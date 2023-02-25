#1 Back in High School we couldn't do homework during detention. *Great thinking*... preventing "at-risk" kids from doing schoolwork during the only time they'd realistically do it.

#2 One girl got called into the principal's office because her skirt was too short, even though she was wearing leggings underneath. The principal made her take the skirt off and just go in the leggings, which was even more revealing since she was wearing a thong.

#3 20 minutes of bathroom breaks per week. That's 4 minutes a day! I actually got written up for exceeding 20 minutes per week. In the meeting I said to my younger supervisor "You know I'm an old man don't you? For me, going to the bathroom takes time." She said she didn't want to talk about it.

#4 My junior year in high school a teacher collapsed in class and went into full cardiac arrest. The student who called 911 was suspended because school policy stated an admin had to make that decision.



They were full of s**t. It took them half an hour to approve a 911 call for a student in my class the same year who cracked his skull open during a seizure.

#5 At my driving school, the instructor said that if you were being chased, on the highway, by someone who was shooting at you, you shouldn't go over the speed limit.



One girl said: ''so you should just let yourself get shot?'' and the instructor said yes.





#6 I had over 20 detentions in school for running in the sandbox when I was in 1st grade... 1st grade. At the end of the year they wouldn't let me go on the school field trip. So my parents took me at the same time, my principle suspended me for the last day of school for being there even with my parents. That's OK because my grandma took me shopping.

#7 There is an area outside of the cafeteria with tables for students to eat at. However.. Nobody is allowed to go outside to eat. It's very strange.

#8 When I was in 5th grade the school installed a traffic light in the cafeteria, and when the light was red, all the kids had to be completely silent. I have no idea why we had to be silent during most of our lunch but we did. It was stupid as f**k.



#9 You couldn't fulfill your internship requirement with a job you already have, even if it's directly in the field of study. This was graduate school. So a bunch of adults in the middle of their careers weren't able to count their highly relevant jobs towards the internship and had to go waste a bunch of time doing typical low level intern bullc**p at other companies.

#10 My school had a no running but no slow walking rule.



Running? Detention



Walking? Detention



WHAT THE F**K AM I SUPPOSED TO DO, LEVITATE?

#11 My elementary school instituted a rule that you couldn't call your parents or go home from school for being "sick" unless you barfed or had a fever. I went to the nurses office for a stomach ache (a frequent activity for me in those years) and when the nurse said I couldn't call home I puked on her. Got to go home and they eventually changed the rule.



Also really effed up- they used to put peanut butter in the pizza to up its nutritional values. They never told anyone. It came to the obvious conclusion when a kid with a nut allergy had pizza for lunch.

#12 When I was in year 10 there was a rule that meant we had to wear our blazers at all time unless you were in a classroom and had the teacher's permission.



There was a few really hot weeks that year, and we were all forced to wear our black blazers (and have our shirts tucked in with top button done up and tie pushed to the top) outside in 30ish°C heat with little wind.



It took us weeks of complaining and a few people fainting from the heat for our principal to realised she was being unreasonable and putting our health at risk.



Glad she got fired (for something else though).



#13 At my high school, you couldn't loiter. That means you could not be on campus more than 30 minutes prior to the beginning of classes or 30 minutes after the end of classes. You also could not go off campus once you'd gotten there, or you would be automatically expelled (happened to someone I knew).



I rode the bus to school, and one day it came early and hauled a*s, getting me to campus 45 minutes before classes started. As I was not allowed to leave campus, I went inside and started doing homework in the hallway (library and cafeteria weren't open yet). The vice principal found me in the hallway and took me to his office. He then called my mom and had me suspended for a day for loitering on campus. My grandparents had to come pick me up and the VP escorted me off campus 5 minutes before classes started.

#14 There was once a student who decided to charge his phone. One of the teachers had a s**tfit and told him if he did not unplug it, he'd be suspended and charged for the electricity. He thought it was a joke of sorts and laughed it off. So he got suspended and was made to go in front of a committee. He laughed after handing them a dime and walking out, knowing it had cost the school district thousands of times that much to file the paperwork, and deal with it.

#15 No high fives allowed in middle school. Giving a high five meant a detention.

#16 Right after I graduated, a new principal took over my high school and decided girls couldn't carry purses anymore. I told my little sister she should keep a tampon behind each ear like a pencil. I told her If all the girls do that they'll drop that rule.



It turned out not to be necessary. Enough parents complained and the rule was abolished in its first week.



I think the rule had something to do with hidden weapons. Our school was in a rural town and had absolutely no history of gangs or violence.

#17 If a cell phone goes off, every one in the class, must stand up immediately with their hands on their heads until an officer arrives to search them. Failure to comply will result in incarceration.

#18 I went to a Catholic high school that didn't have a required uniform, but rather a strict dress code. Dress pants of any color provided they didn't have patch pockets were acceptable, for example, as were most solid-colored shirts as long as they had collars and sleeves. However, the way the dress code was worded in the student handbook left a little loophole: "If the student wears shoes, they must be one of the following styles..."



*If.*



Someone noticed this my sophomore year and simply stopped wearing shoes to class. Soon the trend spread. The teachers couldn't justifiably give detention because the students weren't technically breaking the dress code. An amendment to the dress code was mailed to the home of every student, requiring them to sign and turn it in or else face suspension. It wasn't a stupid rule (I personally never followed the trend, going shoe-less in the bathroom would have grossed me out) but it was stupid that it escalated so much.



TL;DR - students had to promise to wear shoes.

#19 The "daylight rule". There had to be daylight between boys and girls at all times, in a solid line. Got told off a few times for "sitting too close", "walking alone together" and hugging boys, because apparently, if you hug boys hello or goodbye, sex will happen.

#20 Only allowed to use the restrooms after class -at the end of the day-

#21 From a previous place of employment: You cannot talk to your coworker over the wall of your cube (wall was waist high), you must walk over and sit down next to them to talk. Also, no personalized screen savers and no black hosiery for women because it's too provocative.

#22 We're not allowed to have baked goods on campus.

#23 I went to a Charter school where we had "Moral Focus" assemblies every morning. It was stupid and pointless. The school also banned Halloween and changed it to a "Harvest Festival", where each class was assigned a vegetable to dress up as. My class dressed as eggplant. It was awful.

#24 Opening a door for anyone is punishable

#25 I work at an italian restaurant and if anyone says anything positive about Olive Garden, they get sent home on the spot.



#26 when i was in 8th grade the principle decided that all bad things happen when students were in a group larger than 5. If more than 5 students were standing around a teacher would come and break it up.

#27 When I was in 7th grade, they created a no hugging rule. After the principle gave this speech, about 150 kids stood up, and created a mass group hug outside the office. The administrators were pulling people out at random and sending them to detention.

#28 No Gameboys because some kid cried because someone beat him in a Pokemon battle; so they banned Gameboys, and they banned Pokemon. Pokemon was banned for being "too violent".



1998 was awesome.

#29 Apparently my old middle school enacted a complete ban on all writing instruments that are not pencils, apparently attempting to curb bathroom graffiti.

#30 I got a detention once for exiting through the wrong doors. The doors were not an emergency exit or anything. Just doors that were closer to my bus.

#31 A year after I got out of my middle school, they banned plain white tee shirts.

#32 No talking between coworkers ***EVER***. Imagine that in a retail that hires 95% teens. Good luck with that. Unless they're looking at us, we always talk a bit. Could you imagine being with people 5+ hours a day for months and never speak?

#33 My school made water bottles against the rules. You had to have a doctor's note to be able to have a water bottle in class or in the hallway. This is the first instance where I started to doubt the country that I live in.

#34 No cell phone shaped objects in your pockets at work. At first I thought it was a typo, then they started to write people up for wallets, packs of gum, and other rectangular shapes in our pockets.



#35 My workplace enforces a dress code. I work in a f*****g call center. I'm pretty sure a t-shirt won't hinder me from doing tech support.

#36 No shorts.



In the summer.



In Florida.

#37 If we didn't wear a coat to school from November to February, we got not one, but two detentions. Even if it was warm enough not to wear one.