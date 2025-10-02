But did you know that sometimes your overwhelming feelings towards sounds, for example, can be something more than that? Turns out, feeling annoyed at certain noises can be a full-blown disorder. And there's more than one to choose from! If we piqued your interest, read up and additionally enjoy some examples of various sounds that drive some folks insane.

Our world is loud, bright, and overwhelming in a lot of other senses. So, it's not unfounded to be affected by it.

#1 When you’re driving on the freeway and one window in the car is open and it makes that throbbing bass like sound that rattles your eardrums.

#2 Smacking when eating. It has always been one of my worst pet peeves.

#3 Microwaves that keep beeping after you have opened the door. CLEARLY I KNOW MY FOOD IS READY I HAVE OPENED THE DOOR.

Have you ever heard a sound that made you annoyed, violent, or straight-up drove you insane? Quite a lot of people have particular sounds that make them want to crawl out of their skin. In fact, 10% to 40% of the general population is noise-sensitive. That means that they are more easily disturbed by noise than the average person. These annoying sounds can be various, just as today’s list proves. In here, you will find a plethora of examples – from crying children to a fork scraping a plate to a Microsoft Teams message blip.

#4 Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You”.

#5 That stupid Tiktok AI narrator voice.



It leaks over to YT. Pisses my labia to bits.

#6 Microsoft Teams alert.

The thing is, these negative feelings towards these sounds don’t come just from the plain irritability of a person; instead, it’s something they are born with. What’s interesting is that the sounds not only annoy these people, but also can have long-term effects on their mental and physical health. Like the constant hearing of them can make a person nervous, fearful, and anxious. It might even force their body into a fight-or-flight response and cause heart disease and diabetes, along with mental health issues. And there’s no way you can “turn it off.” It is similar to a mosquito flying around – you just can’t stop hearing it.

#7 Cat about to vomit.

#8 People watching videos on their phone loudly in public spaces.

#9 Im so sorry but a baby crying.

Yet, sound sensitivity shouldn’t be mixed up with another sound-related disorder, misophonia. You see, general sound sensitivity is about all kinds of noises, as you can see from the examples we already provided before. At the same time, misophonia usually concerns specific sounds like chewing, tapping, or ticking. Additionally, while sound sensitivity can cause a variety of emotions, most often, misophonia triggers disgust and/or rage.

#10 Loud cars or motorcycles, maybe I’m just getting old but also doesn’t help living close to a muffler shop and other auto dealerships.

#11 Toddlers high pitched screeching, dogs continuous barking, having to overhear people’s personal phone calls at work.

#12 When a fork scrapes a plate.

Interestingly, just like general sound sensitivity, the mentioned disorder’s cause also lies in people’s brains. Well, it kind of makes sense when you think about it – our brains are responsible for the majority of things that happen to our bodies, after all. People with misophonia, it turns out, have abnormal brain connections in the anterior insular cortex, a place that processes emotions and regulates bodily responses. This means that their brain perceives certain sounds as a threat, even if a person knows it actually isn’t dangerous. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 When people on social media tap their fingernails against whatever product they’re selling. Even if it’s muted I get enraged.

#14 The chirp of a dying battery in a smoke detector.

#15 Styrofoam rubbing on styrofoam.

Also, these people have greater levels of myelination – the brain’s natural insulation, which helps signals travel quickly between different areas. All of this was proven by a study done with 44 misophobics. Granted, the sample size isn’t large, but the results that were received from it open the path for the disorder to be researched more and hopefully formally recognized. So, if you keep finding yourself constantly overwhelmed by certain sounds, maybe you have any of these conditions? Of course, we’re not here to diagnose you or anything, just to give you some food for thought. And ask you – what kind of sounds annoy you the most? Please share in the comments. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Really any machine that beeps or alarms, especially for nonsense like your dryer announcing it’s finished. I’m an ER nurse and the alarm fatigue and overstimulation are for real 😣.

#17 When someone is shouting,

Like they have no consideration of other people around that will hear their voice. Its annoying for me.

#18 Music being played in the distance that I can’t hear fully just the base and droaning or vibrations invokes an anger in me that I don’t understand why.

#19 When I’m at work and the door buzzer goes off letting me know a customer just walked in 🤣.

#20 Loud exaggerated yawns, once ok, but when someone is doing it every other min...

#21 Whistling noses.

#22 Leafblowers.

#23 Cotton eye Joe. It aggravated me just thinking about it when I saw this question. It's not even just that it's a stupid song it literally messes with my fight or flight like someone's trying to start a fight with me.

#24 HAVING A FULL BLOWN CONVERSATION ON SPEAKER PHONE AS LOUD AS POSSIBLE . I hate you people.

#25 Snoring. Even the quietest of snoring just instantly sets me on edge.

#26 Adam Levine and Maroon Five.

#27 Someone sniffing rather than blow their nose!

#28 That "Oh no no no no no" song on Tik Tok. It's been 4 m**********n years, the trend is long dead. STOP USING IT.

#29 When it’s raining but only a little bit and the windscreen wipers screech on the slightly wet windscreen.

#30 Harley bikes. Noisy for no reason except to be noisy s***s. Actually makes the bikes less fuel efficient and makes the people they own them in the same crowd as lifted truck rednecks. .

#31 Talky breathy ASMR videos. I really got into them during covid when I was feeling people-starved , but now they’re just annoying



The only thing I can compare it to is years ago when I was pregnant and CRAVED smoked mackerel on toast; after baby was born, someone lovingly presented me with a plate of smoked mackerel on toast and I was all like, what fresh hell is this?? It no longer made sense.

