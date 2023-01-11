It doesn’t seem like it would be beneficial to a company to make exceptions for customers as they are losing money. Userlike agrees that “Allowing customers to return clothes past their due date or buy insurance after they drop their new laptop could be seen as irresponsible.”

But what actually happens is that the more profitable approach is just to be super friendly to the customer. A study showed that when a company had a relaxed and easy return process, customers were more likely to make a purchase but not return their item. But with a stricter model, the store noticed an 11.2 percent drop in sales.

It makes the customer appreciate the company and the people working for it because they realize that the worker isn’t supposed to do what they are doing and they might get in trouble if their managers or colleagues are strict rule followers, but they still do it for the sake of the customer.