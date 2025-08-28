ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia has a way of hitting us when we least expect it, and one of the funniest (and most heartwarming) ways to revisit the past is by looking back at old photos.

We’d like to share a wholesome collection of then-and-now pictures featuring parents, siblings, friends, and even pets – all showing how time has passed, yet some things never change.

Thanks to the subreddit ‘PastAndPresentPics,’ people are sharing their special moments and memories with the world, and the results are pure gold. Some go the extra mile to recreate their childhood photos in the present – wearing the same outfits, standing in the same places, and even pulling off identical facial expressions.

Scroll down and join us in melting over these photo compilations. They made us emotional just looking at them!