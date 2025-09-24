A few days ago, Reddit user This-Aint-Frankie asked the internet, "What's your 'don't knock it ’til you try it' life hack?" The comment section quickly filled with clever, unusual, and genuinely useful tips. If it sounds stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid!

Life can be messy, and saving a little time or effort here and there can add to a noticeable difference. Not to mention that even an attempt to do so introduces novelty to our daily routines, which can keep things from feeling so monotonous.

#1 Married guy here, sleeping in different bedrooms sometimes. Different sleeping patterns, loud sleepers, bedtimes, etc. Outdated concept that needs to change.

#2 Doing things alone as a single person.

It makes sense that discussions like this one go viral in such times of relatively h**h uncertainty. According to a new survey of 2,000 people, which explored the health approaches and habits that really make a difference, three in four people (77% of respondents) are now trying to actively prioritize what feels good over what makes them look good. And 30% of individuals reported they’ve adopted a more mindful health approach in 2025, which is a result of their increased awareness of bodily cues, mental processes, and emotional responses. ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Pilates is great for everyone but it’s life changing if you are over 50.

#4 Smile broadly for a minute every morning when you are alone (like in the shower).



People think it's weird or stupid or superficial.



But it works in lifting your general mood. It confuses youir brain into thinking you are happy.

#5 This is absolutely genius. I doubt I’m anywhere near the first to do this, and I don’t know if there’s been any official research into this in regards to ADHD, but it works for me so hopefully this is helpful. Pavlov’s Dog refers to a Russian physiologist who trained his dogs to salivate whenever they heard a bell because he rang a bell every time he fed them. A few months ago, I accidentally did the same to myself.



Every Saturday, I clean my room and light a scented candle (Sandalwood if you’re wondering). Completely coincidentally, I also get takeout food on Saturdays, so now whenever I smell sandalwood I crave orange chicken. It then occurred to me that I could intentionally start doing this to myself. So, I found a cologne I like the smell of but don’t use, and I started spraying a copious amount of it every time I needed to study or do assignments for around a week. Now, I only need one spray and I’m fully focused in work mode, it really works! At least for me. Hope this helps someone.

The survey found that people are, indeed, stacking small, intentional habits that feel good and build long-term wellness. The most popular include prioritizing sleep (50%), eating nourishing meals (49%), and moving their bodies in ways that feel good (44%). Other acts respondents are embracing are saying "no" to things that are draining (38%), connecting with friends or loved ones in person (38%), and spending more time in nature (36%). On average, people report adopting five of these acts daily, while many are enhancing their feel-good factor by learning more about what their body needs in order to improve their well-being inside and out.

#6 A dash of strong black coffee in any chocolate cakes, cookies, brownies, frostings, or pastries. A dash of almond extract in any vanilla cakes, cookies, brownies, frostings, or pastries. I don’t know why it works, I just know it works like a charm.

#7 Separate blankets for sleeping partners.

#8 Slow close toilet seats.

And when things aren't going their way, people seem to be increasingly happy with taking a softer and slower response to the adversity. Nearly half (45%) of respondents say they take a nap or lie down, while others listen to music (30%), go for a walk (29%), or simply take a moment alone (24%).

#9 Putting a damp paper towel in the freezer for a few minutes and then using it as a quick cool-down on your face/neck. Sounds weird but it’s a lifesaver on hot days.

#10 Sobriety.

#11 Pedicures. Not necessarily thought of as a thing guys do, but having a daughter, it is great bonding time and feels amazing afterwards.

#12 I can't believe I have to say this, but therapy.

#13 Freeze grapes. Just try it.

#14 Mammalian diving reflex. Just splashing some water on your face, while holding your breath, triggers your nervous system to slow the heart rate and redirect blood to vital organs. It’s some good s**t.

#15 Green (Granny Smith) apples and (sharp) cheddar cheese



apparently not many people had this growing up but it'll always be one of my favorite snacks.

#16 Bidet bidet bidet bidet bidet.

#17 Making burgers, hot dogs, subs and other sandwiches (breakfast sandwiches, too) at home, then wrapping them in food wrapping paper, as the deli or takeout joint would do, then setting them down for 10 minutes before eating them. EDIT TO ADD THE WHY: Wrapping sandwiches is often the last important step to get everything to come together, to marinate in a way, to have ingredients come to a cohesive temperature, soften, etc. When we struggle at home to duplicate a sandwich from a favorite joint, it's often missing this important step. Cheesesteaks, subs, burgers, dogs. Try it!

#18 If your every reheating any type of meat, pasta, rice, or pizza in the microwave, take a wet paper towel and put over the food and then microwave it. This life hack keeps your food from drying out.

#19 Ham radio. It a fun hobbies. But people today knock it as they think it pointless because of cell phones. Without realizing the power ham radio has because it does not rely on infrastructure having to exist.

#20 Putting chapstick on fresh TP just before your final wipe. Literally saved my a*s in the winter so many times.

#21 Coleslaw on top of a BBQ sandwich.

#22 Set a 15-minute timer and start the thing you’re avoiding. Momentum kicks in, and half the time you just keep going after the timer ends.

#23 Friends with benefits.

#24 Baby wipes aren’t just for babies. Just don’t flush them.

#25 Give the max amount to your 401k day one.



Trust me on this. Your retired self will thank you later.

#26 Sing! It feels good, increases your oxygen levels, can improve your lung and respiratory function, and all sorts of other wonderful things.

#27 Tiny pinch of salt in coffee.

#28 Teach yourself to laugh when in pain. Your body just needs to make noise to alert others to danger. If you laugh that still happens, but if you're ever attacked and start laughing when they expect you to scream, it scares them. Since fighting isn't working, they go into flight mode.

#29 Using scissors to cut up a pizza.

#30 Idk if other people already do this , my family says its weird . Putting mayo on a bacon egg and cheese bagel 🤤.

#31 Put toothpaste on mosquito bites. They will disappear, or at least not itch anymore, within minutes.

#32 Making your own salad dressing, if you’re not stuck on super sweet mass produced dressings, or if so now’s a good time to switch, it’s waaay cheaper and you can keep it for a while in a closed mason jar in the fridge.

#33 Pineapple on Pizza.

#34 Folding laundry while watching trash TV. I swear it goes from “ugh” to “mindless background task.”.

#35 Dance like nobody is watching to start your day. Even if it’s for 3 minutes. Put on a song that gets you moving and reaaaally get into it. it will change your mood and mindset.

#36 Sea salt on watermelon. Thank me later.

#37 Grilling a peanut butter and jelly sandwich like a grilled cheese.

#38 If your nose is absolutely congested to the point where you cannot breathe, take a muscle massager and put it on the bridge of your nose. The vibrations will stimulate the nerves in there and it will make you sneeze the most blast-worthy sneeze you ever had. Clears you right up for maybe 5 minutes.



laughtracksuit replied:

Be VERY careful using a massager anywhere close to your head. My wife did this and rattled the inner ear crystals loose - this causes intense vertigo (BPPV) that can be very difficult to resolve.

#39 Shower beer.



Don't ask me to explain, just take a cold can of beer into the shower next time, thank me later.

#40 Potato chips in your tuna fish sandwich. Have some crunchy with the mushy.

#41 Get a cooling blanket. Thin, slippery as all get out and when you spread it over you, it feels like it came out of the fridge!

#42 Sit to pee.

#43 Sobriety, no carbs, cook at home 90% of the time, bidet, wooden pellet cat litter, no spend days, a healthy amount of selfishness. Watch your life 🚀.

#44 If you're doing a frustrating task and you feel your temper rise with your body temp, put a small fan nearby blowing on you to cool you off while you work. Increased body temperature is strongly linked to irritation and aggression. Literally cooling off will help keep you cool off.



I am constantly doing annoying jobs in tight spaces like plumbing and electrical work and automotive jobs that are frustrating and stressful. If you're like me, you get real hot and sweaty and you feel that "F*****g FORD ENGINEERS!" mood kicking up, a breeze on the back of my neck literally solves it.

#45 Fried pepperoni on top of your lasagna. Its not that wild but my first reaction was absolutely not. You have to fry the pepperoni like bacon in a pan then pour the grease and pepperoni on top of your lasagna when youre in the final cheese stages. It will make your tongue beat your f*****g brains out.

#46 Grilled pineapple on a chicken burger can be kinda nice.

#47 Cheezits in soup instead of crackers.



EDIT: It works for soup, chili, or pretty much any liquid based meal. Chili cheese Fritos are a solid choice if Cheezits aren’t available. I’ve never tried goldfish, but I expect similar results. Chunky soup and “fat b*****d” chili are my go to work meals. I was not expecting this much of a response. You guys are great for validating my soup-cracker choices 😂.

#48 Brushing my teeth in the shower.

#49 Say I love you in the mirror to yourself every morning until you completely buy it. Will change your entire life.

#50 Go skydiving. Just do it. I go once or twice a year for a tandem jump and every time it is a treatment for depression and anxiety. It's 6+ months of "yeah that's small s**t" instead of "holy f**k I have Soo much on my plate and I want to lay down and die".



Complete reset mentally. It's like it f*****g cleans you out. I compare it to taking a hot shower after playing in snow all day when it's over.



For people wondering why I don't get licensed to skydive myself 1. I like my money in my wallet 2. I actually don't "enjoy" skydiving. I enjoy the effect it has after the skydive.

#51 Drizzle magic shell on some pretzels and put them in the freezer for a minute.

#52 Spread your a*s cheeks as you sit down to poop. It will just slide out and you barely have to wipe. But don’t sit on the toilet too long like that, you’ll get hemorrhoids.

#53 Trading a social life for a healthy sleep schedule. I don't go out much, I don't party, but I actually look forward to going to sleep because I know I'm going to have a nice restful and refreshing night. Waking up naturally, without an alarm, is really really nice. Much less stressful. But I'm the kind of person who thinks that an event that starts after 7pm is "too late" now.

#54 Making a bacon and egg sandwich with toasted leftover French toast.

#55 Using a potato peeler instead of a knife for cutting cheese has really sped up my prep time. It's so simple but effective.

#56 Fries dipped in chocolate 🍫 😋.

#57 Sitting/standing in the sun after waking up.

#58 Doorbells.

#59 Dill pickles and cheetos puffs simultaneously are my fav snack. Curly fries with nutella when I’m drunk. Microwaving your scrambled eggs to get them the fluffiest, best scrambled eggs ever. Crack eggs into a bowl, pour a tiny splash of milk into it, whip the s**t out of them (the key is to whisk a lot of air into them too) and put in the microwave for 1min per egg. ((1 egg = 1 min, 2 eggs = 2 mins, etc)) and they will come out fluffy and delicious!

#60 Mayonnaise instead of butter for grilled cheese.

#61 Shower orange.

#62 Taking a nap on your lunch break. Awesome….

#63 Dipping pizza in bleu cheese dressing.

#64 Be bi. Doubles the size of your dating pool!

#65 Idahoan mashed potatoes (the instant kind).

#66 Boiling eggs in the kettle.



Pop ‘em in, switch it on, forget about them for a bit, and then voila, boiled eggs.

#67 Nickelback's gotten me through some hard times in the past 👍🏻.

#68 Frozen blueberries with honey drizzle on top!

#69 A cold egg roll.

#70 Air Fryer. Hands down. Breakfast takes me 15 minutes. I throw a Hashbrown patty and sausage patty in the air fryer for 15 minutes, jump in the shower, egg in the microwave for a minute, english muffin in the toaster, slice some cheese and within 15 I'm done and ready to head out the door.

#71 Ice in your milk! You’ll never go back.

#72 Eating a kiwi with the skin on. Significantly less effort to eat, and is significantly more convenient.

#73 Cheap sangria. Half coke half red wine.

#74 Saltine with some vanilla icing on it. The ultimate ends of sweet and salty.

#75 Putting chips on your sandwich. Don’t argue, just do it.

#76 Butter a slice of bread, then wrap it around a freshly-cooked corn-on-the-cob to coat the corn with the butter.

#77 Harvest cheddar SunChips in yo chili.

#78 Prostate Milking.