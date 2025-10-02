ADVERTISEMENT

Our world is loud, bright, and overwhelming in a lot of other senses. So, it's not unfounded to be affected by it.

But did you know that sometimes your overwhelming feelings towards sounds, for example, can be something more than that? Turns out, feeling annoyed at certain noises can be a full-blown disorder. And there's more than one to choose from! If we piqued your interest, read up and additionally enjoy some examples of various sounds that drive some folks insane.

More info: Reddit

#1

Steering wheel and dashboard of a parked car viewed through the open window, people share sounds extremely angry. When you’re driving on the freeway and one window in the car is open and it makes that throbbing bass like sound that rattles your eardrums.

SparkleStorm93 , Jona Scheuber Report

    #2

    Young woman sharing food at a busy outdoor event, with people around making sounds and looking extremely angry. Smacking when eating. It has always been one of my worst pet peeves.

    Logan_810 , Allan Quitalig Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hearing someone smacking gum is a pet peeve of mine. Sounds so trashy.

    #3

    Modern kitchen with white cabinets and a stovetop, where people share sounds expressing extreme anger indoors. Microwaves that keep beeping after you have opened the door. CLEARLY I KNOW MY FOOD IS READY I HAVE OPENED THE DOOR.

    Additional-Speech-96 , Curtis Adams Report

    Have you ever heard a sound that made you annoyed, violent, or straight-up drove you insane? Quite a lot of people have particular sounds that make them want to crawl out of their skin. In fact, 10% to 40% of the general population is noise-sensitive. That means that they are more easily disturbed by noise than the average person. 

    These annoying sounds can be various, just as today’s list proves. In here, you will find a plethora of examples – from crying children to a fork scraping a plate to a Microsoft Teams message blip. 
    #4

    Woman in a red dress sitting inside a Christmas wreath sharing sounds extremely angry festive atmosphere. Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You”.

    CucumberPurple467 , rateyourmusic.com Report

    #5

    Hand holding smartphone displaying TikTok app, symbolizing people share sounds of being extremely angry on social media. That stupid Tiktok AI narrator voice.

    It leaks over to YT. Pisses my labia to bits.

    Young_Old_Grandma , https://unsplash.com/photos/person-holding-black-iphone-5-Yaw9mfG9QfQ Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any AI generated voiceover. The pronunciations of certain common words, the tone of voice, and reading things like dates as numbers (saying 1970 as one thousand nine seventy, for example). Why put human voiceover artists out of business when all you have to offer is a s****y AI voice that can’t read the script properly? Give me Don LaFontaine (famous voiceover artists), not s**t AI that has no idea what it’s reading.

    #6

    Close-up of a smartphone screen showing communication apps where people share sounds when extremely angry. Microsoft Teams alert.

    sanguinelefty , Dimitri Karastelev Report

    The thing is, these negative feelings towards these sounds don’t come just from the plain irritability of a person; instead, it’s something they are born with. What’s interesting is that the sounds not only annoy these people, but also can have long-term effects on their mental and physical health

    Like the constant hearing of them can make a person nervous, fearful, and anxious. It might even force their body into a fight-or-flight response and cause heart disease and diabetes, along with mental health issues. And there’s no way you can “turn it off.” It is similar to a mosquito flying around – you just can’t stop hearing it. 
    #7

    Cat wearing a yellow sunflower costume looking upwards while people share sounds extremely angry in the background. Cat about to vomit.

    Profe55orCha0s , Nathan Anderson Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sound could wake the dead. It certainly wakes me up from a deep deep sleep of the dead, including after taking a dose of Nyquil, numerous times.

    #8

    Person holding a phone and popcorn in a theater, with people sharing sounds in an extremely angry setting. People watching videos on their phone loudly in public spaces.

    callmehdebbie , Andrej Lišakov Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One word: earbuds. Or headphones if you prefer.

    #9

    A person holding a newborn baby crying loudly, people share sounds extremely angry in a cozy indoor setting. Im so sorry but a baby crying.

    maddisonlovesu , Toa Heftiba Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's because it's "designed" by evolution to make you uneasy, so you want to make it stop and take care of the baby and not let them d!e.

    Yet, sound sensitivity shouldn’t be mixed up with another sound-related disorder, misophonia. You see, general sound sensitivity is about all kinds of noises, as you can see from the examples we already provided before.

    At the same time, misophonia usually concerns specific sounds like chewing, tapping, or ticking. Additionally, while sound sensitivity can cause a variety of emotions, most often, misophonia triggers disgust and/or rage. 
    #10

    Person wearing black gear jumping a red dirt bike, with people sharing sounds of extreme anger implied in the scene. Loud cars or motorcycles, maybe I’m just getting old but also doesn’t help living close to a muffler shop and other auto dealerships.

    Step_Dad_Steve , Jay Brand Report

    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So finally...THIS is something, I can't stand, it p🔞ises my labia to bits...🙅🏽

    #11

    Two young children playing with colorful building blocks indoors, people share sounds extremely angry concept implied. Toddlers high pitched screeching, dogs continuous barking, having to overhear people’s personal phone calls at work.

    ImpressiveBus1576 , cottonbro studio Report

    #12

    Two people sharing sounds extremely angry while dining, with wine glasses and various dishes on the table. When a fork scrapes a plate.

    Ok_Butterfly513 , Jep Gambardella Report

    Interestingly, just like general sound sensitivity, the mentioned disorder’s cause also lies in people’s brains. Well, it kind of makes sense when you think about it – our brains are responsible for the majority of things that happen to our bodies, after all. 

    People with misophonia, it turns out, have abnormal brain connections in the anterior insular cortex, a place that processes emotions and regulates bodily responses. This means that their brain perceives certain sounds as a threat, even if a person knows it actually isn’t dangerous. 

    #13

    Close-up of hands with red nails and love design, people share sounds extremely angry expression implied by bold nail colors. When people on social media tap their fingernails against whatever product they’re selling. Even if it’s muted I get enraged.

    examinat , Designecologist Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually love that kind of ASMR, it just scratches my brain the right way.

    #14

    Abstract swirling smoke patterns on a dark background symbolizing people share sounds extremely angry emotions. The chirp of a dying battery in a smoke detector.

    stonecoldmark , Thomas Stephan Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're lucky if it chirps. Mine, when the battery is low, sounds the alarm and then five seconds later (after you're bolt upright in bed and about to pee) is like "nah, it's cool". I have taken the thing down. Too many false alarms and a total inability to notice a cloud of smoke due to [cough] an incident with the toaster and this very site [/cough] and I'm like "what's the point?".

    #15

    Hands creating sounds by tapping on white foam blocks, illustrating people share sounds extremely angry in ASMR style. Styrofoam rubbing on styrofoam.

    Significant-Push-232 , NoFancyASMR Report

    Also, these people have greater levels of myelination – the brain’s natural insulation, which helps signals travel quickly between different areas. All of this was proven by a study done with 44 misophobics. Granted, the sample size isn’t large, but the results that were received from it open the path for the disorder to be researched more and hopefully formally recognized. 

    So, if you keep finding yourself constantly overwhelmed by certain sounds, maybe you have any of these conditions? Of course, we’re not here to diagnose you or anything, just to give you some food for thought. And ask you – what kind of sounds annoy you the most? Please share in the comments. 

    #16

    Several vintage alarm clocks clustered together, symbolizing people share sounds extremely angry in a noisy setting. Really any machine that beeps or alarms, especially for nonsense like your dryer announcing it’s finished. I’m an ER nurse and the alarm fatigue and overstimulation are for real 😣.

    Fabulous-Lion-9222 , Fer ID Report

    #17

    Man in a suit on a bicycle reaching out and sharing sounds while looking extremely angry on a city street. When someone is shouting,
    Like they have no consideration of other people around that will hear their voice. Its annoying for me.

    TheReader016 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Earlier a guy at work got pulled up for making a personal phone call while "using the toilet" (for hygiene reasons phones aren't allowed in the production area so people sneak out). Why did he get caught? Easy - this guy has no indoor voice whatsoever. There's shouting and there's hollering and that's his only two settings.

    #18

    Man with crossed arms on rooftop while people share sounds in an extremely angry band rehearsal with city skyline background Music being played in the distance that I can’t hear fully just the base and droaning or vibrations invokes an anger in me that I don’t understand why.

    Jarofkickass , RDNE Stock project Report

    #19

    Hand turning a black doorknob in a hallway, illustrating people share sounds when extremely angry. When I’m at work and the door buzzer goes off letting me know a customer just walked in 🤣.

    Burstingtick41 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #20

    Orange tabby cat sitting outdoors with mouth open, appearing to share sounds of being extremely angry. Loud exaggerated yawns, once ok, but when someone is doing it every other min...

    Davy120 , Dylann Hendricks Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "When someone is doing it every other minute," you are missing a big clue.

    #21

    Man in sunglasses and a beanie sharing sounds in a crowd with others looking extremely angry around him. Whistling noses.

    Real_Life_Drama , Boris Hamer Report

    #22

    Red leaf blower and gas can on grass representing people share sounds extremely angry with outdoor noise. Leafblowers.

    Tuxcali1 , Straight_Ad2258 Report

    #23

    Desert scene with twisted cacti under a blue sky, illustrating people share sounds extremely angry mood. Cotton eye Joe. It aggravated me just thinking about it when I saw this question. It's not even just that it's a stupid song it literally messes with my fight or flight like someone's trying to start a fight with me.

    darthbonobo , rateyourmusic.com/ Report

    #24

    Elderly woman in green shirt holding phone to ear looking extremely angry while people share sounds in background HAVING A FULL BLOWN CONVERSATION ON SPEAKER PHONE AS LOUD AS POSSIBLE . I hate you people.

    anon , SHVETS production Report

    #25

    Couple in bed, woman covering ears in frustration while man sleeps, illustrating people share sounds extremely angry. Snoring. Even the quietest of snoring just instantly sets me on edge.

    DeTalores , Kampus Production Report

    #26

    Man sharing sounds while looking away, expressing emotions in a casual indoor setting focused on people sharing sounds. Adam Levine and Maroon Five.

    disandat31416 , Los Angeles Times Report

    #27

    Person lying down looking upset and covering part of their face, sharing sounds of being extremely angry. Someone sniffing rather than blow their nose!

    Accomplished_Will226 , Kaboompics.com Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This! My mom has been staying with me since March and she would constantly sniffle, like every 2 seconds. It drives me insane and thankfully I've finally broken her of the habit, mostly.

    #28

    Person holding smartphone with TikTok app open, sharing sounds while people around appear engaged and extremely angry. That "Oh no no no no no" song on Tik Tok. It's been 4 m**********n years, the trend is long dead. STOP USING IT.

    Cool_Ranch01 , cottonbro studio Report

    #29

    View from inside a car driving in heavy rain, windshield wipers active, capturing people share sounds extremely angry mood. When it’s raining but only a little bit and the windscreen wipers screech on the slightly wet windscreen.

    Sunny-sizzle97 , Lucas Pezeta Report

    #30

    Close-up of a shiny Harley-Davidson motorcycle engine reflecting light as people share sounds extremely angry nearby. Harley bikes. Noisy for no reason except to be noisy s***s. Actually makes the bikes less fuel efficient and makes the people they own them in the same crowd as lifted truck rednecks. .

    TwinFrogs , Tim Mossholder Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FWIW a noisy exhaust does not make an engine less efficient. In some race-tuning applications it can actually help improve power output, and therefore efficiency, which of course is why racing cars and bikes are so loud, but this is not generally the case with the Hardly Ablesons.

    #31

    Talky breathy ASMR videos. I really got into them during covid when I was feeling people-starved , but now they’re just annoying

    The only thing I can compare it to is years ago when I was pregnant and CRAVED smoked mackerel on toast; after baby was born, someone lovingly presented me with a plate of smoked mackerel on toast and I was all like, what fresh hell is this?? It no longer made sense.

    LiminalSpaceAlien Report

    Country music. If driveway gravel could sing, that's what it would sound like. All pieces just about the same size, the same color the same shape, unremarkable and comparable to a ream of blank paper.

    AgreeAndSubmit Report

