Despite the knowledge that someone knows exactly where you live, there are people who seem to think that horrible, annoying or just deeply petty behavior is acceptable. Even stranger, in the 21st century, it has never been easier to document insufferable behavior, including legally permissible evidence like videos and pictures.

So despite these considerable risks to being a menace, these neighbors still chose to be a menace to those who lived near and around them, fortunately, in the age of the internet, we can all “enjoy” the examples people have shared. So get comfortable, upvote your favorites as you scroll through and be sure to comment your own experiences. 

#1

Our Neighbor Bought This Giant Sign Instead Of Turning The Light Off

Our Neighbor Bought This Giant Sign Instead Of Turning The Light Off

Will Cable
Will Cable
Nothing wrong with this at all. Not everyone celebrates the same thing.

#2

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#3

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Despite the many variations of “be a good neighbor” that range from Jesus Christ to Mr. Rogers, people with antisocial tendencies don’t really see any issues with just being annoying to everyone around them. As a species, this trait should have been evolutionarily weeded out, as social creatures can’t really stand an outright hostile neighbor. Unfortunately, it still exists, propagated by bad families and disagreeable environments. 

This is a vicious cycle, as antisocial behavior creates the environments that help it propagate, leaving everyone else worse off. While in some cases, antisocial behavior is partially genetic, more often than not, it is learned, through poor socialization, abuse and just existing in a particularly bad environment. It’s no wonder that in English, a neighborhood doesn’t just refer to an area, but the people in it. 
#4

Ugh. I Sent A Copy Of This To My Landlord. My Neighbor Just Had To Be This Guy

Ugh. I Sent A Copy Of This To My Landlord. My Neighbor Just Had To Be This Guy

#5

I Pay $125 A Month To Park In My Parking Spot. I’m 111b. This Jerk Is My Neighbor

I Pay $125 A Month To Park In My Parking Spot. I'm 111b. This Jerk Is My Neighbor

Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

room there to park across their rear.

#6

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

All is not lost though, as there are potential treatments for antisocial behavior. The first is preventive, as there are certain, surmountable risk factors, ranging from positive role models to even having good nutrition. Of course, the real issue is that most of the people on this list are already adults, so preventative measures are basically way too late. So instead, a possible solution is Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).
#7

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#8

Someone Came And Cut A Dozen Roses Off My Rose Bushes

Someone Came And Cut A Dozen Roses Off My Rose Bushes

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they sure it is a human someone? Deer can behead roses in a way that looks like they were clipped, I think they just do it to see people eye their neighbours suspiciously.

#9

Neighbors Who Have Nothing Better To Do

Neighbors Who Have Nothing Better To Do

It’s important to preface the fact that no one can just make another adult do CBT, no matter how annoying of a neighbor they are. In certain cases, it could be mandated by a judge, but that would require an actual crime to be committed. For better or worse, being very annoying isn’t a crime in most places. But, hypothetically, a person might decide to improve themselves, maybe after a specific incident or after an intervention from loved ones. 
#10

My Neighbor Has Indeed A Bright Light

My Neighbor Has Indeed A Bright Light

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is the point in having such a bright light in your room?

#11

This Note That My Neighbors Left On My Car...

This Note That My Neighbors Left On My Car...

Seonag Udell
Seonag Udell
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This totally depends on where OP parked the car

2
2points
reply
#12

My Neighbor Insists I Grew My New Grass Over The Property Line So She Continues To Mowing This Two Foot Section Of What’s Actually Mine

My Neighbor Insists I Grew My New Grass Over The Property Line So She Continues To Mowing This Two Foot Section Of What's Actually Mine

In these cases, a person would attend a number of sessions with a therapist to try and work through how they see themselves and how they can more positively relate to the world around them. Unfortunately, CBT is geared more towards children, as in many adults, antisocial behavior is cemented. Still, should an adult choose to attempt to better themselves, it could heighten the possibility of the treatment “sticking,” but this still requires that the person actually thinks they need help and strives for it. 
#13

When My Neighbor In The Building Accused Me Of Lying…

When My Neighbor In The Building Accused Me Of Lying…

#14

Upstairs Neighbors Let Their Dogs Urinate On Their Balcony Which Leaks Down To Ours

Upstairs Neighbors Let Their Dogs Urinate On Their Balcony Which Leaks Down To Ours

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you are sat on the balcony and it starts to rain....

#15

People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories

People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories

This may make it sound impossible to help someone who exhibits antisocial behavior, but in reality, it does happen. It’s also important to differentiate between antisocial behavior and antisocial personality disorder. The latter is more serious and harder to treat. It’s also less common, so in most cases, an annoying neighbor is not likely to become even more of a menace over time. Cold comfort, for those suffering from this issue, but better than nothing. 
#16

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#17

Lazy A Holes, They Don't Understand How Trash Cans, Pick Up Works??? So I've Been Looking At This Over A Week

Lazy A Holes, They Don't Understand How Trash Cans, Pick Up Works??? So I've Been Looking At This Over A Week

#18

Too Bad There Isn't A Garbage Chute Nearby......

Too Bad There Isn't A Garbage Chute Nearby......

#19

Downstairs Neighbors Left Windows Open On Window Cleaning Day, Now I And Everyone Below Them Won’t Get Our Glass Cleaned And The Cleaners Can’t Work

Downstairs Neighbors Left Windows Open On Window Cleaning Day, Now I And Everyone Below Them Won't Get Our Glass Cleaned And The Cleaners Can't Work

#20

My Next Door Neighbor Received This In The Mail And Let Me Take A Pic. I’ve Never Heard Her Dog Bark For More Than A Couple Seconds

My Next Door Neighbor Received This In The Mail And Let Me Take A Pic. I've Never Heard Her Dog Bark For More Than A Couple Seconds

#21

Our Homophobic Neighbor Complained To The City That Our Trash Bins Are On The Side Of Our House. The City Said We Could Put Up Lattice In Front Of The Bins. Hope She Loves Our New Lattice!

Our Homophobic Neighbor Complained To The City That Our Trash Bins Are On The Side Of Our House. The City Said We Could Put Up Lattice In Front Of The Bins. Hope She Loves Our New Lattice!

#22

The Way My Neighbor Decided To Move For A Couple Hours

The Way My Neighbor Decided To Move For A Couple Hours

#23

Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To Hoa That They Must Be Running A Childcare

Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To Hoa That They Must Be Running A Childcare

#24

People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories

People-Sharing-Petty-Neighbor-Stories

#25

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#26

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#27

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#28

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#29

My Neighbour Melted Down And Attacked A Stationed Car, Javelin-Style. Car Was Parked In Day Hours, So No Night Revs Or Stuff. Classy Romania, 2022

My Neighbour Melted Down And Attacked A Stationed Car, Javelin-Style. Car Was Parked In Day Hours, So No Night Revs Or Stuff. Classy Romania, 2022

#30

Our Neighbors Drag Their Trash Bags Out Their Front Door And Down Our Communal Hallway/Stairway, Creating A Literal Trash Juice Trail

Our Neighbors Drag Their Trash Bags Out Their Front Door And Down Our Communal Hallway/Stairway, Creating A Literal Trash Juice Trail

#31

At 3am This Morning My Neighbor Pulled Off His Door And Smashed It In The Street While Screaming Nonsense

At 3am This Morning My Neighbor Pulled Off His Door And Smashed It In The Street While Screaming Nonsense

#32

Ease Up On The Drugs, Old Chap

Ease Up On The Drugs, Old Chap

#33

One Of My Apartment Neighbors Left This Anonymous Note On My Door Accusing Me Of Noise Complaints After Midnight On Christmas... I Live Alone & Don’t Stay Up Late. So I Left A Petty Response/Note Taped To The Post-It-Note They Taped On My Door

One Of My Apartment Neighbors Left This Anonymous Note On My Door Accusing Me Of Noise Complaints After Midnight On Christmas... I Live Alone & Don't Stay Up Late. So I Left A Petty Response/Note Taped To The Post-It-Note They Taped On My Door

#34

At What Point Do The Officials Step In?

At What Point Do The Officials Step In?

#35

What Would You Do?

What Would You Do?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boulders, huge a*s boulders

#36

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#37

My Friend’s Terrible Neighbors

My Friend's Terrible Neighbors

#38

Sheltered What I Assumed Was A Stray Cat For Two Days, Called My Apartment Complex Asking If Anyone Lost Their Pet, And On Day 2, The Owner Shows Up And I Returned Her Cat. Woke Up To This Note This Morning

Sheltered What I Assumed Was A Stray Cat For Two Days, Called My Apartment Complex Asking If Anyone Lost Their Pet, And On Day 2, The Owner Shows Up And I Returned Her Cat. Woke Up To This Note This Morning

#39

We Wouldn’t Sell Our House To The Neighbors Or Accept A Ridiculous Land Trade So They Built A Fence

We Wouldn't Sell Our House To The Neighbors Or Accept A Ridiculous Land Trade So They Built A Fence

#40

If I Make A Single Peep, My Neighbor Behind Me Kicks On His LED Spotlights In His Backyard. Attempted To Say Hello A Few Times Because I Can Hear Him Walking Around And He Refuses To Respond. I Opened The Back Door To Let My Dog Out And He Did This

If I Make A Single Peep, My Neighbor Behind Me Kicks On His LED Spotlights In His Backyard. Attempted To Say Hello A Few Times Because I Can Hear Him Walking Around And He Refuses To Respond. I Opened The Back Door To Let My Dog Out And He Did This

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We get this directly into our lounge window as they can't be bothered to just drive around the crescent and back to the road, several times a day and night, at a distance of about 10 meters from the window while coming on to our driveway.

#41

So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain... Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut Off

So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain... Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut Off

#42

Neighbor Across The Way Has 2 LED Lights With Blinds Open And Pointed Directly Outside. Which Is Of Course Right Into Our Window

Neighbor Across The Way Has 2 LED Lights With Blinds Open And Pointed Directly Outside. Which Is Of Course Right Into Our Window

#43

My Neighbor Always Parks This Company Van Out In Street. He Totally Has Room In His Driveway. I Can Barely Get My Car In Front Of My House!

My Neighbor Always Parks This Company Van Out In Street. He Totally Has Room In His Driveway. I Can Barely Get My Car In Front Of My House!

#44

How My Next Door Neighbor Consistently Mows

How My Next Door Neighbor Consistently Mows

#45

Good Walls Make Good Neighbors, Even Temporary Ones...

Good Walls Make Good Neighbors, Even Temporary Ones...

#46

My Parents Neighbour’s Yard. That’s Not Dirt, It’s 8 Months Of Dog Poop Built Up. Behind It Is Their Kid’s Swing Set

My Parents Neighbour's Yard. That's Not Dirt, It's 8 Months Of Dog Poop Built Up. Behind It Is Their Kid's Swing Set

#47

Dear Dog Owners, Since You Don't Seem To Have Anything To Pick Up Your Dog's Crap, I Have Kindly Provided You Some Plastic Bags

Dear Dog Owners, Since You Don't Seem To Have Anything To Pick Up Your Dog's Crap, I Have Kindly Provided You Some Plastic Bags

#48

From The Guy Who Revs His Engine And Burns Rubber All The Time

From The Guy Who Revs His Engine And Burns Rubber All The Time

#49

Today Was Trash Pickup Day. I Committed The Crime Of Moving My Neighbor’s Empty Can Closer To Her Driveway, So I Could Park My Car

Today Was Trash Pickup Day. I Committed The Crime Of Moving My Neighbor's Empty Can Closer To Her Driveway, So I Could Park My Car

#50

Still Life: Packed For Moving Into My New Sound Isolated Apartment Building (After Successfully Nullifying My Lease With Management Who Wouldn’t Do Anything About Neighbors Who Rage So Loudly The Dishes Rattle)

Still Life: Packed For Moving Into My New Sound Isolated Apartment Building (After Successfully Nullifying My Lease With Management Who Wouldn't Do Anything About Neighbors Who Rage So Loudly The Dishes Rattle)

#51

My Nosey Neighbor Filming Us Again!!!

My Nosey Neighbor Filming Us Again!!!

#52

My Downstairs Neighbor Tied Their TV Antenna To My Deck Railing With A Cut Cord For Better Reception

My Downstairs Neighbor Tied Their TV Antenna To My Deck Railing With A Cut Cord For Better Reception

#53

This Garage Door I Spotted In My Neighborhood. One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

This Garage Door I Spotted In My Neighborhood. One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other

#54

How My Neighbors Park Their Bikes In The Shared Stairwell

How My Neighbors Park Their Bikes In The Shared Stairwell

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a chain and chain them all together.

#55

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#56

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

Revenge On A Rude Neighbor

#57

City Hall Refuses To Do Anything, Simply Because "They're Renting", Despite The Fact This Is Clearly A Fire Hazard At The Very Least

City Hall Refuses To Do Anything, Simply Because "They're Renting", Despite The Fact This Is Clearly A Fire Hazard At The Very Least

#58

Seen On My Morning Walk. Do You Think There Might Be Some Good Stories Here?

Seen On My Morning Walk. Do You Think There Might Be Some Good Stories Here?

#59

My Neighbor’s Boyfriend Always Parks Right In Front Of My House, Blocking My Car, Instead Of The Open Visitor Spaces 8ft Away

My Neighbor's Boyfriend Always Parks Right In Front Of My House, Blocking My Car, Instead Of The Open Visitor Spaces 8ft Away

