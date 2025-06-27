That’s exactly what these Redditors did. From morally questionable choices to oddly surprising confessions, they revealed the darkest truths they were finally willing to admit. Scroll down to read their stories… and add yours to the list if you’re brave enough

But what if you could share them anonymously, with no consequences?

Some secrets feel too heavy or too risky to ever say out loud.

#1 A jerk cut me off in line while buying coffee. He paid via tap and left the counter without completing the transaction for tip. The person manning the register turned his back for a second. I subtly clicked 25% for the jerk when no one was looking.

#2 I once faked a pregnancy to get a man to leave me alone. He panicked, ghosted, and blocked me everywhere. Worked better than any breakup speech I’ve ever given.

#3 Sometimes when I type “lol “ I’m actually not laughing out loud….

#4 I was almost late to my (online) PhD dissertation defense a few years ago because I was finishing up an episode of 90 day fiancé.

#5 I've been calling into work a lot for being sick. I even made up a story about how I have chronic stomach issues and sometimes can't come into work.



I'm just an alcoholic and I call in whenever I get hungover, that's it. I normally wouldn't feel bad, but this is actually a great job, so now I'm regretting everything.

#6 Before I got married, my then girlfriend at the time cheated on me over a simple argument. She was already 3mo. pregnant when she finally told me, and she only did that because the person she cheated on me with threatened to tell me himself.



Long story short, I was ready to end things with her after literally just buying a house, but she threatened to k**l herself with twins in her womb. I had never dealt with someone talking like that, and I believed her. I told her that I forgive her, but I didn't mean it. I saw it as me protecting those innocent twins regardless of who their father was.



We ended up married, soon after she gave birth. The twins were, in fact, mine, and I couldn't have been happier, but at the same time, I couldn't trust her anymore. We're separated now and it's been 13yrs since then and it still eats at me that the only person I ever really loved this hard could betray me over an argument that, to be honest, I don't even remember what it was about because it was that petty.



I also confessed to my stepdaughter the other day that I'm tired physically, mentally, and emotionally; to the point where if faced with death, I won't even fight it. I started therapy, and it helps to cope, but I'm not exorcism a miracle. Sorry if this has ended up being long. It's something that's been weighing on my mind for a very long time, and I'm glad I can get it off my chest. For those who took the time, thanks for reading. I tend to go on rants about things I'm passionate about.

#7 I battled depression for 20 years and spent nearly all of it s******l.



I finally got therapy and on anti depressants and started feeling better.



My life is wonderful now, but I still think about s*****e almost daily and I'm too ashamed to tell my spouse or therapist because of how proud they are.





I don't think I'll ever go through with it, but it's still always there.

#8 Growing up there was a church whose bell tower was directly across from my bedroom window. I got tired of getting woke early on Sundays so one day I climbed up the bell tower and took the clapper out of the bell.

#9 I'm a 6'2, broad shouldered and big chested dude but just want to be held and told its gonna be ok.

#10 I pick my nose in privacy, a lot.

#11 I’m a jacked construction worker 💪 and sometimes ..just sometimes when home alone and the sunset hits right….. I like to close the fridge door with my hips 🤭.

#12 Sometimes I pretend to be asleep just to avoid dealing with people, even the ones I love. It's not about them, just me needing a break from everything.

#13 One time I bought an ice cream cake from DQ and asked them to write “Happy Birthday Hannah” on the front. I dont know a Hannah, I just really wanted ice cream cake but wanted it to seem like there was a reason for buying a whole cake.

#14 My sister who is four years older than I am drew my Fire Prevention Poster when I was in fourth grade and I won grand prize in the poster competition! There was a trophy ceremony at the firehouse and everything. The girl who got first place ribbon was in my class, she knew I couldn’t draw for s**t, she didn’t say a word! I’m so ashammmmmmed .

#15 I’m not always pooping in the stalls at work. Sometimes I’m just playing on my phone or want a moment to avoid my job.

#16 I’m the one who stole all the mouse balls from the computer lab in 2001. F**k you, Coach Jacobs.

#17 I was a jailer for nearly 20 years and left because of severe depression, anxiety, and burnout. One of the main contributing factors was that so many inmates that I had known for many years were getting out and immediately ODIng due to f*ntanyl. There were a ton of guys that I had tried so hard to help and be supportive of and they were all dying.

#18 Medically Retired Army Ranger



My Wife likes “Trash TV” but she doesn’t know I enjoy it more than her



I will go to the grave with that secret.

#19 I think most of my coworkers are extremely uninteresting/boring. If I said that to their faces I’d be an a*****e, so I sit and listen to their stories.

#20 I kicked my violent, criminal ex out of my house and I think she is either homeless or dead. I am thrilled.

#21 I've started to have s*x after the age of 40.

#22 I manipulate my husband’s search history to get him interested in things I like.

#23 I once called my mum a b***h under my breath.

#24 I've hidden so many medical conditions and a disability for so long that I'm now in too deep even though things are finally taking their toll on me.



I've dipped my toe in that water and got hit with the ol' "making excuses."



I'm the boy who never cried wolf when I should have.

#25 I let the dogs out .

#26 I eat pizza with a fork and knife.

#27 I once stole 15 bucks to buy a cute elephant shaped sharpner in 5th grade. (Never did that again).

#28 I'm in my late 50's, and I have recently acquired an a*******n to French house music.



Nobody, but NOBODY can see me bopping around my basement workshop to this.

#29 I lost my childhood best friend because I developed feelings and wanted to become more than friends. It didn’t help we were both male. It nearly destroyed me. No one really knows what happened between us.

#30 I eat string cheese without peeling it.

#31 I stole probably $20 worth of erasers and book marks from the Scholastic Book Fair all throughout elementary school.

#32 When I was sixteen/seventeen I was a gun runner... Between Mexico and Texas. Then after getting shot at. I decided to find a different line of work.

#33 Me and my mom went to a psychic medium. I went first, and during it, I mentioned the name of my grandma that goes by a very unique nickname: “Geegee”

Then my mom went. This b***h a*s psychic medium MENTIONS the same Geegee as if she just presented herself from beyond the grave.

My mom was STUNNED.

she comes out, and asked me if I had mentioned her.



For whatever reason, I said no



My mom then tells my dad, who is now hysterically crying, in absolute awe that his mother attempted to communicate with us.



My parents have been telling this story for YEARS 🥲.

#34 My brothers and their wives are not good with their money and don’t expect to have anything to leave to their kids. There are four kids between them. I’m single and live simply. My will states that they each get 1/4th of my estate which should be over $200,000 for each of them. And my brothers don’t need to know that. I’m also the youngest.

#35 I can't eat just a single ice-cream mars bar - they're too small, if I eat one, I gotta eat a second.

#36 When I eat chips with good seasoning… I like to lick the seasoning off the chip before I eat it.

#37 When I was a kid, my parents sent me to catholic school. As part of our confirmation, we had to write something we did as a good deed. So I put the biggest crock of s**t that I could think of at the time . I said I cleared out a drainage ditch in our neighborhood that was blocked by ice/snow after a huge snowfall. The snow was melting causing flooding due to the blockage and water was rising to the point it almost reached some houses. I proceeded it by saying some old man came out and said God bless me for what I did.



The kicker was the priest read in front of everyone some of the stories/deeds during mass the following week. Mine was picked and people were coming up to me saying how proud they were and I am a true follower of god …or some s**t like that. My mom and dad took me for a an ice cream sundae after that mass.



I often thought that my parents knew I was lying and took me for ice cream for s***s and giggles.

#38 I faked a pregnancy and abortion to get out of an a*****e relationship. Parked outside a hospital for hours as my location was constantly being stalked. It worked.



I was 16 he was 20.

#39 I had a really intense crush on a coworker at my last job. I have a long-term partner. I felt terrible about it (still do) but I couldn't control my feelings, just my actions, so I stopped interacting with him entirely. But yeah the crush was still there.

#40 Saw a co worker messing with an office key lock of a really s****y boss we had, I saw the s****y boss walk toward him, I intercept and k**l 5 mins so he can escape.



He added tuna juice [very little] to her keyboard.

#41 I turned the light off in a public restroom while people were in there. Got pretty dark.

#42 My sister was dating an a*****e alcoholic. I was on and off following the Grateful Dead at the time and was doing everything that goes with that. I’d beat his a*s in the past and nothing changed, she would always go back.I went to go pick her up one night because he had hit her again. I brought an eye dropper of LSD and squirted the entire thing(~90 hits) into the half drank vodka sitting on the counter, knowing his drunk a*s would drink it that night. Never heard from him again.

#43 I have been held at gunpoint by about 12-15 police officers for 5 alleged felonies. They all were dismissed. I was looking at 50 years in prison.

#44 In my high school poetry class, I would procrastinate my assignments until I just ended up stealing lyrics to obscure indie rock songs. My professor thought I was a genius and should pursue writing in college.

#45 I’m going to die on my state senators front lawn when they cancel disability here in America.

#46 Working remote consists of me saying "i'll have this done in a few days" and doing whatever I want for 2 days. Then sending an update on the 3rd day, "will have this done by end of day" and finishing it in about 2-3 hours.

#47 I had an elderly mentor admit to me that he m******d someone in the distant past, and seemed to suggest - in the company of a likeminded friend of his - that the two of them may have had an active methodology for dissapearing additional people.



In the first instance, my mentor detailed how someone had brutalized a lady friend of his and left her in the hospital. He continued the story by detailing how he IDed the perpetuator of this act, found out where he lived, found out where he worked, studied his living habits, what time he left home, what time he came back, where he went to drink....



Then he got real quiet.



So I said "Oh...then what happened?"



And he said "Well...wouldn't you know it, one day he went AND FELL OFF THE ROOF OF HIS F*****G APARTMENT BUILDING."



Then he went back to staring at me silently, ya know, to read my expression and ensure I understood ~his meaning~.



Both of these instances were in front of his wife too. She was prone to calling this guy out on his BS whenever he exaggerrated his stories but she didn't say a d**n thing in either of these instances.



Old people got some wild stories, lol.

#48 If I wake up at 3 am I will totally sit down to pee, because I’m too tired and sleepy to stand. .

#49 Sometimes i drink a sip of milk from the carton. Just a sip.

#50 I am still in love with my ex wife.

#51 I was a big introvert in college and lived with strangers in a shared apartment. one time they had friends over and i needed to use the bathroom, but didn’t want to walk past them. so i peed in a bottle in my room and just hid it in the closet (uncovered) thinking i was gonna throw it out later. long story short, i forgot about it. two months later i was hooking up with a guy, and as he was about to leave i was drunk and discombobulated, stumbled and tripped near the closet, and spilled the entire bottle of p**s that had been sitting there uncovered for 2 months all because i’m an introvert, dumb, and forgetful. took 5 days for the smell to dissipate after leaving the windows open and i didn’t bring anyone (even friends) into my room for 3 months after that. to this day, its the worst smell i’ve ever come across in my life, and i didn’t think it could ever be that bad.

#52 I love beef chalupa's from Taco Bell. There, I said it. My significant other has lived with me for over 20 years and has no clue about it. She can't know, she can never know......

#53 I rip the tags off mattresses and haven’t been caught yet.

#54 When I was 21 I turned up to my mates party late because I was working that day. I tried to play catch up like an idiot by downing a lot of rum. I ended up passing out on the floor of a bathroom and s******g my pants.

Everyone knows because my buddy had to clean me up and he thinks it's the funniest thing ever lol.

#55 Guess I'll chime in, I'm a 37m and I'm genuinely concerned I'm a psychopath or sociopath of some kind because I just don't really feel a closeness or much of a care about anyone or to anything, find it difficult to express excitement for anything (even if I am excited) and hate the idea that I have to work for the rest of my life and none of my old dreams will ever come true 😅. Or maybe it's just depression, but it feels more like a numbness.

#56 Whenever I call in "sick" with a "migraine," it's really because my mental health is so bad that I can't face going in that day. I hate that I have to lie about it, but it's hard to call in and say "hey boss, I'm extra depressed today.".

#57 I got really REALLY good at shoplifting. Like, $2000 worth of s**t in my bag and a leisurely walk to the exit, “smile at the cashier” kind of good. I’d only ever take from super rich corporations which I used to convince myself it wasn’t a big deal. I’d take groceries and necessities but luxury stuff added a thrill aspect. I was absolutely a kleptomaniac and I’m not proud of it.



I did it for years and never got caught. After a particularly ludicrous haul I decided it was only a matter of time before I got caught, so I quit while I was ahead. I haven’t stolen a single thing in years.



I do miss the shoplifting subreddit so d**n much.

#58 I am not aging well and certainly have less time left than has gone before but keep everyone in the dark as to how bad it is.

#59 I’m a remote worker and I work about 25% of the time, and have gotten away with it for three years. They don’t pay enough for what I do, so I adjust my work ethic to their desired pay level. I used to go above and beyond in my position, but every evaluation I received, “meets expectations” rather than “exceeds”, so I decided to lower the effort to match the evaluation as well.

#60 I taste food that i prepare for guests with the same utensils i cook with.

#61 If I could go back in time to console my ex f**k buddy to not take his own life (before my wedding) I would do it. He did it three months after he texted me and it's my one, great regret. Not that I caused anything, more that I didn't do anything when I could have. Yes, cries for help are always apparent after the fact. I get this. It's just the one thing I would try to change if I could. Not so we could end up together, we would have been terrible together. I loved him and I want him to still exist in this world to find happiness. It was almost ten years ago. This blows my mind.

