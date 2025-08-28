ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia has a way of hitting us when we least expect it, and one of the funniest (and most heartwarming) ways to revisit the past is by looking back at old photos.

We’d like to share a wholesome collection of then-and-now pictures featuring parents, siblings, friends, and even pets – all showing how time has passed, yet some things never change. 

Thanks to the subreddit ‘PastAndPresentPics,’ people are sharing their special moments and memories with the world, and the results are pure gold. Some go the extra mile to recreate their childhood photos in the present – wearing the same outfits, standing in the same places, and even pulling off identical facial expressions.

Scroll down and join us in melting over these photo compilations. They made us emotional just looking at them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Besties For Almost 100 Years

Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos showing two friends as children and as elderly women, illustrating how time flies.

u/misscrabtree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    For Mom's 60th Birthday!

    Nostalgic then-and-now photo of a family standing on a porch, showcasing how time flies with changing outfits and ages.

    u/narcisister1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Still Likes Sugar Cones After All These Years

    Side-by-side then-and-now nostalgic photo of a boy and young man holding large pinecones in a forest setting.

    u/BootToTheHeadNahNah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    2014-2025

    Group of friends posing in then-and-now photos showing how time flies in this nostalgic online community collection

    u/they_call_me_slug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tried On My Own Wedding Dress, 30 Years Later (It Fits!)

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a woman in a wedding dress holding flower bouquets, showing how time flies.

    u/anonymouslovelyme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Parents' Wedding Day, June 28, 1957, And Today!

    Side-by-side then-and-now nostalgic photos of a couple showcasing how time flies and changes over the years.

    u/Runningman1961 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    My Wife And I, 1997-2025

    Then-and-now nostalgic photos of a couple showing how time flies, shared by an online community with wine and smiles.

    u/juice06870 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Been With This Lovely Lady For 34 Years And Marrying Her Is The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a couple showcasing nostalgic moments and how time flies over the years.

    u/MormoNoMo67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Catalina Bar, 25 Years Apart

    Couple posing in two nostalgic then-and-now photos at a bar, illustrating how time flies in this online community.

    My wife and I went to Catalina for my 30th birthday, 25 years ago, and went back in May for the Catalina Wine Mixer. Same bar, 25 years apart.

    u/Overland_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    2001 At 26 vs. 2019 At 44 With The Queen (Haley 2001-2021)

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a man holding the same cat, showcasing how time flies.

    u/ye_olde_barn_cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    2005 vs. 2015 (Xmas Present To Our Parents)

    Two girls sitting on a trampoline in nostalgic then-and-now photos showing how time flies in an outdoor backyard.

    u/TheLionQueen1997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    1991-2025

    Then-and-now photos of CBGB venue showing nostalgic changes over time, capturing how time flies in this iconic location.

    u/hellsells Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend!

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a couple showing how time flies with happy memories.

    u/DropDeadFredidit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Same Room, Same Hat, Same Me, Nearly Two Decades Later

    Then-and-now photo of a girl in the same room wearing a cap, showcasing nostalgic moments as time flies.

    u/Calm_Commission3720 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Brother And I In 1992 And 2021

    Two brothers wearing overalls, posing then and now, showcasing nostalgic then-and-now photos of growing up and time flying.

    u/gomeztochon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    19 Going On 39, Lots Of Changes In 20 Years. Still Like Wheels Though, Just Rolling A Different Set Nowadays

    Young man sitting on a classic car at a car show, paired with a recent photo of him in a wheelchair, showing time flies.

    u/radiusvieux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Me And My Dad, 1995-2025

    Side-by-side nostalgic then and now photos of a father and daughter showcasing how time flies across years.

    u/Alikhaleesi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    11 Years And Counting

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a smiling couple showing how time flies and changes appearances.

    u/Bailer86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Husband, 1995 And 2025

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a man recreating his childhood pose indoors, showing how time flies.

    u/HadeanMonolith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Besties, 1987 And 2024

    Three women posing in a then-and-now nostalgic photo showing how time flies over the years.

    u/Fijoemin1962 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Posing With My Parents On My Graduation, 1979. Second Photo Was Taken Early June This Year

    Nostalgic then-and-now photos showing family growth and change, illustrating how time flies through the years.

    At 18 years old, I look scared sh*tless after I graduated. Forty-four years later, I’ve retired from the Navy and phone company. I’m not scared anymore!

    u/Runningman1961 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The 4th Of July

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a mother and daughter showcasing nostalgic moments and how time flies.

    u/californialimabean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Sister And I - 50 Years Later

    Then-and-now nostalgic photo of two people sitting on a large cannon, showing how time flies with age and change.

    u/barriedalenick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Me And My Firstborn, 2008 And 2025

    Side-by-side then-and-now photo showing a mother with her baby and years later with her grown son, illustrating nostalgic time flies moments.

    u/Substantial-Plan-645 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Kalaloch, 2015 And 2023

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a mother and child showcasing nostalgic moments under a large tree by the beach.

    u/crasstyfartman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    16 - 45. Skinny Grunge Kid To Heavy Metal Meathead

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a man showing nostalgic transformation and how time flies with fitness progress.

    u/alexfungVFX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    My Dad And His Friends In 1986 And 2021

    Then-and-now nostalgic photo of three friends showing how time flies over the years, shared by an online community.

    Cocacolonoscopy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Dad Holding Me In 1982, And Holding My Daughter In 2016

    Then-and-now nostalgic photo of a man holding a baby, showcasing how time flies across generations.

    u/Dabrinka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Anniversary 20 Years!! Pictures 19 Years!?!

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a smiling couple showing how time flies in their relationship.

    u/Alltrue_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    My Mom And Dad, Early '90s To 2024

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a smiling couple showcasing nostalgic moments and how time flies shared by an online community.

    u/qdivers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    40 Years Apart, '85 / '25

    Then-and-now photos showing a couple aging over time, illustrating nostalgia and how time flies in this online community.

    u/Ok_Coconut_3364 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    21 And 38 Years Old

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a man at a grassy cliff, showcasing nostalgic moments and how time flies.

    u/DrLeoMarvin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Met My Amazing Wife In Elementary School In 1996. Here We Are 29 Years Later. An Adventure Of A Lifetime

    Side-by-side then-and-now photos of a couple showing nostalgic moments and how time flies over the years

    u/Guerrilla032 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    HS Track Meet/ 20-Year HS Reunion

    Three men in nostalgic then-and-now photos from 2005 and 2025 showing how time flies and changes friendships.

    u/meerak87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    27 Years Between These Photos

    Then-and-now photo of a couple at their wedding and years later outdoors, showing how time flies and nostalgic memories.

    u/EclecticEthic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Wife And I, 22 Years Later

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a couple showcasing how time flies and memories change.

    u/superior_pineapple86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Christy Mathewson/Ty Cobb Print - 1995/2025

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photo of a man holding a vintage baseball memorabilia showcasing how time flies.

    u/cormac_mccarthys_dog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Dad On His 40th Birthday (2000) And On His 65th Birthday (2025)

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a smiling man with balloons and later with a parrot in a tropical setting, nostalgic.

    u/reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    My Wife And I, 25 Years Ago And Now. Going On 23 Years Of Marriage

    Then and now photo of a smiling couple showing how time flies with visible changes over the years.

    u/jhanks82 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My Wife And I Met At Hot Topic 20 Years Ago

    Side-by-side then-and-now photo of a couple showing nostalgic changes over time from an online community.

    u/1delta_10tango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    1985 To 2025

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a couple showing how time flies and changes with age.

    u/MuricaAndBeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Married 42 Years Today!

    Side-by-side then-and-now nostalgic photo of a couple showing how time flies with aging and changes in style.

    u/Runningman1961 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Me, 1981 And 2025

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a man showcasing how time flies with age and style changes.

    u/manyhippofarts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    We All Turn 30 This Year

    Then-and-now photos showing nostalgic childhood moments and grown-up friends in outdoor playful setting, illustrating how time flies.

    u/Specific-Ad2300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Beach Party, Swindon, England, 1978. Pub, Swindon, August 25. Still Good To Meet Up 45 Years Later

    Side-by-side then and now photos of two friends showing nostalgic moments and how time flies over the years.

    u/Any_Ad_2393 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Daughter And Me

    Side-by-side then and now photos showing nostalgic moments and how time flies for a father and daughter.

    u/steiner1031 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    50 Years Later - Me At 19 (1975) And 69 (2025)

    Then-and-now nostalgic photos showing how time flies with side-by-side images of a man from youth to older age.

    u/Puzzled_Condition Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    29-Year Difference

    Then-and-now nostalgic photo of a couple showcasing how time flies with a formal prom picture and a recent outdoor portrait.

    u/Jrzgrl1119 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    1983 vs. 2025 (19 & 61)

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a man highlighting how time flies and changes appearance.

    u/robaire19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Me And Wifey In High School vs. 25 Years Later

    Side-by-side nostalgic then-and-now photos of a couple showcasing how time flies and changes in appearance.

    u/sixfootmoonquaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!