatedly, used her depression as an excuse to abuse our children, manipulated everyone she knows, had repeated breakdowns and refuses medication.



About 6 weeks ago she asked me to leave so we could "get our s**t together". I brought our year and a half old baby with me, and after a few days to actually think about it, I decided I wasn't coming back and started the process of filing for custody.



Edit for clarity: She has a child from a previous relationship that (although I'd love to) I have no legal grounds to file for custody of. We have one child together. I'm not picking favorites and leaving the other to the wolves, I simply don't have legal recourse to file for custody of her.



I'm working on a solution to get her out of there, but that's going to take time.

#8 Some young woman and an old lady were arguing about stolen underwear in our communal laundry room. Young woman called for her c*****d out boyfriend who came running in with a gun drawn screaming bloody murder.



Noped right out. Then moved out that weekend.

#9 I was roofing and getting paid by the day, after a few months I asked to get paid piece work. My pay for that week was about double and the boss said he had to put me back to daily rate next week....I said goodbye and started my own business.

#10 Set the wayback machine to the year 2000. All of my friends threw a millennium party, apparently it was a rager. Nobody tells me about it at all, because the mother of my child is bringing her side guy to it. Finally a couple weeks later one of them tells me that it even happened and what went down. Wrote the whole lot of them off, spoke to almost none of them again. Best thing I ever did.

#11 Recently worked for a dentist who was committing all kinds of insurance fraud. Now I’m as honest as they come, and this wasn’t okay with me. Especially knowing my name would be on some of the correspondence. Add to that, this guy was a complete j*****s. He thought nothing of berating me in front of patients. I’ve been doing what I do for a lot longer than him, and that kind of disrespect I won’t tolerate. I left for lunch, sent a text saying I was done and I went home.

#12 I was a temp worker in a factory that made mayonnaise, during my break I get a call from my mom's work. She's had 5-6 strokes at the same time. I went to my supervisor and told him what happened. When he replied with "can't you wait until your shift is over?" I took of my uniform and left the building without another word.



For those who are interested: ER doctors told me my mom only survived because her coworkers reacted fast and because the clumps of blood cutting her blood flow to her brain were rather small.

#13 I was working as a Network Engineer and due to mismanagement by owner who took lavish trips every 3 months, with family and kids friends. He had a payroll short fall. His solution was to reduce my medical benefit which included my family to just me. Then 3 months later reducing my salary by 30%. When he told me he also said that he expects me to work 50-60 hrs a week until profits improve, then said what do you think. I said, I Quit. I worked for him 13 years. He has called many times to get me to help with special projects for his clients, I have politely refused.

#14 I was working as a postie..



Normally when a postie gets sick, the other posties have to cover his route. There were 7 of us so it was annoying but not too bad.



I'd been there for a couple of years and had covered other people's sick days several times.



Anyway I got really sick. The sickest I'd been in my life up till that time. Had the flu but it wound up making me look gray and shrunken and I got a migraine.



Finally went back to work, I'd had three days off.



Piles of mail were waiting for me. I don;t know if they;d delivered ANY of it. Maybe they did. But there were huge piles waiting for me. And I was still sick, I only went back in because I was worried about the workload on them.



I gave my notice, finished the week and then quit.

#15 Worked at walmart, really busted my a*s to get something done was supposed to get help no one showed. Upsetting but typical but at the end of the day instead of a thank you they threatened to write me up over some cardboard I forgot. Had a better paying job before the end of the month, the begging as I walked out the doors that last time was priceless.

#16 Some promoter literally gave me $80 to go into his Vegas strip club with my friends. Said he would "throw in the limo and VIP package" if we tipped the driver because his other reservation cancelled. When we got there, we got different color wristbands than other people and were told we could ONLY leave though their taxi when we left. That was our only option.



One friend tried to leave and the bouncer wouldn't let him out. He came back and told us what was up. Nothing was adding up so we booked it out of the fire exit and down the street.



That was how I got paid $80 to go a strip club. Pretty sure we were going to get robbed when we left and would probably have been drunk.

#17 I’m a middle school teacher, and it’s also worth mentioning that I’m a very petite woman and most of my students are bigger than me. Many year ago when I was considered one of the young and pretty teachers, I was walking down the hall. An 8th grade boy slapped me on the a*s and mentioned my car’s make and model, implying that he was going to wait for me in the parking lot.



I immediately went to my principal who told me that reporting the incident would “reflect poorly on me” and I “don’t want a complaint like that in my file.”



I put in my resignation from that particular school the next day. The more I mention it, the more I realize that many teachers have similar experiences.

#18 I was at a party, it was a bunch of suburban teenagers like myself at the time.



There was this dude I didn’t recognize walking around and acting super hard, even though he was really scrawny.



He finally got to me, and was like, “yo, I got AK47s for sale, you want one?” I was like, dude, shut up, you ain’t got s**t.



He takes me out to his car and opens the trunk. It is FULL of guns piled on top of one another. Handguns, a*****t rifles, shotguns, you name it.



I ended up sneaking out, hopping in my car and heading home.



This dude ended up being a known foot soldier type for a gang out of the nearest big city. He got arrested a few days later when he got stopped for speeding, the cops searched his car and found the guns. He was only 16.

#19 I was about 17 and lived in a rural area. Used to hitchhike everywhere. One day I’m in the back of a car, 2 guys up front. They’re talking kinda quiet. After a minute or two I hear one say ‘ok but this time we’ll go somewhere else’. Then he looks in the mirror at me.

I looked away out the window, proper s******g my pants. As we went through a village we had to stop at a junction and I blurted something about a friend living nearby and I opened that door and ran.

Probably nothing in it but I still get chills remembering it.

#20 I worked as a host at a bbq joint for 2 years and 2 months, it was my first job so I was afraid to call off. In that 2 years and 2 months I never called in sick once. I was late occasionally, but most of us were good about trading shifts. We’d text each other, “hey if you work for me Saturday I can work for you Tuesday” and stuff like that, it was nice. Made it real easy to never have to call off, have never had that at a job since.



Anyway, Friday night my friend had a party after work and invited almost everyone we work with. I didn’t work that night, and I didn’t wanna go because I wasn’t feeling good and we’d just adopted a new kitten the day before.



Well I was talked into going, my friend said “just stay for like an hour then you can leave! You don’t even have to drink!” So me and my boyfriend go, but this party turned into what we all now refer to as “The Party From Hell”. I won’t go into detail here, unless someone really wants me to, but long story short someone stole my boyfriends keys.



So we’re stuck spending the night, until his mom can come by in the morning and drop off a spare. I did *not* want to spend the night because I had to open the next morning. His mom comes by with a spare, and we head home. One of my friends that was at the party calls me later to tell me she found her keys in her boyfriends pocket, he stole them thinking it was hers so she couldn’t leave him. Again, long f*****g story.



After that s**t storm of a party, and having to share a pullout couch with my boyfriend, and still being sick, I decide I’m calling off. I think “I’ve never once called off, I know it’s last minute but what’re they gonna do.” No one answers cause we’re still closed, cause like I said I was opening, so I leave a voicemail and go to bed. Ahh, nothing like the feeling of your own bed after sleeping over somewhere.



Well I wake up a few hours later to a bunch of texts and missed calls. Turns out my managers are *pissed* that I called off. I call work and my friend answers (the one who’s boyfriend stole our keys), and she tells me that the bosses are pissed and said I better come to work “or else”. I’m like “or else what??” She’s like “I don’t know, but I’ve never seen them this upset”. So I’m like, “tell them I’m coming now”.



I was just gonna talk to them, to tell them I’ve never called off in 2 years and 2 months, I know I was supposed to work a double and I called off last minute, but I cannot work today. Well when I get there, my managers aren’t even working. They have the day off, and the assistant manager is in charge. Turns out, everyone heard about the party last night, thought I’d been drinking, and just assumed I had a hangover.



Well I set the record straight real quick, and said “you know what, I quit. I’m putting in my two weeks notice, this is b******t. Gimme something to sign”. My AM is all like “wait now, wait a minute, don’t do something you’ll regret”. I’m like “I’ve never once called off, and the first time I do, I’m told ‘come to work *or else*? That’s b******t. I’m not hungover, I was sick before I went to that party. I should’ve stayed home, I know, but I didn’t. Ask anyone there. We spent the night cause someone stole our keys. I had a bad night, and it’s been a bad day. I don’t need this.”



She’s going on about “I just wanna make sure this isn’t a spur of the moment decision”, which it sure as hell was, but I didn’t care. She kept telling me “[Fry cook] came to work after his dads funeral, and [server] worked while she was sick, she even threw up in that trash can over there and kept waiting tables”. And I’m like “*That’s the problem*. All of that is unhealthy, not to mention unsanitary, but [the owners] have everyone so afraid to call off that they’re literally working themselves to death! But I won’t. I’m too young to ruin my life like that.”



I came in the next day to open again, and my manager (the owner), just looked at me and said he thought I quit. I said I put in my two weeks, and that I could work till they hired a replacement, but he said they didn’t need me anymore. Told me to leave out the front door. I qualified for unemployment because they wouldn’t let me work my two weeks.



But I never looked back, and I still don’t regret it. They ended up shutting down a couple years later, didn’t even give any of the employees notice. Now they’re being sued for not paying their rent. Karmas a b***h.



TL;DR: I called off for the first time in 2 years and was told to come in “or else”, so I quit. They wouldn’t let me work my two weeks, now they’re closed and being sued by their landlord.

#21 Got injured on the job to the point I had to be off to recover while receiving physical therapy. Went in one day just in time to have my HR call the physical therapist to tell her they'd canceled my insurance. My physical therapist, to their credit put the phone on speaker to let me hear what was going on.



I'd been with the organization 16 years, had pulled numerous all-nighters, sacrificed events with my family and holidays, vacation time, you name it AND put up with a ton of s**t from my boss and her cronies, the grown version of the Mean Girls if you will. According to them I was often the most incompetent lazy terrible person there. I put up with it for way too long, because I loved the clients I worked with and I believed in what we were doing.



But that day was my, "F**k this s**t, I'm out," moment. I cussed HR out over the phone and never set foot in the place again. Not even to pick up my last paycheck, which was all of a measly $10 I'd earned the day I went back to work part-time only to get yelled at for not writing someone else's press release to their liking.



No regrets except I should have quit sooner. It's just not worth giving 200% when all you get back is the kind of criticism and backstabbing that makes you cry every night when you go home and cry every morning getting ready for work.



Life is good now.

#22 Lived with a good friend for a while years ago. I was around 5 months clean from m**h when I started living there, so just barely sober in my eyes. Knew I could still cave at any given moment. Friend gets this new boyfriend and he's alright. She, her boyfriend, me, and a bunch of other people party together regularly while I'm living there. No big deal, but something is weird about the boyfriend. I don't trust him. I can feel that he's hiding something.



One afternoon she's downstairs and I go into her room to borrow makeup and walk in on her boyfriend blow drying his m**h pipe after cleaning it. Turned around, went to my room, pulled out every bag I had, and packed all my s**t up. I was in my car looking for a place to go within the hour. Still pretty proud of myself for that one, I'll admit. Never did touch the s**t again.

#23 4th grade. Down the street at a friend's house. His older brother wants to play a game in the camper. The friend has to do dishes. The brother and I go to the camper to play. He starts saying something about how some games are more fun without clothes.



I immediately left and called my dad. Never told my dad why I needed to be picked up.







Years later, after high school, he was arrested for being a pedophile. Scary s**t.



Edit: Thanks for all of your replies. I feel happy that I avoided abuse, but I still feel guilty that I didn't say something/stop him from hurting others.





Edit2: He wasn't arrested for being a pedophile. He was arrested for sexually abusing children.

#24 I got a call from an old friend one day asking if I want to hang out. She asks me to pick her up from the mall and take her to a friends house to chill. We arrive at a house and a young boy answers the door and let's us in. We walk through the living room where the family is watching tv, everything seems alright. We walk into this guys room and he's passed out on the floor half naked. She nudged him repeatedly till he woke up. With out saying anything this guy gets up grabs a butane torch and starts making a glass m**h pipe. I turn to my friend and mouth "WTF" but her attention was entirely fixated this guy making a pipe. I suddenly realize she's just using me to give her a ride to her dealers house to get high. I got the f**k out of there and didn't speak to her for years.



After we reconnected I asked her if she remembered that day I picked her up from the mall. Her response was "no". She went on saying there was at least 2 years she couldn't recall while deep into her a*******n.



*EDIT* Wow, for those of you who are wondering if she relapsed and left wake of destruction, the answer is no. This happened over 10 years ago and since then she's been clean for half that. She turned her life around, has a career managing a restaurant and surrounds herself with positive, supportive people. She is a wonderful person who like many struggled with a*******n. Thank you all for the kind words.

#25 I was eating at an Italian restaurant in Trolley Square Mall when a guy entered the mall and began shooting people. Waitresses told us that there was an exit out the kitchen so we all booked it out the back. From the look on the cooks' faces when a restaurant's worth of people stormed their kitchen, all I could imagine them thinking was, "Gee, our cooking can't be that bad".

#26 Throughout high school I used to walk alone around my neighborhood late at night when I got bored. My neighborhood isn't the most friendly, and I knew that, so I always stayed very alert and despite seeing some pretty sketchy stuff I always made it back home alive.



Anyways, one night I'm walking down the street on my normal route and a dude on a bicycle passes going the other way. He looked homeless and a bit scary but I just kept walking like it was no problem (I've learned that if you just stay calm and act like you're not scared of someone to the point where you barely even acknowledge their presence when they go by then you usually won't have any problems). So I don't think much of it until a little while later when I see him coming by again from behind me. He's riding pretty slow and I don't think he knows I see him. At this point I'm only focused on how I could lose him without him knowing. My high school's athletic fields are right off the side of the road so I walk through a parking lot towards them. I go through a gate and past the baseball grandstands under a floodlight about 100 feet away. The light has a sharp cutoff because of a wall so as soon as I get into that shadow I look back to see if the guy is still following. After a few seconds he slowly rides through the gate and my heart drops; not just because he's still following me but because I could clearly see that HE'S HOLDING A GUN IN HIS HAND!

The moment I see this I silently run the only direction I could that was still in the shadows up into the grandstands. At this point all I could do was look over the wall down to the ground and see if he was going to come up there looking for me. I see him come out from behind the corner and stop as soon as he gets into the shadows. This dude is now 15 feet straight below me and I'm literally holding my breath to be as silent as possible. All I'm thinking is what the f**k I should do if he comes up there, but I'm cornered and the best option would probably try to get the jump on him as he comes up and then run for my life. After a few seconds he gets back on his bike and rides it onto our track, then turns around after not seeing me and rides back the way he came under the streetlight.



I'm still crouched behind the wall, so as soon as I lose sight of him and hear him keep going I silently walk down to the ground, hop the fence into the baseball field and get the f**k out of there like I was in the 100m dash at one of my track meets! I hop a few fences into different fields, over another fence into an empty parking lot, and a after a quarter mile finally get back to my house completely out of breath.

Never saw him again.



EDIT: I didn't call the police because: 1) I still wanted to give the indication that I didn't notice him following me, and since the streets were desolate except for the two of us I couldn't get anyone else's attention to protect me while I called and I didn't want to take the chance that he would notice me calling and decide to ride up and shoot me before I could say anything. 2) For multiple reasons, I simply don't trust the police in my town. The whole reason why is for a different post, but the short version is that I have personally witnessed their corruption, and have heard directly from the chief of police that some nights they don't have any patrol cars out at all. On those nights if some bad s**t is going down in the late hours of the night 911 can't help you, you're on your own.



I never stopped going out; I didn't believe in letting one incident change what I would do regularly, and I admit that the constant knowledge that something like that could go down again gave me kind of an adrenaline rush when I was on the streets really late. Other things did happen, just not that close. Although every time I did have a large pocket knife on me that I would practice deploying quickly several dozen times in my room before every time I went out. If I were 21, you better believe I would have a CCW.

#27 Probably when I met these really cute girls at a bar in some beach town I wasn't familiar with, and they invited me home with them. F**k yeah, I'm getting laid!!....



Fast forward forty-five minutes, they're shooting h****n and asking me if I wanted any. I respectfully declined and noped the f**k out of there.

#28 I remember one time when I was about 8 years old, I was in the car with my parents. They were arguing, which they did a lot, but being trapped in that metal box with both of them screaming back and forth became too much. We stopped at a red light and I unbuckled my seatbelt and got out of the car and started running. My mom, who was in the passenger's seat ran out after me and after he pulled over the car my dad did as well. They caught up to me and their attitudes completely changed. They promised they wouldn't fight again, a promise they broke time and time again until their divorce, but they never did it again in the car.

#29 I was walking my female roommate home from work at 2AM on a dark back street near Broadway in Seattle. We heard a noise, and turned to see some guy come running up the street out from under the trees and into the pool of streetlight. He's in the middle of the road carrying a 3' length of heavy chain, and frantically looking back over his shoulder as he ran past us. At that moment I realized that whoever he was running from had something scarier than the chain. I grabbed wide-eyed roommate by the shoulder and made a 90º turn at the intersection.



I did not want to know what that was all about.

#30 Had a big hornet nest in the outer wall of our garden shed once. We had a party coming up there on the next weekend, so my granddad decided to get rid of them somehow. I don't know why but he took me on for the ride.



When we got there the place was swarming with hornets. And I'm talking those big a*s huge brightly colored ones.



So his plan was to get a long treebranch, wrap some cloth around the end, drench it with gasoline, light it up and shove it into the wall. Not only was that a terrible idea because the wall was made of wood, but also because those hornets apparently hated to get burned alive.



I was standing back defending myself from burning flying f***s with a wooden plank trying to hit the undead army of hornets with what was basically a wooden stick.



Half burned hornets proceeded to attack us, even without wings, crawling angrily towards us on the floor. S**t got real messy when I tried to defend against both flying and crawling ones.

Eventually the never stopping mass of pissed off hornets got to me.



Finally I noped out running away amongst the appletrees and got stung multiple times because they were chasing me.



I'm still pretty terrified of those things and my girlfriend has to handle them if one finds its way into our flat.



tl;dr Fought army of burning hornets and noped the f**k outta there.

#31 Me and my brother were chilling outside a 711 talking to a homeless guy and he offered to take us into an alley and let us try some cr*ck.



Still not sure if he wanted to rob us, let us try his cr*ck, or let us try his cr*ck lmao.

#32 Not really so much a f**k this s**t moment as confirmation of f**k this s**t...



Sr. Software engineer role at a leading telecom in USA. One of 3 new devs to join the team. Manager decided it would be best to rotate support between the 3 newbies. Issues every night, some times all night. Huge pressure to work 60+ hour weeks with totally unrealistic goals. After a few months I realized this wasn't just a crunch period, this was going to be all the time.



After giving notice manager set me down and told a story of how I'd have to decide what was important and take life seriously. His example was getting a call to come back to the office for an emergency and handing his 2 year old daughter off to a neighbor he didn't know so he could come work all night.



Yeah uh f**k that.



Then my last day the VP pulls the team together and absolutely rips into this guy for taking 20 minutes to support an issue since he was driving home at the time and couldn't log in immediately when called.



F**k that s**t.



EDIT: holy s**t this blew up - lol. I think it says something that so many people think it could have been their telecom. Decided to add that after giving notice the director told me they wanted to make a counter offer but needed to wait until the VP got back from a trip. A week later the director comes to tell me the counter is that I should know the right thing to do is to stay and work through my issues. When I say no thanks he then explodes that I'm not giving two weeks from that point. He started threatening me - trying to keep me one more week, but I already had a start date at another company. I immediately went to hr who supported my two week notice.



I've been with the same company since leaving there 14 years ago. I get to do challenging work with fun and intelligent people I consider friends, and I have plenty of time for my kids and hobbies.

#33 I was a shift lead at a fast food joint located inside of a gas station. Our manager was worthless at hiring people, so we were perpetually understaffed for months. I was working 50-60 hours a week. Absolutely ridiculous. However, company policy was that there HAD to be two people working at all times.



This particular day, someone called out. Nobody would come in to cover the shift, so the manager was forced to stay and work a double. She decided that since the only reason she was there was because we would have to close otherwise, she was just going to hang out in the office and chat with the gas station employees. 3 hours into my shift, and I have been single handedly running the front counter, the drivethru, making all the food, doing prep and doing dishes. The dinner rush hit, I had like 4 cars in the drive thru, 8-9 people inside, and then I ran out of onions. (Because I couldn't get the prep done) My mind just quit. Brain turned off, emotions went cold. I ripped off my headset, told the people inside that they weren't getting their food, walked into the office and tossed my name tag, manager card, and hat at my boss. When she turned around in shock all I said was good luck and walked out the back.



Edit: Yoooo my fast food homies got my back. I can only wish I did something more badass.

#34 I was unemployed and had a job interview for a cable installer position. The position advertised for $20 an hour, 40+ hours a week, and benefits so it seemed like a pretty good deal. I get to the interview and find out its actually 2 interviews; a group interview followed by 1 on 1 interviews with the hiring manager. In the group interview, HM explains that the position was actually minimum wage and commission. He also explains that we need to supply our own tools. He then tells us how they assign jobs and we have no choice over which ones we get. Right before the end of the group interview, one of the other guys asks if there were any other expenses we were responsible for and HM tells us that we had to pay for our own gas, tires and repairs on our assigned company van. I look out in the parking lot and saw all the vans looked like 20 year old clapped out pieces of c**p. As soon as HM went back to his office, I left.





Edit: Holy C**p this exploded overnight. I don't remember the name of the company, but they were a subcontractor installing Charter cable in Washington State. This was a few years ago and I never really thought much about it until this question. I found a job I've been at since that wasn't some sort of scam as a data center technician. Thank you for all the love and responses.

#35 I worked at produce market when I was in college. I really, really needed the job. I literally had empty cabinets and only one shelf of food in the fridge on a regular basis. I had been working weekday evenings only for a couple of months, but picked up a Saturday shift. I was helping a customer and the owner walked up and interrupted our conversation: "Is that your yellow car in parking lot?" Me: "Yes". Her (with the most demeaning tone) "On weekends, our parking lot is reserved for customers only. If you value your job you will go punch out, move your car to the lot across the street, and never park in the lot again" I was astonished. I had full-time jobs every summer since I was 15. I picked up holiday jobs. I had a lot of working experience. I had NEVER been talked to like this by any coworker or boss before. Particularly in front of a customer. I told her I was not aware of the parking rules since I always worked weekdays, took off my apron, handed it to her and said I will be punching out, but not punching back in. I quit. I told the customer I was sorry I was not able to finish helping him and walked out. I really needed the job, but was so pissed off I could not stand the idea of working there. My supervisor called me that afternoon and tried to get me to come back, but I just couldn't.



Edit: Wow! I did not expect to see so many upvotes and comments on this. Thanks for the awards as well. I guess a lot of us have had crappy supervisors and similar moments. Makes us appreciate the good ones I suppose. Many have asked how it all worked out afterwards. I got a job at the mall a few weeks later and eventually got a roommate that worked at a deli. I ate a lot of sandwiches. The following year I changed schools and went back to work for the company I had worked at through high school and the first couple summers of college. My pay was nearly triple what I was making at the mall. Graduated debt free, started my career. It's all good!

#36 Went with a friend to visit his dad and look for possible jobs in Chicago. While my friend was out job hunting the third day, his dad asked if I wanted to go to a bar with him. Sure. So we go to this hole in the wall of a bar, legit down and alley and back door style entered this dark small room with a 6 ft bar. I’m already questioning whether I should’ve stayed or left but here comes the kicker. We get a couple beers from the bartender who was super nice guy, nothing weird about him until his question. Joining or viewing? My friends dad c*****d and smile and smacked my back and said just viewing. The guy walks us over to another door and opens it, leading us into a MUCH larger room, and if you haven’t guessed it yet, there were about 15 people in the middle of an o**y. Pure exhibition that I was not prepared for at 12:30pm on a Tuesday. F**k this s**t I’m out. Caught an Uber back and everything.

#37 I was working a particularly awful nursing home as a CNA. I was bullied by some of the other CNAs as well as one terrible nurse. I put up with it for a year and put in my 2w notice. I only told management, not the other staff. On my second to last day there, that nurse decided to scream in my face about some imaginary infraction. About an hour later I learned that the company that had bought the facility earlier in the year had decided anyone who'd been working there less than a year on the sale date would not get any vacation days. I'd also only be getting half my sick days paid out when I quit. That meant 2.5 days of pay. And I learned that if I didn't complete my 2 weeks of notice, I'd forfeit those 2.5 days.



I realized 2.5 days of pay wasn't worth the abuse I was having to endure and I told the DON at the end of that day that I was never coming back. She tried to talk me into it, but it didn't work.



So that's my "F**k this s**t, I'm out!" story.

#38 I was in my mid-20s, working myself to absolute death in a small-town office supply store. I mean, the amount of work I was doing as a department specialist was staggering. I was basically working and running half the store myself, so the store manager didn't have to - while the assistant manager above me was doing nothing but taking a paycheck, stealing digital cameras, and lying about being a trained ninja, and staff was kept to a minimum to make store numbers look better. I was just straight-up in retail hell.



It's also important to note that my store manager was an arrogant, incapable a*****e two steps from heart failure, who had been shunted to that small-town store just to get him out of the way - twice. They'd had to remove him for a while based on employee and customer complaints, some of them in the vein of sexual harassment. I don't know how he managed to keep his job.



Anyway, one day, he comes up to me. He's concerned about my attitude. "Customers love you. You know what you're doing, you do great work. But as soon as you're not talking to a customer, your whole attitude changes. You never speak to me with respect or enthusiasm. I can see on your face that you don't want to be here. I mean, look at me! If you just improved your attitude and wanted to be here, you could be me in a couple years! Think about it!"



So I did. And that night, I went home, applied to go back to school, and quit my job the next day.

#39 I recently quit my job as a call centre worker after 4 years. For background I worked in customer services for a popular retailer in the UK. During lock down when their stores were closed, we had increased sales from online which also means we got increased call volumes. I busted my a**e off to ensure that customer's were happy with their purchases and resolved any issues they had to the best I could.



One day, we got an email from our CEO saying that even though we had the highest volume of online sales we still would not be able to get a bonus due to the virus "affecting" the business as a whole. I only ever had a bonus once when I was working there and I am used to not getting a bonus. What made me pissed off was that we got absolutely nothing in return. Not a pay increase, not extra holidays, not a token of gratitude and not even a thank you letter for all the hard work.



We also found out a couple days later via the mainstream news that the big wigs at my company all got a pay rise. At this point, myself and a few other people went "f**k this s**t" and we all handed our badges at reception and left.



I got a new job a weeks later without any problem and feel even better as a person. This was the first time ever in my life I walked out of a job in anger.

#40 I took a job in college as a camp counselor at my town's summer camp. It was my first time ever working with kids, I wanted to make sure I was nice, but also still considered by them as an authority figure. I worked really hard at being accessible, fun, and responsible.



We got our mid-summer performance evaluations. Everything scaled on 1-5, 1 being bad, 5 being great. Leadership, attitude, engagement, etc. All the usual stuff. My supervisors sat me down and told handed me mine. Mostly 1's, a couple 2's. Told me I was going to have to be re-trained and will be kept on temporarily on a probationary basis.



I stood up, ripped up the evaluation, told them "eff you, I quit," and walked to my car. Man, was I embarrassed when they chased me down and told me it was a joke and I got all 4's and 5's.

#41 I was working at this "bakery" that makes cakes and gelatos that then get sold to grocery retailers like Fresh Market and Whole Foods to be sold in their bakery sections. This bakery was basically a reverse "sweat shop" where all the windows were boarded up, you worked Monday - Friday from 6 in the morning until 8 at night with one half hour break, there was no music, we weren't allowed to talk, we had to be in uniform and couldn't wear jackets, it was kept at ice box temperatures so frostings wouldn't melt. It was soul crushing.



Then the woman who worked as a janitor quit. Rather than hire someone else, they put me in that role when I'd been hired as a baker. I had to clean the front office, prepare all the shipping boxes, mop every mess, clean the bathrooms. I had two industry degrees and over ten years of experience in culinary at that point, to be reduced to janitor. It was mind-numbing, tedious work.



One day, I came back from my lunch break and was told that someone had made a mess in the bathroom, and I needed to stay after work to clean it. I went to the front office to talk to the woman who did most of the manage work. She was chatting with her daughter, who was a teenager who she'd hired to handle their social media, despite knowing that I had social media marketing and SEO as skills on my resume. I waited and waited for about 20 minutes just standing there so I could talk to her about this.



I'd thought the janitor thing was to help them out until they hired someone new, but after a month and a half, it was clear they had no intention of hiring someone else. That was just my job now. I wanted to talk to her about how that's not what I'd been hired to do and to see if there was a way I could go back to my original job.



Her daughter glanced at me a few times, but this woman, who was facing me but never so much as acknowledged me, just kept ignoring me. So I just clocked out, got my stuff, and walked out.



One of the bakery managers followed me out and said how I'd already taken my break and to get back to work. I said "No, I'm not doing this bs anymore." She insisted I needed to tell the manager, the one who had just ignored me for 20 minutes, that I was quitting. I said I tried, and she could go f**k herself for treating me like I'm subhuman.



Even if I didn't have the experience or the education I have, even if I was some a*****e off the street - I'm still a f*****g human. F**k that lady. F**k that ice-box-sweat-shop. F**k the owners. F**k the managers. F**k that whole place.

#42 I was at the first day of a job at a fiberglass place. I was working in a section unloading trailers.



There was an incident with a forklift that resulted in a broken hand. Then I got absolutely covered in fiberglass dust. They didn't provide masks and I could feel the grit on my teeth. Everyone acted as if this was normal and even said the forklift driver was one of their safest drivers.



By lunch, I said to myself, "If one more thing is blatantly unsafe, I'm not coming back for a second day."



Then we started putting stuff away in a different section. It involved people climbing up storage racks while people were working underneath.



I didn't return.

#43 A while back I was getting my food at a McDonald’s drive thru after school. This McDonalds shared half the building with a gas station. Around the edge of the gas station there were large bushes. I glanced between two pumps near the road outside and see a sketchy dude loading an AR while frantically glancing in random directions. He looked like he was on something and let’s just say I got the hell out of there. I don’t think he ever shot anybody, but it was still scary.

#44 My last time hanging out with my friend from high school, my husband and I were invited to her place for a barbecue. Now, my friend had a track record of being a hot mess. Went down a weird, trashy life path. My husband never really liked her or her husband too much. But would go along with me out of love for me. So, we get to said “barbecue” and there’s just a bunch of people standing around. No food in sight. My friends husband gets home with his neighbors grill and realizes that it’s busted. No big deal. So he just leaves to find another one. 🤷‍♀️. Now, hungry people are getting hungrier and my husband offers to help make some stuff on the stove stop. He does, and in the meantime friends husband gets back with another grill. He then starts it up and cooks the remainder of the food. And the guests actually had the nerve to b***h that the “stove top food” was terrible. We left quickly after that, because my husband was about ready to explode with anger.



We haven’t spoken to them since.

#45 Was working 6pm-6am shifts at tesla years ago as a QC inspector. They downgraded my job to picking pieces of foam out of the cars because I was failing too many cars that were missing seals etc which is what I was supposd to do so I said f**k this s**t im out and walked out and never returned.

#46 Worked at a brewery, there was some miscommunication about sugar going into a beer that I was going to start Brewing later that night. When I handed it off the next brewer, that miscommunication was communicated. The right amount of sugar wound up going in, just at the wrong time. The next day, turns out the starting gravity of the wort was WAY off. My manager threw me under the bus to his boss, and threatened my job. I took it on the chin and accepted it, I f****d up after all.



Then I remembered, with a set amount of sugar, it really doesn't matter when it goes in, it's the same amount no matter what, it's gonna raise the gravity the same amount. So I started looking into previous brews. Turns out my manager handed me a totally f****d up recipe, when I went to confront him about it, I found him editing the recipe sheet he handed me and I filled out to hide the fact that he handed me the wrong recipe. Told him he owed me an apology, he refused and said that wasn't what happened. I told him to f**k off, he told me to go home for the weekend and we'd talk about it Monday. I told him to f**k off again. I was let go over the phone the next day, cause I was under a probationary period still. I wasn't gonna come back anyways.

#47 Worked for someone who hired her lazy a*s brother-in-law as part of my team. I had to do all the work on my own, but not only did he take credit for my work, he threw me under the bus. (Boss wanted to upgrade the antiquated system we were using, but the lazy a*s said there was nothing wrong with our current system and blamed me for not knowing how to do it right even though I was the one who made it work at all in the first place.)



Boss took his word for it and then told me I should learn how to do it properly under Lazy A*s's guidance. So I said f**k this and I turned in my resignation letter the next day. I offered to help train whoever they were gonna hire to replace me. Boss said, "No need. (Lazy A*s) can handle it."



Okay then. A couple of months later, I get a text message from my old boss, who has never texted me before, acting like an old friend wanting to catch up before asking me to come back...

#48 I worked in a bookstore and was about to get a monthly-hour contract instead of just a call-up contract. Everything seemed to go fine, i even called up one of the higher ups to confirm stuff was in order after some discussion about the amount of hours i should be working, until i realised i wasnt getting any wage declerations (or whatever they are called) anymore and my paychecks seemed rather low for the amount id been working.



Fast forward a few months later, covid had hit and i wasnt able to work anymore due to regulations, and i had been sending a mail every week about the paychecks, cause i didnt get a response. I finally get notice that there was an accident because there was "confusion over my contract".



I wrote up a quick mail to the higher ups about some questions i had regarding their policy of payment through inability to work and their lack of communication. I was expecting the boss to send me a mail, but after two weeks of nothing, he came by the store while i was working with customers without any indication and asked me what my problems were.



Shaking and angry i quickly listed my issues, and he dismissed all of them. Saying the info was either none of my business or that it was outside of his control and could therefore not do anything. I was flabbergasted, and felt isolated. My manager was willing to help but was scared to speak up to the guy out of fear of losing her job.



I decided to call up a public lawyer, and help me out.

A month later i get a mail from the boss still claiming that everything was correct and that he would pay 250 euros to stay hush hush.



I was fuming at this point, and didnt give in. Two weeks later and i he finally conceded in paying my wages correctly for that half year. Amounting to almost 1500 euros.



I had already written my resignation letter at this point. But boy did it feel good.











Turns out they payed me for about 7 hours less per week for almost four months.

#49 I dated this one guy I me in college for 2 months. One Saturday night me invites me over to meet his parents. We are having dinner, talking about random things. After dinner i'm helping his mom wash dishes. She goes to the storage closet on the other side of the house to grab another hand towel. His father comes into the kitchen and asks me " So I guess tonight we're having a t*******e." I say " I'm sorry what?" mind you I had already mentioned and explained that I was asexual. He says " Yeah it's a tradition *bf's name* started back when he was a college freshman. Him and I have a t*******e with his girlfriend" (we were college seniors 21 at the time) I said nothing. I grabbed my phone and called my friend to pick me up. Thankfully my friend was there in 5 minutes. Never spoke to them again.

#50 Drove semi with my hubby. We had worked for our last employer for about 8 years. Best job we ever had. Pulled explosives, ammo, radioactive material and haz waste. Tons of money and less miles to drive to earn it. Was even paid $16 per hour to "guard load." That consisted of sitting in driver's seat watching DVDs or listening to audio books. Just had to be awake and within 20 feet of truck (50 feet if commercial load.) Then they sold the company to another company. Not bad still. Then the new co. buys our biggest competitor and puts their CEO in charge. Now we are expected to ignore the laws and regs. They even tried us to pick up food grade product in a trailer that had unstable haz waste in it. So we were going to retire out that year. Week I turned 62, we had a problem with a power window that quit working. (Windows must work in semi for safety reasons.) So we are at the yard from Fri to Sun. Go to get truck back from shop, window not fixed due to part didn't come in. We go to our yard & dispatch gives us c**p about the load needs covered (AR to CA to KC, KS.) I tell them no, truck can't go out. Dispatcher get b****y, so I walk outside with hubby and ask if we can just retire now, I am sick of bs. He says sure. We walk back into dispatch and say we are just going to retire now. Tried that I am calling your supervisor, you will be written up. Like I gave a s**t, I am f'ing retiring. Lots more bad stuff was happening under new CEO and I wasn't getting arrested or big f'ing ticket to pay.

#51 Just finished setting up my tent in some woods in Croatia when a man in camo ran out from the woods across the street and reentered the forest a few feet from me. I said hello to him and he crouched down, staring at me silently. Then a group of similarly dressed people came out from across the street and ran past us further into the forest. Assuming they were going to come back while I was asleep and murder me I broke down my tent and hitchhiked to a motel.

#52 (TLDR: suddenly realised my friend was awful, f**k this s**t I'm out) I had been friends with this girl for years, and as time went on my life basically revolved around her. I had to be there to answer immediately any time she texted or called me, walk to her house to let her borrow my things or talk to me whenever she asked, night or day. Eventually it got to the point where she once had me walking miles to her house, then sent me back to get changed because she didn't like my outfit. I wasn't eating in front of her unless she approved of what I ate because of the comments she made. I only listened to music she liked, and I apologised to her constantly for every move I made. I won't go into too much detail for the sake of trigger warnings, but she manipulated me into doing a lot of very not nice things. She even once hit me because I forgot to bring something to her that she wanted to borrow. She also cut me off from all my other friends and put a strain on my relationship with my family.

These things were all built up slowly, and as much as I liked to believe I'd never let someone treat me that way, I was completely blind to it.



I went to a festival with my dad one weekend and he said I could bring a friend, so obviously her. We spent the first day together, doing all the usual fun stuff, and when the time came to go to sleep (I was sharing a bed with her) we talked and then turned the light out to go to sleep. And when I turned onto my side away from her, this one tear just rolled down my face, and it was like I realised everything all at once, it was crazy. I was exhausted from spending time with her, and I just realised how badly I wanted her to be as far away from me as possible.



It's like it hadn't occurred to me before ever, but I was suddenly like 'what the hell, I don't even enjoy spending time with her at all, why am I here?' The rest of the weekend was excruciating, and when it was over, I tried to avoid her and when she bombarded me with horrible texts asking where the f**k I was, I just told her I was done saying sorry to her. She tried to tell me off for sassing her like that and we argued over text for 3 solid days and she went back and forth from making me feel like s**t and begging me not to cut her off. When that conversation was over, it hit me how many things I felt free to do now and how awful it was that I was so excited to listen to music and dress how I like and speak to whoever I want. I'm so glad I realised so I could get the hell out of that!

#53 I called out a friend for gossiping about me to someone, and I told her it wasn't a very nice thing to do. She said, "I never said I was nice." I stopped talking to her after that and blocked her.

#54 When I was driving around with my friend and they went to buy d***s at a gas station frequented by police with a dude passed out from d***s in the back seat. I may have literally said "f**k this s**t I'm out" as I got out to walk home.



*Holy c**p, I totally forgot that this night started with my friend taking me along while they went to buy d***s at a shady apartment block. The people we went to see didn't have anything and that's where we picked up the passed out guy. Had to carry him down three flights of stairs. (clarified that I was not the one looking for d***s).

#55 When I was passed over for a job for a second time at my place of employment. They hired someone with about a 1/10 of the experience and half the education. Twice. I resigned the following month. Found a much better job, got a raise, and cut my commute by 75%. They didn’t think I would leave and tried to talk me out of it. These places will wring you out and suck you dry if you let them. Invest in your people and they will work extra hard for you. Don’t invest and watch you best and brightest walk out the door.

#56 I had been working in a group home for 4 years. The kids come and go pretty often. This time we somehow ended up with 2 girls and 3 boys. (It happens, not often, but it does. Not enough homes/beds, kids just end up places) ANYWAYS the 3 youth we had at the time had various anger issues. The kind where after a bad day one kid would just punch holes in the walls, one who used their anger to control others with fear and intimidation and the other just wanted to fight everyone else to prove he was the best. The one who wanted to be the best had the hots for a girl who rejected him and mr controlling man was personally offended by this. There were fights. There were threats. Property was damaged. Coworkers were almost injured. I'd report this to my boss who would only ever say wait until they calm down and ask them not to do it again.



There was no way that was going to work. I put in my 2 weeks. About a month and a half after I quit, i heard the home got trashed when the three youth got into a massive fight. Old coworkers were genuinely like :o omg you cant imagine the damage! There was like 6,000$ in damage done! Who could have seen this coming?!



Me. From a mile away.

#57 I was a pizza delivery driver at a place that didn’t pay us by the hour, so legally we weren’t required to stay there, we could hang out at home and just come when called. But I didn’t really feel like driving back and forth so I would just hang out at the store and play games or read on my phone, a few of the other drivers did the same. There where always two drivers scheduled and how it usually worked was that the guys who just hung out would work until it got busy enough for the other guy to be called.



Eventually I got more of a personal life and decided I wanted to occasionally hang out at home and be the backup guy. But, big surprise, those guys had trouble playing fair. One in particular seemed to either be mentally incapable of understanding the concept, or (more likely) was just a huge f*****g a*****e who thought I was a moron he could manipulate into doing his job for him. When I explained to him that I wanted to trade roles, he smirked and said “but I’m doing you a favor by letting you have most of the deliveries. You should be thanking me.” I then just refused to show up at the start of the shift (but called in and told them to call the other guy first) just the same as all the “backup” guys always did, and, because they had been taking me for granted, got threatened with a write-up by the owner. That idea very quickly was tossed in the trash when I forced the managers to leave a note on his desk every single shift that those guys didn’t come in like he expected me to. Then the a*****e guy lost his s**t and started screaming at me behind the store accusing me of being lazy and other hilarious s**t that was all 100% projection of all of his own s****y behavior. At the same time the owner sold the place to a complete moron who wanted to change everything about how the place was run, one way would be playing the drivers less while expecting us to do more work, and that was the last straw for me. But I did make sure to wait until the night before the next morning shift with a*****e, who I hadn’t seen or worked with since his toddler tantrum, to abruptly call and tell them I quit. Im sure he loved working a busy lunch shift by himself like he always expected me to, still waiting on him to “thank” me.



PS- The new owner ran the place into the ground and closed within a year. Apparently at the end he didn’t even bother paying anyone, not even the suppliers. Last I heard he was getting sued for it.

#58 Worked at the local hospital as a supervisor. Basically ran the department while the Manager attended meetings all day. The Manager ended up getting a promotion and wanted me to apply for his position, so I did, I mean hell more pay couldn’t hurt.

Well big wig (manager’s boss) wanted his son-in-law in that position, but SIL is a moron and f***s up his app to the point HR won’t even give him a interview. I knock my interview outta the park and big wig is pissed, so he continues to drag his feet on continuing the process throwing additional BS in my way. End up waiting 9 months and going thru 3 interviews including one with the VP all of them the best interviews I’ve ever done. Big wig keeps wanting to wait for “someone with better qualifications.” Taking forever but all’s good no one is applying, after awhile Manager starts talking to me about offers and salaries.

One morning he pulls me into his office and tells me they reposted the position with different requirements so I have to reapply. Needless to say I’m livid and went straight to HR. HR brushes me off for a month and end up bucking the complaint back down to manager and big wig. So I have a meeting with them to go over it, I bring my side of affairs about how I did everything they asked and how manager is supporting me. What does manager say, nothing, nada, f*****g zilch. The f*****g crickets in that room were silent from the cringe at that point. Big wig basically says tough s**t.

At this point I’m livid, I’ve been jumping through their b******t hoops, doing both my, and my manager’s job for years, and now my manager won’t nut up and help me. Big wig stuck around for a bit, and the second he leaves I literally drag manager into his office, chew his a*s up and down and throw my keys and badge on his desk. Didn’t even clean out my s**t.



It’s been 9 months now and I talk to some of the guys there still, d*****s SIL got the job, big wig got walked out by security a week or two after I left, Manager is running ragged cause SIL doesn’t know his head from his a*s, and my STILL open position needs certain qualifications that you can’t find easily in our po-dunk town.



Cherry on top Manager called me about 4 months ago begging me to come back.

F**K THIS S**T I’M OUT.

#59 I was a team lead at my old job, and was thrown on to a new program. One day the manager calls me into his office and tells me I’m “making too many mistakes”, and when I ask exactly what kind of mistakes he just looks at me like a deer in head lights.



Now don’t get me wrong I am aware I did make mistakes, but the management wouldn’t tell me what exactly they based this decision on. I waited 2 weeks for an answer and when I didn’t get one I gave them about 12 hours notice that I quit, as I thankfully had another job lined up.

#60 I think I'm too late to the party here, but I got a good one. A few years ago I decided to try out WWOOFing, which is World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, basically a work exchange thing and a really cool and inexpensive way to travel. Well, the farm I went to was a large compound that ended up being a legitimate cult. I was a d*****s and didn't do my research before I went. I was supposed to be there for two weeks, I lasted five days. The breaking point was when a woman I befriended pretended to hug me and whispered in my ear, "don't trust anybody". That was my biggest I need to get the f**k out of here moment.



**EDIT**: I did not expect this to blow up, my apologies on posting and then falling asleep. This is a comment reply that I'm going to repost here. I'll continue to answer questions as best I can:





Wow, I did not expect this to blow up. Apologies on late responses! It was a religious, "end of days" kind of cult--they're called the 12 Tribes, you can google them. They have communities all over the world. In a nutshell, they believe that everything outside of their community is "of the devil" and evil, and that the second coming will occur when everyone joins into their community. The woman that I befriended had only been there 6 months, but she had already been inducted. Her story is really sad actually. She was a middle aged woman who had absolutely no family in the world, had lost her job, and had nothing. The 12 Tribes is a honey trap. They promise to take care of you and love you and give you a family, if you'll stay with them and work for them. And then they slowly break you down and brainwash you, convince you that you're worthless, and that if you leave your life will be misery and you'll spend an eternity in hell. She said I was the first sane person she'd spoken to in 6 months. She said she was trying to get out and but wasn't sure how. I told her I'd drive her anywhere she wanted me to--I really wanted to help her, but as a broke college student at the time I was limited in what I could do. She refused. I gave her information about women's shelters, and she just refused all of my help. I hope to god she's not still there, but I have absolutely no idea. They did not try to stop me from leaving--they knew I was a temporary worker. They did, however, question me on every aspect of my life while I was there to try to find a weak spot that they could dig their claws in to. I'm thankful that I had a good head on my shoulders and a good support system of family and friends, that I KNEW that what was going on was wrong--because they really do try their best to make life look idyllic to outsiders, and I could see someone who maybe felt a little lost in the world buying into it, just like that woman did. I left by calling my cousin and having her pick me up. I picked a farm close to where she lived, as it was my first WWOOFing experience and I wanted an easy way out if I needed it, and I'm thankful I had enough forethought to plan that out.



**Edit 2** Adding in other comment replies to add more detail to the main post: They changed the names of the people that were inducted. They took every possession you had once you were in. You weren't allowed one single possession, save maybe a toothbrush. Books were banned, they had pamphlets about their "religion" that you could read. They wouldn't let me wear my clothes, I had to wear theirs. They held 3 hours of "service" a day where they told you over and over that you'd go to hell if you left.



It was by far the weirdest five days of my life. I went down the rabbit hole. Something I'll never forget is the children there. I feel so bad for them, but I've never met more hateful children. You see, they're taught that everything outside of their community is evil, and "of the devil". So they're old enough to hate outsiders, but not old enough to pretend to be nice as everyone else did. They hated me. I've never seen such a look of hatred on a 3 year olds face.

#61 Met a guy online when I was 22ish, he was 35. He flew out to see me twice, things were cool, started long distance dating. He was weird, intense, but super sweet and seemed harmless. After maybe a month I flew out to Utah (from the east coast) to spend a week with him during my summer break. Long story short, that time made me realize that some of his "quirks" were a little more unsettling than I initially realized, and I was no longer feeling the whole thing. I was basically just counting the days til my flight home.



Well, one day I pissed him off and he FLIPPED. Like total over the top reaction to the situation, completely exposed his instability. I didn't feel safe at that point, so I grabbed my phone and went outside. I was at a point in my life when I would have done just about anything before asking my parents for help, but I'm not ashamed to say I called them up, bawling my eyes out in the parking lot of his apartment, and asked what the f**k to do. I had two days left before my flight, couldn't afford to change my ticket, was halfway across the country from home, and was fully convinced I was gonna be a statistic if I stayed with him there. His personality had done a 180, it was scary as f**k.



After the necessary lecture, my dad booked me a hotel room by the airport until mh return trip, called a local taxi service to come get me, and didn't give me too much s**t for the whole thing when I got home.



In retrospect I don't think he would have actually hurt me, but the sudden realization of how completely vulnerable I was was terrifying.

#62 The other day I saw my colleague's b******e. For some reason she was squatting with her back to the toilet cubicle wall, with her b*m at floor level. There is a 1 ft gap between the wall and floor.



I could literally see her b******e so I ran from the bathroom.



I work in an office.



It's now happened twice, and I know I need to somehow let her know that when she does whatever the hell she is doing we can see her b******e. So she needs to stop.



But I really don't want to have that conversation.

#63 College. Freshman. Locked out of room. Late at night. No RA answering calls.



Drunk girl Jen down hall shows up. Says, 'Stay in my room.'



Why not? Go to her room. Her roommate is on top bunk getting it on with some kid.



Weird. Whatever. Jen puts on CD. Says she'll be right back. I take my shoes off.



Comes back with some other dude. Turns lights off. They start getting it on on the bottom bunk.



I try to sleep on cold tile floor with no pillow or blanket. Two super drunk couples f*****g poorly a foot away from me. Can't find my shoes in dark.



F**k it. Leave shoes behind. Sunk cost. Fallen soldiers. Exit room before it gets weirder.



Smoke cigarettes outside barefoot until sun comes up 4 hours later. Still was worth it to get the f**k out of there.

#64 Went to my neighbours house to play with their daughter (we were both about 5 yrs old). While there, her older brother (11-12 yrs old) takes of his pants and says I should touch him, that he gets his sister to all the time, and that it's ok and natural. I was confused and didn't know what was happening, so I immediately ran home. I avoided the brother thereafter.

It's only looking back as an adult that I understand what was happening and how lucky I was to leave.

#65 I went to a party years ago with some people from work. I didn't really know any one and it was way out in the middle of nowhere. I was out on the back deck of the house getting some fresh air (the inside was crammed with people) and a group of 3-4 other guys I didn't know were out on the deck and one guy pulled a gun and said something about "getting all these f*****s, something something, get them out of my house"



ya... I needed to get the f**k out of there (I did).

#66 When I was thirteen I (stupidly) followed my friend down to one of her "friend's" houses (her friend was 23). We weren't far apart, and we all had kind of known eachother for awhile. But never hung out alone. We were both girls, going alone, without permission so I knew this idea was stupid but I was told to watch her and "make sure she was okay" so I felt it was my responsibility to go with her.



We hung out with her "friend" and his two friends (one in his twenties and one in his thirties). She asked them for some beer, and of course they gave it to her but I noticed they were being pushy trying to get her to "drink more" and trying to touch her. They offered me some, but I declined. She was completely ignorant to what they were trying to do. I ended up making a dumb excuse ("hey let's go back to my house to get our jackets! We'll brb!") And they reluctantly let us leave. I told her she was an idiot and once I showed her the signs she was a bit freaked. As we were walking through town we noticed someone a few blocks back... They followed us.



Everytime we would look back we would see them sprint for a second and then hide behind something. My friend was losing her s**t thinking we were gonna die or be r***d because they kept getting closer everytime we would glance in their direction. We spend about an hour evading them. Thankfully her dad got angry and found us in town. He pulled up the car and she was crying so hard that she couldn't speak. She just took off towards his car, jumped in and screamed "drive!". He looked confused but I had no time and waved him off (stupid moment number 2) and she left with him (her dad later said he thought she was seriously hurt so he sped towards the ER. He didn't even think I was in trouble). I took off on a mad dash for home (loosing the creeps in the process).



My grandma found two of them under our outdoor stairs (this was after I lost them as I was walking home). They had ran ahead of me and beat me to my house since they knew where I lived. They thought we were still walking home so they were waiting for us. How'd she find them? She overheard one say to the other "We'll wait until they come home and f**k the lights out of them." Well... They didn't realize my grandma was home. And she came outside and scared them off. She was really confused until I came home and explained what had happened.

#67 Relaying a story a girl told me when we were in our late twenties. I started shaking just listening to this unfold: When she was 10, she was down the street outside of her house playing alone. A man in a car pulls up and after a little small talk, asks if she'd like to go with him to get ice cream. She gets in the car and he drives off. They drive around for what seems like 15 minutes and the area starts to get less and less populated. She asks where they are going and says she's getting scared. For whatever reason that is good and holy in the universe, the man suddenly starts crying and makes a u-turn and high tails it back to her street. He's begging her not to tell anyone and that he's really sorry. At this point she is really scared and knows she made a big mistake. They get to her street and she jumps out of the car and starts running home while he's still trying to get her to promise. He peels out and gets away as quickly as possible. It didn't hit her how stupid that was and how lucky she was until years later.



When she was telling me this I was shaking from the thoughts of what this guy was likely thinking of doing up until the moments he couldn't go through with it.

#68 1999 on call as a paramedic, I ran a call where a middle aged man had called for us to transport him to a mental health facility. The guy was depressed and handed me a s*****e note to read that said, " I (his name) would like to apologize for killing these two EMT's found here with me. I know these two and myself will be in a better place." I stopped reading the letter and told him I had forgot my glasses and couldn't read the letter; I told him, that I needed to run back to my ambulance and get them. My partner was standing at the door as I walked by, motioning him to follow me asap! As we walked out and radioed for assistance, we heard a gun shot and when the police arrived, we found the guy dead of a singe gunshot wound to the chest. The guy was going to k**l us and then himself. The s*****e note was two pages long. Had I not stopped and falsely walked out to get my glasses (That I didn't have) my partner and I would probably not be here today. My partner gave up EMS 3 days later after 7 years in the business. January 2017 marked my 30th year as a paramedic. My colleagues, as a joke nicknamed me "Genius" after the event and it stuck. They should have named me, "lucky SOB!".

#69 I think I've told this story again. Student calls, haven't seen him for over a year. Happy to hear him and that all is well. Him too, would like to go for coffee to catch up. I think that this is a bit unexpected since I haven't heard from him or his wife after they stopped attending lessons out of the blue and went no contact without reason, but why not, they seemed like genuinely good people and I wanted to hear what they're up to. Just before leaving for the coffee, I call him up to arrange where and he tells me to go by his office. I arrive at the office expecting to go for coffee somewhere in the building. I get a warm welcome and I'm offered a drink by the wife, I choose tea. Other people are arriving too. I ask him regarding the office, it seems like a land developer's office. It's his dad's but is no longer in business, and they've switched to another type of

business.

I'm taken to a room with a large conference table with a few other people sitting around casually. I don't know how or why, I understand it' s a herbalife style seminar. F**k this s**t. Everyone is super nice. It's starting soon. It's super weird to get up now and leave. I can't do this. Too awkward. I can't. It's embarrassing and I'm weak. I'm being taken advantage of. It's gonna eat away my precious afternoon time. F**k this s**t. It's hugely disrespectful. I force my body to get up and go to my former student. 'I'm going. Good to see you'. 'Why don't you stick around to see what this is for, you don't know'. 'I came for you guys, not for this'. And I left. I left! I felt really relieved. And proud of myself for my courage. I can't put into words how difficult it was to get up and leave. But I did it.

It's beyond me how people fall for crappy schemes and sacrifice friendships..for a line of products.

#70 When I was in high school one of my teachers offered extra credit for seeing an artsy film being shown in Jack London Square. We lived in the suburbs about 30 minutes from Oakland and my best friend and I saw this as quite the opportunity for an adventure. We were 16 and I had just gotten my license. This would be the furthest and most city type place I had ever driven without my parents in the car. This was before fancy phones and GPS, every car we owned had a Thomas Guide in it.



We didn't have a lot of info about parking garages etc, but we found the theater and parallel parked on a side street not too far away no problem. We see the movie and after decide to walk down by the water and smoke, seizing this golden brief moment of teenage freedom.



After smoking on our way back towards my mom's car we notice a twitchy individual following us. At first we thought we were trippin but then we made a couple extra turns, crossed the street erratically a few times and sure as s**t this weirdo is following us. He was out of ear shot so we could at least mumble speak and try to figure out what to do. I asked my girlfriend what we should do, her idea was to get the keys out and make a run for the car as fast as we can. I decided that was a bad idea and grab her elbow and make a sharp turn and drag her into a bar. I swear the music stopped and everyone in the bar stared at us slack jawed when these two silly teenage girls nervously stumbled in. It was later than happy hour but luckily it was a nicer bar and there was still some of the after work crowd there wearing ties. Panicking I ask the bartender where the bathroom is. My girlfriend and I go to the bathroom hyperventilate a little and get up the courage to ask for help. We walk up to the bar and I start to tell the bartender that we are being followed and we are parked around the corner and before I could even finish my story a bunch of dudes at the bar jump up and offer to help. We exit the bar first and sure as s**t creepy dude is crouched close to the bar exit waiting for us. What he didn't expect as soon as he stood up was to come eyeball to eyeball with a bunch of chivalrous men. They ask us if he's the dude, we confirm, thank them profusely and high tail it to our car. As we were waking away I could hear a man say "so you think it's cool to follow young girls?!?!" I bet that creepy guy's night did not end well.



I have forever been grateful I didn't listen to my friend and try to sprint to the car. Who knows what confrontation would have gone down if he caught up to us trying to scramble to get in the car.

#71 Just the question made me lol.



Landed in Kuwait for work and I'm in the line for a visa when the little kid sneezed next to me. While I'm in autopilot mode after a long flight, I said "bless you."



It was at that exact moment I wanted to leave. And in many, many moments after *that* moment, I was interrogated by Kuwaiti police and had all my belongings searched, just to make sure I wasn't in the country to spread Jesus literature.



Wasn't sure if I would ever make it home. Glad I did. Never went back.

#72 Almost got struck by lightning in Bryce Canyon. On a lookout surrounded by metal railing everyone's hair started standing up and if you flicked your hands out little sparks were coming off finger tips. Suddenly it occurred to someone this wasn't some cute anomaly, this was an imminent lightning strike. Stampede of ppl running for their lives back to their cars. 30 seconds later blinding flash of light and loudest noise I'd ever heard.

#73 In 10th grade I was on a trip with our schools jazz band at a jazz festival. One night my friends and I were just f*****g around in the halls of the hotel we were at. I eventually got tired so I went back to my room. My roommate, an extremely cringy trombone player, was already in his bed. I went to mine and got on my phone. Two minutes pass and out of nowhere I hear him say,



"Hey, do you have any fruit?"



Keep in mind it's about 1:30 A.M. at this point. I reply with,



"No, why the hell would I have fruit?"



And he replies with,



"Oh, I don't know. I just really, REALLY, want some fruit."



I didn't say anything back as I just wanted that conversation to end. Another several minutes pass and he gets up from his bed and goes into the bathroom. I didn't think anything of it. Until I heard sounds of m**********n. Guess he didn't think he was being loud. I covered my ears with my blanket and tried to block it out. Ten minutes later he comes out and gets back in his bed.



I dubbed it "The Fruitboy Incident".

#74 When i was 9 or so there was a drive by shooting one night, we all laid on the floor for a while then my step dad called the police.



They said they would come by in the morning.

#75 This happened back when I was in college.



Me and my college buddies used to hang out a lot in the forest behind our college. It's a very remote area so you won't find anybody out there.



One day we decide to venture deep into the forest for s***s and giggles. Nobody knew where we were headed. We kept on going for an hour or so.



We then stopped at a clearing to catch some breath.



One of our buddies spotted footprints. The weirdest part of the footprints was that it started at one point, and ended after a few metres. It's like whoever it was never left this place. It didn't make any sense.



At that point everybody was like okay f**k that lets go home.

#76 At this outdoor party with some friends, dancing and drinking. Someone shoots this guy near us with a shotgun, it was so loud I went deaf for about 3 mins. I looked down and partially saw the body about 6 ft away from me.



The worst part is, the victim’s friend then decides to drive through the crowd of people towards the body, meaning there’s a car Coming straight for me. Imagine being drunk, deaf, and blinded by headlights of a car speeding towards you through a crowd of people after being so close to a fatal shooting.



I got out of the way in time, Found my friends and we left that place so fast, no questions asked.

#77 I was working for a small business as a dog trainer. I was the only trainer I had on staff at the time. I knew how much they were charging for my services, and of course I knew how much they paid me. It was equivalent to 10% commission. I asked for a significant raise and they dragged me around for a while, promising a raise then something always coming up. I wanted to leave then but didn’t have many other options and was not confident enough to start my own business at the time. Fast forward a few months and word of mouth got around about the quality of my services, and I had more people trying to register than I could feasibly fit into my schedule, so I started to schedule people months away. My boss did not like this and overrode my ability to book my own clients, overbooking me to the point where people’s dogs were only getting a fraction of the training we were promising them. This went on for months, and when I went to the owner (he really didn’t have much to do w the business, he just owned it) he said he would take care of it but instead told my boss I went to him behind her back and then she threatened to fire me. Lol!!!! I was out of there so fast, finally. My old boss got fired a few months after I left, apparently a decent chunk of the staff followed my lead and dipped once I was gone. Bye bye f*****s.

#78 When my (almost ex) husband, who was a*****e since we were teenagers, grabbed my arm and threw me into a door frame while I was holding my 4 month old daughter.

"F**k this s**t, I'm out" indeed.

#79 This is a long story, but I worked in a nursing home kitchen one summer a couple of years ago, as a kitchen porter. My job was on a temporary basis, and the home desperately required a helping hand in the kitchen so they'd hire anybody that was looking for work. As I was desperate to pay for a summer holiday and also two months' rent on my student house, I accepted the job. I wasn't very good at it, but I tried my best.



It was a 'good' home, but the longer I worked there, I realised it was actually really bad. Unfortunately the residents had no sort of privacy from carers, who would just walk into their room without knocking. I found this a serious breach of privacy and made it a point to knock on each of the doors before entering a room. One of the carers just said to me, "Just f*****g go in, you don't need to knock!". I just ignored him and told him to do one.



The residents were the saving grace of the job, and after a while I began to know them all. Some of them even requested that I come and see them if I was working that day, just so they would have somebody to talk to. When we had our breaks I'd go and see some of the residents, and I learned a fascinating amount from interacting with them.



One thing I also noticed, was that a lot of the residents didn't even get visitors, which I must admit broke my heart a bit. I even brought it up to the care home manager that a lot of the residents were lonely and I could do a bit of volunteering in my spare time to give them company, but somehow the conversation steered back to me supposedly not wanting my job. As I didn't want to get fired, I decided to grit my teeth - but unfortunately I began to be seen as a 'problem employee' after that.



The last straw however was an incident on the last day I worked there. One of my jobs was making desserts, and on that day the nurse supervising the residents eating thought the portions of dessert I had put in the residents' bowls was too small. No problem, I told her I'll just add some more to the plates, it will only take a few minutes. Nurse still wasn't too impressed and told me that she would get the activities co-ordinator, who was second-in-command to the care home manager to deal with me.



I thought "Oh s**t" as the activities co-ordinator had told my colleague off earlier that day - she was in a really bad mood. For context, the activities co-ordinator was constantly on a power trip, and she would look for any excuse to tell off an employee, but god forbid if she was in a bad mood, its a kind of "End your career" kind of thing. She's the kind of person to treat people considered lower than her like scum, but anybody considered equal or higher to her in social status, and she'd lobber over them like a puppy. To this day, the activities co-ordinator at the care home is by far the worst person I've ever worked with.



Five minutes later, the activities co-ordinator found me in the kitchen, and then shouted at me right in front of the kitchen cooks and carers for a minute. That minute felt like the longest minute of my life. Then to add insult to injury, she then said "You won't get far in your respective field after university if you are such a liability making mistakes like that". I have to be honest, I felt like shouting back. However I didn't want to stoop to her level, so I just calmly said "OK" and just went back to the kitchen to finish my tasks for the day. One of the carers later told me that she felt sorry for me.



I remember walking out of the home at the end of that 9 hour shift and into the car park that day, thinking "I'm never f*****g going back to this place". When I got home, I just poured myself a beer, blasted Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven out loud on my stereo and just burst into tears. Turned out that was my last shift anyway, as the kitchen cook (my boss) told me a few days later by text that the home had finally hired a full-time kitchen porter. He also said in the message that I wasn't suited to that job. To be honest I had seen it coming, it was just a matter of when I would be relieved. Even then, it wasn't long before I started university again, so it was a sigh of relief.



One of my colleagues left the home not long after I was let go, and he then reported the home to the CQC (social care watchdog in the UK). Council inspectors come to the home, and find that the kitchen is inadequate and that meat is stored in improper places. Also one of the stair banisters on a steep flight of stairs had come loose - which could be fatal for any of the residents. Last I heard that the care home manager got fined £50,000 - and that CQC would inspect the care home again to see what changes had been made.

#80 Left a career job after 12 years at the company I was at. One day I was sitting at my desk really deep in thought about life and such. I said to myself “is this really it? Is this all that life has to offer?”. I snapped out of my haze long enough to read an email from my boss about something that didn’t get completed correctly by 2 of my colleagues. The email stated that it was absolutely important that I go back and resolve the issues and would need to be completed by the end of that business day. An extremely sense of calm came over me and I just got up, walked to my bosses office and said “hey you should ask nicely and not demand things from people like me”. This guys jaw hit the floor and he said “is something wrong?”. I said “yes, everything about your leadership style is absolutely worthless to this organization and if I were in your shoes I would walk you out. Instead here is my access card and such....I’m walking myself out.” Never looked back on that place. My point is don’t make your life about your job... there’s way better things to life than making someone else more money than yourself and getting talked to like a child.

#81 When I got accused of stealing 25 dollars from the safe at the subway I worked at, even after they showed me the video of me counting every bill in front of the camera (to avoid accusations) and putting it all back without the cams losing even an inch of sight on those bills. IF I WAS GOING TO STEAL IT WOULD BE MORE THAN 25 DOLLARS!

#82 College roommate and I were in a Mexican border town, walking half drunk back to Texas when a guy in an alley opened a door and told us to come on in. Free beer, beautiful women. My roommate started into the room, you could see a couple girls across the room, as soon as I hit the doorway I caught a glimpse of several guys with their backs up against the wall to the left that we couldn't see from outside. I grabbed roommate by the collar and we ran back to the border. There were a lot of kidnappings in that area in the mid 90s.

#83 My first job was at a grocery store and my department manager was a f*****g a*****e.



One day he was throwing a fit in the back room and threw a box of red wine vinaigrette dressing to the ground as I was walking past. Broken glass and nasty smelling dressing all over the place. He just turned, named me and said "clean this s**t up" to which I was like nah. I'm out.

#84 Worked at a pizza place for seven years, and the last two it was getting annoying. The new manager was a jerk, pathological liar and got upset at others for leaving on time when he always left 2-3 hours early from openings.



There were a couple of near-quits, one especially on a very busy morning where I was trying to finish day prep, answer phones and take deliveries. I get back from a double and the boss is at the salad line trying to finish up a salad and there are no black olives, and asks me 'Are there olives in the fridge?"



I say not yet, haven't gotten to them yet and he angrily replies "You know it's your f*****g job, right?"



I sigh and he adds "DOn't take back to me!"



I let it slide.



But the last draw was when my mother passed away.



When she went in to the hospital (30 days before her death), I informed work I would be up there with her anytime they scheduled any sort of procedure. It seemed okay, at first, but now comes a Saturday I had requested off and got scheduled anyway. I was like, fine, whatever... for the week.. but then on Friday I was told my mother was going in for a serious procedure on Saturday, so I told my boss. His reply "You asked for the day off, so you're just using her as an excuse."



I replied, "No, but you're the reason I quit."



That was that. Mother passed away with in a week and I am grateful I was with her instead of at work.

#85 I was walking down a back ally at 1 am after a movie when i saw three people at the end just standing there, talking to each other i guess. when i got closer they looked at me and stood up almost forming a blockade in the road (they were originally leaning against the walls) they just stood there watching me as i slowed down (there was still a okay distance between us.



long story short i noped out of there fast af



also im male btw not female (probably wouldnt have been r***d maybe killed or robbed idunno).

#86 Met a girl when I was in my 20's. Real hot, a bit weird with 'vampire' Victorian style but hot.

We flirt, having some drinks, all good and we meet at her place few hours later.



Now, I noticed she had an incredible knife collection but noticed a few small ones at her bed table.



To sum things up, she wanted to cut me and herself while having s*x. Not deep, but enough to bleed a bit.



Yep.



I was out in a second.

#87 Being asked to stay past end of working hours to staple documents for a manager. I stapled my resignation to the top.





Background: the organization I was working for had months of backlogs of unpaid and untracked invoices. Within my year at the company, I reduced the backlog to 3 weeks. I also created a budget tracking system and database which could generate budget reports on the fly (why they didn't have these before with 2.6bn of money is a wonder)





By this time, my manager had proven to be quite incompetent. Examples include: losing the hard copies of reports I had ready for him each morning, being unable to print e-mails, not knowing he had run out of office budget to pay certain contractors. I was ready to leave.





As an hourly worker, I am supposed to clock out and not look back. On this wonderful Friday, I had already clocked out and was heading to the elevator. But manager decided to press and I decided it was time to go.

#88 I was acting in an amateur film when the director pulled out a real gun (an AR-15, I think - I'm not a gun expert) and told me to point it at someone. I assume it was unloaded but there was nobody on set to check. I walked out the door.

#89 Went to buy weed off someone from a temporary workplace and they had a kitten they were using as a toy for their sketchy f*****g pitbull and playing with butterfly knives. i smoked up with them but didnt inhale because who knows what the f**k was in there, and then stuffed the cat in my jacket while they were all tweaking out, snuck out and ran, i couldn't keep it cause I alraedy had two a*****e male cats at the time but took it to the spca in the morning, it was in good health at least. the dog didnt' even want to k**l the cat, it was just drooling all over it while they dragged it around.

#90 We were urban exploring an abandoned institute complex in Tamaulipas and suddenly we turned a corner into a room and oversaw 3 pickup trucks pulling over the institute and we just rushed the f**k out of the building...



If you are Mexican, you will now that those trucks were cartel members probably about to record a video...

#91 I was in an a*****e relationship for a year. Abuse is weird: it starts out subtle and grows slowly so that by the time you’re actually getting hit or whatever other big, bad things are happening, it’s not a shock. You’re just living in it and everything is murky and you think this is what you deserve. It’s some serious brainwashing.



Anyway, we got a puppy (an I’m-so-sorry-for-being-a-monster present), and one night—the last night—I’m just watching tv with my lil 3 month old fur baby in my lap. He comes home, he’s angry that I didn’t greet him sweetly enough, he starts screaming. I get up and I’m trying to defuse. Instead of coming for me as he usually does, he kicks the PUPPY as he yells profanities. She made the saddest noise I’ve ever heard. I scoop her up, throw her and myself into the hall bathroom. I lock the door, but I’m afraid it won’t hold. I have my back against the door and my feet pressed against the bathroom cabinet opposite me, holding it shut as he bangs on the door and screams. I wasn’t even crying. My mouth was just wide and I was like, “Holy f**k. This guy just kicked a puppy.” I was absolutely stunned, and that was the moment I realized with total and complete clarity that this is NOT normal and it is NOT okay.



My phone was in my pocket. I pulled it out and booked a one-way flight to my parents’ that left later that evening. I waited for him to get bored of trying to hurt me and saunter off to some bar somewhere. When I heard him leave, I ordered an Uber. I scrambled as fast as I could to throw whatever s**t of mine I could in a bag and put the pup in her crate and I left. Never looked back.



It’s been three years. The pup and I are very happy these days. We live in a new state, in a sweet, peaceful apartment with my now girlfriend. No one ever gets hurt or does any hurting. It’s really lovely. I very much love this new life of mine.



Oh, and the puppy loves people. No one has been mean to her since and the abuse didn’t permanently affect her behavior. Everyone and anything can heal with enough love and patience. She’s the best girl. I call her my little life-saver—even though she’s not that little... she’s 100lbs, but she’ll always be my lil munchkin.



And that’s my “f**k this s**t I’m out” moment. I’m so, so glad I’m out.

#92 I was looking for part time work one Christmas to cover some extra bills and a friend offered me a job at a Payday loan store. I forget the name of it. He knew it was short term.



I was about three days into the job, when the punk store manager came in and sat on the desk in front of us and gave us a lecture that we were terrible people. He bragged about he would humiliate his staff when they made mistakes and posted their errors on the wall for all his staff and customers to see.



Seeing how I didn't really need the job - I was in between contracts - I told my friend I wouldn't be in the next day. Mike hated the manager with a passion and was tired of the abuse. So, he totally understood. I kind of felt bad for leaving him alone in the store.



The next day - and this is where I don't even feel bad for the petty revenge - but I contacted the corporate office and sent them a full detailed letter of everything that was said to us.



Not only did I get a full two weeks salary out of it, but the punk was fired that same day. Which is hilarious. He even called me at home and said... and I laughed before he hung up:



"You didn't need to take it that far...."



I honestly didn't think he'd get fired that fast. It was pretty glorious.

#93 My boss was emailing me nonstop on a Saturday night about a project. It got so stressful I ended up having a panic attack and going to the hospital.



I didn't even wait until Monday. I quit on Sunday and dropped off my computer and my resignation letter.

#94 When I realized that the guy I was living with was just like my a*****e father. I only took what I could carry and I ran.

#95 When I left my boyfriend of 3 years. A little backstory, he was extremely emotionally a*****e. Called me a s**t if I wore a form fitting dress. Said I was ugly for wearing makeup. Couldn’t do girls night out with my friends. I was basically his property. The worst was him threatening to k**l himself if I left him. One night he legit got out a knife and slit his throat, but not deep enough to actually go through with it. I felt stuck in the relationship.



Then one day, when he called me a usual s**t, it just triggered me. Something happened where I just couldn’t take it anymore and said, “f**k this s**t I’m out.” And that was the best decision I’ve ever made.

#96 When I visited China I rented an Airbnb, and the second week the "host" texted me. "When someone will knock on your door, do not tell airbnb, tell them your are Jackie friend, very important"

I said who will knock on the door?

- she replied:Chinese Police, airbnb not legal in China, if you don't lie to them BIG problems for me and you they will arrest you". A big part of me known that I would probably not get arrested for that, But I didn't want to lie to the Chinese Police, or be jailled in China.

#97 When the Uber driver went the opposite direction of our place (for many miles) then proceeded to not stop to “let me go pee” passing McDonalds, Starbucks, several spots with restrooms...at the next red light we just opened the doors and ran.

#98 When my family started talking politics.

#99 I was working in a bakery at a chain grocery store. They say they will train you in the interview, once on the floor, zero training. They wanted me to use the bread slicer, that requires heavy chainmail gloves incase your hand gets caught. They didn't have the gloves, and tokd me to do it anyways. I refused to slice the bread without them. A second new hire offers to do it... His hand gets caught in machine, he is mangled beyond belief! Guy ended up losing his hand/ forearm. I quit right there. Litterally f**k this s**t, I'm out.

#100 17. High school sweetheart started snorting h****n. Cheated on me after snorting h****n. Friends close to us started showing up to school in long sleeves... in Florida in the spring. I’d done d***s. I wasn’t innocent, but it started to get scary.



Fast forward 15 years. My long sleeved friends are all dead. My high school sweetheart? Killed and dismembered his brother and stuffed him in an oil barrel and then killed himself.



I got out when I was 17 because I recognized the situation I was in. Stay and die soon or go and die after a fulfilling life. I chose correctly.

#101 Minimum wage job at a Philly Cheesesteak restaurant and they pulled me off the grill to clean up the dumpster. It was CRAWLING with maggots. I said there was no way and boss said I would be fired if I didn't. I told him do what you gotta do. Went home and played Tekken. The End.

#102 A friend of a friend invited me to dinner with a few of her friends. They barely introduced themselves to me, then spent the entire time badmouthing people I didn't know. I finished eating as soon as I could and left.

#103 I was around 14 and I had gotten my first phone. My siblings and I had gone to a restaurant and we came back home around 12:00Am. While trying to unlock the door of the house, we heard screams coming from inside the house.



We went inside and found my crazy aunt beating the s**t out of my 8yr old cousin while my other cousins whey crying and trying to get her to stop. My aunt is a strong woman so that was really difficult. Eventually I took the metal bat from my backyard and I hit her in the back of the head and knocked her out.



My siblings both stared at me but I just called my dad to pick me up and took my 8yr old cousin with me. I’d figured that my other two cousins would call 911 and then call their own father to pick them up. I guess not since I was allowed the next day to pack some of my cousins and my own things. We stayed with my dad for about 2 months. Turns out my aunt was mad because he had gotten nail polish on her new shoes.

#104 Went to this little nowhere place with my ex. All it was was a gas station and a motel that looked like it hadn’t been open in decades. We drive up to the motel every window is smashed, mattresses are everywhere, it’s a disaster. There’s some abandon school buses about 20 yards behind the motel covered in graffiti. Some old woman starts driving a 4 wheeler toward the cars. Looks at us from a few yards away and then drove off, I backed up on the spot and left.

#105 Messed up family. My dad once threw his wedding ring out of the truck on I40 and because of that my mom had a mild heart attack in the ditch afterwards. I called 911 and they rushed to the scene and we got my moms nitroglycerin pill shoved down her throat and then she sit up. Police get there and ambulance. My mom denies any assistance. Long story short I end up putting my parents in The backseat of the truck and put me and my sister in the front and drove us 8 hours home.

My mom wakes me the next morning screaming for 'me to do something ' I run out of my room. My dad has a gun loaded and has it put to his head screaming things like 'You all are POS, your moms a b***h, I hate you all' while my mom is saying 'No honey I love you and you're everything to me' anyways, I end up calling 911 (called them many times throughout the years) for them to get out there and my parents tell them that I had made everything up and that nothing was wrong (while my dad flailed his gun around) After that day, I said screw you guys as soon as I'm out of high school I'm gone.

Many more stories but that's when I knew I had no choice.



Edit to say: Oh wow, I did not expect the response from this! Thank you all. This happened on a Thanksgiving in 2003 when we literally drove the day before to go see my mom's family. Around noon on Thanksgiving my dad, being crazy, said that was it and made us get in the truck to leave. We were on the road for approx. 4-5 hours before this event took place with him driving upwards 100mph and threatening to 'leave us, leave my mom, wreck the truck, go get a flight home' and continued to scream and chastise my mom and my sister and I for hours...



I did grow up in an extreme hostile environment and never really had a childhood because I was always the one trying to be the parent. That said, I am doing great now :) I no longer have anything to do with my dad or my mom unfortunately...my mom did not leave the situation and actually had always told us girls 'I'll pick your dad over you because that's just how I am'....so she is still in the vicious cycle of abuse. My sister and I assume one day we'll get a call and it will be s*****e/murder. I think the most disappointing parts looking back is that the police never did anything, the schools never did anything...my parents had a lot of money then and I think nobody wanted to cross them..but I'll never really know :-/.

#106 I turned the lights off downstairs and had to make a run upstairs before the m******r got to me.

#107 Every family function. It always seems like a good idea at first: free food, but then I get there and the food sucks and everyone is awful and I end up regretting going.

#108 Made a light joke at a party at another attendee's expense. More or less expected a "ha ha f*ck you" and all would be good. He left a couple minutes later and came back with a revolver. Peaced tfo and never visited that town again.



Edit: woah this shot up overnight...



I dont remember the actual joke, but it was wordplay based on something he said. I came back by switching the order of a couple of words he used and made his statement a bit silly. I don't think it was that bad but apparently he just took himself deathly serious.



And in regards to the pistol itself: I saw the guy come back in to the party with a hoodie on, and it was really warm in there so that was odd. He kept fiddling around with something bulky in the front pocket of the hoodie, and that was even more strange. Eventually he decided his pants pocket was the best place for it i guess because as someone he was talking to in a corner walked away for a fresh drink, he turned his back and moved it from hoodie to pants pocket. I left quite shortly thereafter.

#109 I was about 23 years old, and my coworker friend of mine, who was 21, invited me over to basically "chill." This is the first time I'd ever gone to her house mind you. As I'm walking in, i noticed a 12 gauge shotgun on the mantle being displayed. I passively say, "I hope it's not loaded" and she responds with "it's always loaded, my dad likes to keep loaded guns around the house in case of emergencies." I wasn't thinking with the right head at the time and didn't think anything of it. So we get to her room and start messing around, we're both half naked now and she's in the middle of giving me a blow job when we hear the front door slam shut! We both panicked and she quietly tells me to get into the closet and not say a word. I grab what I can of my clothes and go straight to the closet. My heart starts beating crazily fast, and sweat starts to pour out while I'm standing in the closet with only an undershirt and boxers on, and my pants shoes and shirt in my hands. Idk what happened to my socks to this day. I hear her dad walking the hallway yelling at my friend's mom, calling her cheating w***e, and telling my friend she better not end up being a s**t like her mother. At this point it's very obvious that he's drunk. This goes on for about 20 min. I thought he was going to k**l me if he finds me. Suddenly I hear the buzzing of my phone that I accidentally left on her dresser.. I sneak out of the closet and it's her texting me "gtfo now! He has to take a p**s!" So I dash out of her room, I passed her and her mom in the living room and ran out the door and down the street in my t shirt and boxers, to my truck and take off!

#110 When the very old c*******d buying us underage kids booze started pulling out swords, knives, homemade weapons got mad and said nobody was allowed to leave until we all came inside to see them all.

#111 I was in an abandoned building with a friend. She walked away from me for a bit. I was reading writing on a wall that said something like, "you thought I was dead. I got away. I'm coming back for you." A few second later she ran back to me. I looked are her and she said "It was nothing." Then we both heard a noise from where she came from. I said "We need to get out of here." We start running out. A second late we hear a grown-a*s person sprinting towards us. Ran for our lives, got out, never saw the person.

#112 Was in Phoenix on vacation and went out with my cousin. She takes me to a party on the third floor of an apartment. Probably 30 people.



Some girl shows up and there is some drama with some other guys not at the party. They say they're coming over to the party and there is going to be a fight.



Two of the guys at the party go to their cars, grab guns and an ammo case full of ammo. There's only one way out of this apartment and I'm not going to be there if this goes down.



Look at my cousin, "I don't know any of these mother f*****s and I'm heading home tomorrow, can we get the f**k outta here?".

#113 Sleeping at my firehall (am volunteer firefighter) because flooding had cut me off from the only road back to my house. Got woken up at 3:30am by the night shift crews who were keeping watch on the flood waters - the river was still rising and was within 6" of breaching the berm, and would obliterate town if it did.



(We got out of dodge, having already evacuated the residents the night before - the river left 2.5" of berm intact and started to recede by daybreak).

#114 This happened some years back at my old job. My team used to work fairly closely with the company's legal counsel, who used to be next door. After the company went through some rounds of layoffs, the lawyers got relocated to the other side of the building that was pretty dead in terms of foot traffic. I'd worked with the senior lawyer for about 5 years and really thought I trusted the guy, especially since he was good friends with my old boss and our group would often socialize together at a number of events.



Also due to the layoffs, my office was pretty decimated and during the height of holiday season, it so happened that I was the only person working that day. A situation came up and I picked up the phone to call counsel. He suggested I come by to see him at his new digs and run it by him in person.



I didn't give it a second thought but it turned out to be a huge mistake. He was all alone as well, aside from his bored secretary out front. As soon as I walked into his office, he closed the door behind him and swept me up in a hug. I'm on the smaller side for a woman and he was a big guy--over 6 feet tall and portly. I was so taken aback, all I could do was wiggle my way out of his hug and immediately took a seat at his visitor's table, directly opposite from him, putting as much distance as I could between us. He was undeterred and sat down next to me (there were 2 other chairs he could've took) and as I started talking about work, he began stroking my hand and my leg.



I bolted right up and RAN out of his office and out of the building. I just wanted to scream. I think I spent the next hour in the ladies' room until I could stop shaking from being so angry.



He kept calling me non stop for a couple weeks after and I never took his calls and refused to deal with him again. Fortunately I'd already started looking for jobs and got an offer soon after.



Edit: TL;DR - Company lawyer gropes me out of the blue, I noped the f**k out and found a new job.

#115 So one night my brother's friend comes into town for some college math team thing. And he calls me up to see if I can hang out with him. And I say sure cause I've always felt bad for this kid. His dad is really f****d up and is mentally abusuve to everyone in the house. No one in the house is normal. The mother just worships the husband and she's f****d up on pain pills most of the time. It's just bad. And the kid is a little "off" because of it. So as a result I feel bad and agree to hang out with him. So I pick him up. And we have some beers and just hang out. And then after he gets a little drunk. And serious.



He tells me he's got something to tell me he's never told anyone. And because I've had more than a few gay/lesbian friends I'm in my head & I'm just expecting him to be like "I think I might be gay" ... no biggie right?







Wrong!!







Dude proceeds to tell me that one night his dad kicked the family dog, which is very cruel, and that he feels horrible for the dog because the dog loves him unconditionally. ...







So he tells me he decided to jerk to dog off to make it feel better. Then he told me he was thinking about blowing the dog.

#116 So i was just chillen at the food court of the mall one day and i encountered a rather strange individual



I sat facing outwards, towards the restaurants. This dude starts pacing back and forth in front of the burger king while muttering to himself. He then started punching and kicking the air for no apparent reason. After a few minutes, Mr. Karate dude stops, sits right next to me (mind you, there were plenty of other seats available), looks at me and says "most people can't punch as fast as i can kick".

#117 Ok. I saw this post and just knew this as the perfect place for me to finally share this one.



So one night I'm out walking around my neighborhood, and a few blocks down there is a harbor. It's about 2am and I was having a hard time with things, just sort of walking it off and processing. I notice in the parking lot there's this red convertible that roles by and parks at the other end of the harbor down the path I'm headed. Whatever.

By the time I get to that side I see an older man, maybe 50 or so, unloading some boxes from the car. As I'm passing he calls out to me "Hey man! You wanna smoke? I could use some help with a box!" I stopped. Pretty normal. Its late, I have dreadlocks, I would probably make the same offer if I was in his shoes.. I agree to help him and we're off down the dock. Through the locked gate, over to his sailboat, down into the cabin. Once I place down the box he asks, "would you like a drink?" as he fastens the door shut.



Something felt odd. But I just said no thanks. And he went in the back to grab his pipe. He brings it out and puts it down in the table, and walks off to get himself a drink. The whole time he's chatting me up, asking about me and my life and if I might know some girls who want to come party on his boat with us. Woah, pretty quick on the development there, right? Yeah, I thought so too. I'm starting to get a little more than weirded out when I take an actual look at the pipe on the table. Wrong kinda pipe. I've never used one, but everyone knows what a glass rose is for.... Suddenly it dawned on me that the guy had just assumed because I was around the docks late at night, that I wanted to smoke m**h.



Nope.



I turned to him and said "hey man, I think there's been a mistake, you don't smoke herb do you?" I was trying to keep things reasonably chill so I could just slip on out.



"Oh no, I hate the stuff. Makes me paranoid"

He says as he sits down and takes a nice long rip off the pipe.

#118 Senior week at a group of friends place. Everyone was overly drunk, including me. I end up texting my friends GF to come get me and she did, she was f*****g awesome. Everyone there got in trouble that night except one kid. Someone threw up off the balcony, from like the 23rd floor. Another had alcohol poisoning. People smoking weed inside. Pretty sure 6 of the people there were vomiting from drinking too much. After the kid barfed off the balcony and we saw people below, that was the I need to leave moment. My hero got there like 20 minutes later. Cops got called cause of the throw up and noise, no idea how they knew what room, but everyone got under ages except the one kid. Luckily they smoked all the pot before they got there, so no possession charges. He was so drunk that he passed out in the tub, shower curtain closed, they never saw him. No one even knew where he was until the next morning. He fell asleep on a toilet on the boardwalk that day. Its definitely not the worst I need to leave moment, but the most memorable for some reason. Ill never forget the sound of vomit hitting the ground at mach 1.

#119 Probably a bit late to the party.



18 years old on a Trip to Peru. Got woken up in our hotel room at about 3am by our tour guide saying we needed to get out of the city. Apparently a boy had been found m******d and the city we were in had turned full pitchfork mode and were hunting down the m******r. We got into our minivan and started driving out of town. As we were about to cross the city boundary we saw fire in the road up ahead. the driver gunned it past luckily but a big group of men were covering the exit road with burning tyres so no one could get out of the city. I don't think for a second we would've been picked as targets as it was a van full of English and Australian tourists but we needed to get the f**k out of there.

#120 I was in HS and working away from my very rural home for the summer at the beach in NJ. I had finally made enough money to buy a bike, so I walked to the bike shop, plopped down my money, and began to ride back to my apt. I was loving my new bike, and decided to explore the town a bit. I turned down a street and a bunch of people were around watching guys play basketball. When I stopped to watch, I realized that I ride directly into the heart of the town's projects. I also realized that I was the only white person around. The basketball game suddenly stopped, and one of the players looked right at me and said flatly, "White boy made a wrong turn." I noped out of there as fast as my scrawny little white boy legs would prdal, and I could hear peals of laughter from behind me.

#121 My old roommates were a "common law" married couple, and they worked estate sales. Come last fall, the wife was gonna start up at the local community college to finish her associate's, and hubby was gonna bring home the bacon, while I would just go trucking along paying my portion of the rent.



I came home from work one Friday night when hubby was out of town on a sale, and I found wife in the kitchen with some guy I've never seen before. I figured, cool, he's just a friend from school and they are hanging out. I proceeded to have a few drinks with them and go hang out at the pool...where they got...cuddly.



Let's fast forward about 48 hours. I had decided to keep my mouth shut, maybe she was just having some crazy affair, it's none of my business. I got a text from hubby, he told me he had been asked to move out, she's found someone else who makes her happy.



She had every legal right to do this, seeing as a legal issue prevented him from being a lessee on our apartment lease. It was her name on the lease, I was just an occupant, and on paper he didn't even live there.



So suddenly, wife had kicked out her breadwinner hubby. She had a new car payment, a child support payment, insurance, rent, and no job. I smelled the impending (and yes, it happened shortly thereafter) eviction and noped the f**k out of there in 2 days to go live with some coworkers.



Was I the d***e for choosing to live with them? Probably. But d**n, things went so well between the 3 of us until the s**t hit the fan!

#122 I was 16, just freshly licensed and was staying the night at my friends house. Well, anytime I stayed at her house we f*****g partied together. Usually just her and I. The town I went to middle/high school in is notorious for being able to score ANYTHING. So we would roll, get barred out, drink, smoke, pills of any kind; what have you. Well one night one of our buddies from school hits us up and tells us he's got some friends over. There's weed and drinks.

We ask if other chicks are there, they say yes.



Ok, cool. F**k it lets go!



We get there and come through the apartment everyone is at and notice there are no girls...... okay, maybe they're in the bathroom or on their way no big deal. So we sit down, bowl already loaded in a big a*s bong. (F**K YES, we exchange the look) So we get green because girls get green, right?



I take the first hit. Instantly I notice something is weird about the taste. I blame it on the old bong water, hold my hit in, pass it to my compadre. Upon releasing the hit I realize something is BIG TIME F*****G WRONG. We just ripped the s**t out of wet. (Weed soaked in PCP)



I grab my friends hand and we jet to her house, lucky I had already tried it (I was a bad kid, like bad) and new that it calmed me v. The other effect it has on people the crazy face eating s**t. We were able to get inside and in her room and smoked cigarettes until we felt better. The entire time I was so paranoid my best friend would flip.



We made it through after about a 10 hour trip.





The most f****d up part is once we were home it dawned on me that there probably were no other girls coming. We were lucky to make it out before we started tripping. Who knows what would have happened? When you are the only girls in a room full of boys that are literally in a circle waiting for you to get f****d up.... bail.



Have never EVER smoked anyone else's s**t but my own since then and that was over a decade ago.

#123 3:00am-ish, May 2003, my father took his last breath while under Hospice care. My mother lost her mind. My sisters lost their minds. I walked out the front door, stood in the drive way and felt the wind blow fierce among the the large blue spruce shadowing our home with the soft hum of semi's on I-70 in the air, looking for at least one star not washed out by our town's light pollution so I could cry silently and say goodbye to my father in peace.

#124 This might be a bit late, but I felt like getting this off my chest.

So, I live in Oregon. One year, my family went on a trip to Spokane for the fourth of July weekend to see family. That all went well. I had my learner's permit at the time, so I did almost all the driving during the trip.

My dad decided to leave a day early (we came in two cars) so that he could get home and get some work done. My mom, sister and I drove home the next day. There is a lot about that drive that was really s****y. But it was all the normal kind of s****y you would expect from a road trip. Until after dark, when I pulled into a gas station/rest stop/convenience store. I grabbed my wallet, went inside, and noticed a couple of cops come in right behind me. I found the bathroom, did my business, came out, saw two more cops. And then two more. And then two more. I figured something was going on, so I grabbed some waters, left a twenty on the counter in front of the clerk who looked like he saw a ghost, and left.

Back on the road, radio on, breaking news. Local convenience store robbed at gunpoint. Man on run in green Chevy pickup.

I thought, hey that's scary. I was just in there not two minutes ago. The police station is right next to the gas station. That's a minute response time.

Then I saw a pickup truck driving behind me with its hazards on but its headlights off. I can't say that it was the robber, but I can't say it wasn't. What I can say is that our Ford freestyle has never seen speeds so high once I saw that truck in my mirror.

#125 A situation wher looking back I wasn't really in danger but just freaked out. I do house inspections and often check on damages and repairs and such in vacant houses for a company called Safeguard. Anyway I was in a vacant house and it was in the evening so it wasn't too well lit inside. I walked in and there was one of those kinda windows from the living room to the kitchen. As I walked in I thought I saw movement in that window but didn't hear anything and figured I was imagining it. When you go in you have to sign in on a sheet so they can keep track of who's been in the house so I started signing in and saw movement in that window again out of the corner of my eye. So I carefully went over to see what it was and turns out it was a bird that had gotten in somehow and was flying past the opening. No big deal but the initial uncertainty had me kinda jumpy. Went into the basement and realized I had forgotten my flashlight but only needed a pic of the breaker box so turned on my phones light. The basement was segmented and low and full of clutter, which is kinda creepy feeling in a vacant house with no light. So I work through the little rooms and find the breaker box and get the picture showing everything is switched off and turn around to see a skunk staring at me. I had noticed a funny odor in the house but you get used to it, so despite the odor I really wasn't expecting that. Anyway not wanting to get sprayed but with no way around the skunk I just froze and hoped he'd walk away. Fortunately he did after staring at me for what felt like 30 minutes but was probably 20 seconds so I quickly ran upstairs and closed the basement door behind me. t this point I'm quite on edge but need to finish checking for mold and so I start heading upstairs. Halfway up the stairs I hear something running and then scratching and a stray cat comes running out of the room right next to the top of the steps, scratches at the hardwood floor trying to stop itself, slams into the wall, and then bolts down the stairs past me and outside. I pretty much ran through the upside glancing in rooms and the got the hell out of the house convinced if I stayed any longer a shark was gonna come out of one of the sinks and eat me. So as I said no actual danger but i was pretty spoiled by the whole thing.

#126 I was about 6 out near the road. I wasn't in the road, but close to it. It was night and I heard sirens, and saw lights coming around to the curve I was at. I moved back with no reason whatsoever, and about 1/2 second later the lead car, being chased, cut straight through where I had been standing. The police also cut through that same spot. So I was less than a second away from almost guaranteed death (knowing now,cthey were going about 80).

#127 This was more of a "I need to get everyone out" sort of moment......I was about 8 years old. My cousins lived across the street from us so my sisters and I always went to their house since we are all close in age. We were upstairs playing barbies when my older cousin (the brother who was 11 at the time) yelled from the bottom of the stairs "Mom has a knife!!"



Me, both of my sisters and my cousins all ran downstairs to see what was going on. We all got downstairs and to this day I can picture everything about he scene I saw. My aunt had a big knife and was trying to stab my uncle. My uncle was holding her knife wielding arm back yelling at her to let it go.



We all just stood there shocked. I clearly remember thinking that maybe they were putting on a show, maybe they were acting and this was supposed to be funny. So I let out a chuckle. But then I saw my aunts face, red, wide eyed, filled with so much anger and frustration.... and fear.



I got in front of my sisters and cousins who were now crying. Their brother ran to my aunt and uncle and was yelling at my uncle "what do I do !? Let me help!" My uncle yelled at him to get out of the way but my cousin got in between them and started trying to push my aunt away.



It was horrific scene. I grabbed my two other cousins hand and led them to restroom... then I told my two sisters to hide in there as well. I wanted to grab my other cousin but he was trying to help my uncle. Everyone was crying and yelling and then silence.



My aunt had tried to stab my uncles belly instead of his face and had gotten my cousins shirt instead. I was watching the whole thing and I remember feeling super sad thinking my cousin was about to die... but my aunt quickly came to her senses and realized what she had almost done. She let go of the knife and hugged my cousin. My uncle packed his stuff and started yelling at my aunt and cousins saying that they were good for nothing and whatnot.



My youngest cousin who was 5 at the time hugged his leg as he was walking out the door and he kicked her off ..... all of this seemed like it was about an hour long but it was literally like 5 or 10 minutes. I told my older sister who was 10 to take care of my cousins and sister and I ran to my house. I told my parents what just happened and they ran over.



The rest of the night is kind of a blur. I just remember that they slept over at our house that night because my aunt was scared my uncle would come home in the middle of the night and k**l her.



Later on I found out that my uncle had come home extremely drunk that night and had started beating my aunt... she completely lost it for a few minutes and wanted him dead.



She came back to herself when she nearly stabbed my cousin. My parents didn't let us go over to their house for years after that.