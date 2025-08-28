50 Nostalgic Then-And-Now Photos Showcasing How Time Flies, As Shared By This Online Community
Nostalgia has a way of hitting us when we least expect it, and one of the funniest (and most heartwarming) ways to revisit the past is by looking back at old photos.
We’d like to share a wholesome collection of then-and-now pictures featuring parents, siblings, friends, and even pets – all showing how time has passed, yet some things never change.
Thanks to the subreddit ‘PastAndPresentPics,’ people are sharing their special moments and memories with the world, and the results are pure gold. Some go the extra mile to recreate their childhood photos in the present – wearing the same outfits, standing in the same places, and even pulling off identical facial expressions.
Scroll down and join us in melting over these photo compilations. They made us emotional just looking at them!
Besties For Almost 100 Years
For Mom's 60th Birthday!
Still Likes Sugar Cones After All These Years
2014-2025
Tried On My Own Wedding Dress, 30 Years Later (It Fits!)
My Parents' Wedding Day, June 28, 1957, And Today!
My Wife And I, 1997-2025
Been With This Lovely Lady For 34 Years And Marrying Her Is The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made
Catalina Bar, 25 Years Apart
My wife and I went to Catalina for my 30th birthday, 25 years ago, and went back in May for the Catalina Wine Mixer. Same bar, 25 years apart.
2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)
2005 vs. 2015 (Xmas Present To Our Parents)
1991-2025
Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend!
Same Room, Same Hat, Same Me, Nearly Two Decades Later
My Brother And I In 1992 And 2021
19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20 Years. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays
Me And My Dad, 1995-2025
11 Years And Counting
My Husband, 1995 And 2025
Besties, 1987 And 2024
Posing With My Parents On My Graduation, 1979. Second Photo Was Taken Early June This Year
At 18 years old, I look scared sh*tless after I graduated. Forty-four years later, I’ve retired from the Navy and phone company. I’m not scared anymore!