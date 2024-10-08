ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that one non-negotiable relationship deal-breaker. The usual red flags are rude behavior toward a restaurant server, a lack of trust, and having a history of infidelity. However, some refuse to involve themselves with someone working in a specific industry. 

Someone on Reddit recently asked a loaded question: “What jobs are a turn-off for a serious relationship?” While you’ll find the typical responses like airline pilots, flight attendants, and anyone in food service, there are some unexpected answers like lawyers, investment bankers, and personal trainers.

Scroll through these replies and see if your job is on this list. If so, do you agree with these opinions? 

#1

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs When I grew up, the local fish mongers assistant just could not get a date. My sisters joked that he was the last man on earth to date as no matter how he washed, the fish smell lingered.

Laymanao

#2

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Friend of mine dated a chef, she now advises anyone who will listen to never date one. She says you never seen them.

autotoad

kat_burleson
Kat
Kat
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I know a few chefs, including one that owns her own restaurant. And this is not true for her or any of them. But I'll say this; a person makes time for what they prioritize.

#3

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Bartending. You miss all events because you're working nights, other events, or at the event

Edit: ps I'm a bartender, this is what my most recent ex and I said as she also used to be industry.

WhereTasteIsKing

vrconnery
Val
Val
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Well, I do bartend. Honestly though, if an event is so important to you, you can request it off.

#4

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Surgeons, I listen to them complain about their wives and kids during surgery.

bythepowerofgreentea

#5

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Any job with big hours or that's dangerous. I had a workaholic parent and I promised myself I'll never have a workaholic as a partner.

Anjunabeats1

#6

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Attorney. Dated one for 6 years. The constant competition killed it for me.

i_am_your_attorney

#7

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Anyone who peddles MLM products and services. It totally wrecked my marriage. My ex appears to be happily remarried to someone who was in his downline.

ajw7373

pass_nad
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Makes me think about the TV show Becoming a God (in central Florida). It's about a woman (Kristen Dunst) who loses her husband and discovers he spent all what they had in a huge MLM scheme. She's about to lose everything, then she finds a way to survive with her baby.

#8

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Stand up comedians. Weird work hours and locations. Whole months away for fringe festivals. Casual alcohol, d**g use, infidelity. Worst of all: Anthing that happens in your relationship will be made public if they think they can make it funny/interesting.

carlyCcates

shylabouche_1
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I did stand up for a bit at a local club. I did well, and I loved it, but I didn't want the lifestyle. Even if I weren't housebound, I'd still be a homebody.

#9

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs "Influencer." If your full-time gig is selling detox teas and promoting pyramid schemes, I’m out. Bonus red flag if "hustle culture" is your religion.

skylarcurves

#10

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs The amount of cheating in the flight and cabin crew world is wild.

aceridgey

#11

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Brokers— any kind of broker. Real estate, insurance, investment. They’re always networking. Their goals are all sales oriented. And the number of people in these fields who then devolve into treating their personal relationships as transactional is too damn high.

AffectionateTitle

pass_nad
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I knew a girl like this, she could have been my best friend, she was lovely, she really shined, but she was always trying to network or sell something.

#12

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs “Hey baby, how’d you like to date a male teacher? I have to work evenings and weekends to keep up with an unreasonable workload, I’m cranky because I deal with social issues and don’t get mental health support to process witnessed or second-hand trauma, there’s a pretty good statistical chance I won’t break six figures until I’m in my late 50s or early 60s, my pay doesn’t match inflation, and there’s a social perception that I’m in teaching cause I’m a pervert.

Baby? Where are you going? Stop running girl, I help build up my community! Why you throwing Starbucks gift cards at me!?”

Yeah, there’s a reason I’ve only dated fellow educators.

grammar_oligarch

#13

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs For me truck drivers. My dad is one and I see how my mom hates missing him. She loves him loving his job, but hates not seeing him….

marcelcoenen

dcteubel
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
33 minutes ago

My dad was a truck driver for a long time, we only ever saw him on weekends.

#14

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs I had a friend that worked at a funeral home for 10 years.

He always said he would have better luck if he told women that he had been in prison for 10 years.

SssnakeJaw

#15

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs I wouldn’t date anyone in the sex industry.

FormerWomanizer

#16

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Chef.

I have nothing against chefs. But, a lot of people think that dating a chef means he will cook for you all the time, you kinda romanticize his job - but it's actually the opposite. Cooking is work, and we don't like to bring work home with us.

His hours are s**t. Weekends, holidays, nights. You want to all have Thanksgiving as a family? That might not be the case if you're in a serious relationship/marriage with a chef.

Also, artists. I say this as someone who paints (I don't like to say I'm an "artist") so I might be a major hypocrite here. but there is something about the art world that draws some of the most self-centered people on earth.

ayatollahofdietcola_

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs A seafarer. Based on experience cause I'm currently a seafarer. Long contracts and lack of reliable cell services can be a burden. Aside from those there is also the stigma if you date a seafarer chances are they are getting laid every time we arrive at ports. Like wtf, its not that there are lines of women waiting for us outside the port area🥲. Most of my time is spent looking at the sea and finding a reliable and stable cell service🥲.

smiles_clouddie

#18

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Pilots and Flight Attendants. Irregular hours and long periods away from home can make maintaining a stable relationship challenging.

General_Zombie7414

#19

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Investment bankers.
Arrogant and always working.
2 of them told me their sex drive is dead.

lookitisme

#20

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs As a retired firefighter/paramedic, I'd say firefighters. It seems like lots of women in their 20's think dating/marrying a firefighter is like some kind of fantasy dream.

The truth is we work 24 hour shifts and a large part of the time on our days off all we do is sleep. The schedule and the amount of calls just beat your body to hell. So many folks go into the fire service looking like a Greek god or goddess, but ten, twenty years later they're just broken and beat up with chronic knee pain and back pain and hearing loss. This is all aside from the serious trauma they deal with which so much of the time we can't even talk about because few people want to hear it.

Lots of jobs take a physical toll, lots of jobs take a mental toll, but very few jobs take the physical AND mental toll that being a first responder does.

xts2500

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs For me: Anything that requires spending a long time apart.

I wouldn’t date a Pilot, flight attendant, military etc.
These are also the people who are notorious for cheating on their spouses.

EDIT: Also MINERS, the next town over is a mining town with a population of 23,000 and they were so horny that the men would pool their money together and fly out prostitutes from the nearest city and use the women for a long weekend and then fly them back. I forgot how gross miners can be. So glad I moved away from that place. That town was truly the a*****e of Australia. Just a dirty town that made you feel like you were in the gutter. It had that underlying feeling that there was something sinister below the surface. Pls don’t ask me what town, I don’t want anyone finding out my location.

EDIT 2: There was also a FaceBook page called the “*** Mines Cheaters” which caused chaos, broke relationships, tore families apart and ruined the lives of the kids of those families. It got shut down but a lot of men and women were outed as cheaters on that page. It was a clusterfuck.

havingahardtime67

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Judging from what I see with celebrities, definitely being an actor/actress.

FunctionAsUare4

#23

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs ‘Entrepreneur’ with 8 side-hustles.

moreofajordan

#24

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs People in the army….

gerbitz01

#25

Working opposite schedules. Obviously it's possible to make it work, but it's a pretty tough obstacle to overcome.

Glad-Box-7383 Report

#26

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Probably any that involve risking your life and not being home for long periods.

Thin-Performance-637

#27

I have seen relationships end frequently in the military and I know women and men who won't date veterans because of the psychological problems, the drinking, and the higher tendency to be abusive. The same goes for military service members.

OneFuckedWarthog Report

#28

Cops - they’re statistically high abusers coupled with the fact that they are more likely to face no repercussions because they’re buddies with the people that would charge them.

letsfuckinggoooooo0 Report

#29

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Clown, I don't need the competition.

Designer_Slide_8506

#30

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Farmer.

Volatile income due to many external factors you can’t control, high rates of depression/suicide and all the ugliness that comes from mental health challenges, inability to get away, and just an overall doom and gloom mindset.

It may feel idyllic at first or the rare year things go well, but overall it’s just one crisis after another.

I say that as a former farmer.

TrevorHoundog

#31

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs My friend once dated an “ethical hacker”. He was so “ethical” that he also checked all her messages for her so she didn’t have to do it!

supremacy12366

stephanieafernando
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I suspect this dude is probably not representative of the entire “ethical hacker” genre….

#32

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs As a personal trainer; Personal Trainers.

You're not horny, you're just exercising. Leave your PT alone. They're completely different outside the gym, and often are very boring people.

IronSquid501

#33

The biggest ones for me would be dangerous jobs such as military, police, firemen, etc. that’s not to say that I don’t appreciate all the hard work they put in or the fact that they risk their lives everyday, it’s simply something I couldn’t handle. I don’t want to worry about if my husband is going to come home alive after every shift.

Best-Tumbleweed-5117 Report

#34

Any job that includes being away for much of the time. Like working on a cargo ship or such.

Ok-Boomer4321 Report

#35

Film and tv worker. Brutal on families and partners.

ElowenEve Report

#36

Entrepeneur. It works out in some cases, but 90% of the people I know who call themselves an Entrepeneur are just unemployed.

Baeblayd Report

#37

In this job market, just about any job turns me on.

dyashae Report

#38

Police, not to generalize, but the policemen I've had the chance of dating would always come off as authoritarian to the point that it would choke the life out of you.

yunaamizuki Report

#39

People Share 41 Professions That Are Turn-Offs Only Fans.

CampoVince

#40

Glad to see Engineers aren’t on the list.

Praximist-YT Report

#41

There sure seems to be A LOT of nurses on Hinge...

Thumbszilla Report

