That’s exactly what happened when someone online asked , “Medical workers of Reddit, what were the most haunting last words you’ve heard from a patient?” The responses poured in. From chilling confessions to deeply moving goodbyes, these stories are raw, unforgettable, and incredibly human. This collection highlights some of the most powerful things patients ever said before passing.

Doctors , nurses, and emergency workers often witness life’s most fragile moments and sometimes, those moments are marked by final words that stay with them forever. Whether whispered in pain, spoken with clarity, or shared in confusion, these last words can leave a lasting impression on the people who hear them.

#1 A teenage girl who was having an asthma attack while she was at someone’s house she wasn’t supposed to be at: “my mom’s gonna k**l me” :-(

She died at the hospital.

#2 My husband is a PICU nurse and one morning he came home in a bit of a daze. I asked him what was wrong and he told me about a little boy who had been in PICU for a few days already and wasn't getting better. Most nights, the little boy would wake up so one of the nurses would keep him company while he fell asleep again. My husband was doing just that, he read him a book then just sat there with the boy listening to music so he would go back to sleep. Before falling asleep the little boy said "You were my favorite". The boy passed away in the morning, his little heart gave out and refused to restart.



Although all patients are important, some leave more of an impression than others. Until that point, that little boy hadn't stood out to my husband and he felt terrible about it because, clearly, he had made a big impression on that little boy. That was the only patient's funeral he has ever attended.



#3 Less haunting and more just...sad because of how young he was and how he was unaware of his final moments.



“Mommy, why’re you crying?”.

#4 Not a medical worker but I knew a guy from middle school who had a degenerative disease and he knew he'd die young.



It was New Years Eve and he'd just gotten out of the hospital for the 3rd time in a few months so we were partying at his apartment. Somehow I ended up being the last person there with him and his girlfriend and we were pretty drunk and got to talking for awhile about how great the party was, how much nice it was to have friends like ours, plans for the future. All the sudden he said "God, I wish I had more time. I always thought I'd have more time." Not his last words but they're the ones that stuck with me. We weren't close by any stretch but I always wished he had more time too. He was so friendly and kind, the type of person who made you feel like their closest friend even if you where a total stranger. He was a good man and he deserved a longer life.

#5 My grandfather died in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family. As he was passing my mom (his daughter) recalls him calling out ever so softly "mama.. mama.."



Great man. Lived a long life of 84 years especially considering he smoked and drank beer his whole life.

#6 It wasn't words, but the most haunting death was a patient who was DNR, through her and her family's wishes. She was losing her battle, and her family wasn't there. She was getting frantic and looking around and half sitting up in bed, and a nurse with more experience than me, took her hand and calmly said, "it's ok. You're not alone. We're right here with you; it's ok to leave." The patient immediately calmed, put her head back on the pillow and died.



I knew I wanted to be that nurse when I grew up. How the hell did she know just what to do and say? I've never forgotten it.

#7 Hospice nurse here- had a patient who was experiencing terminal agitation. With an expression of complete terror on his face he said “help me! They are coming to get me.”.

#8 I’m an intern at a home for patients with Alzheimer and have only been there for a few weeks. The first patient to pass during my internship said ‘who am I?’, for some reason it saddens me deeply and I can’t seem to let it go.

#9 "I see the man in the corner again."







There was no one but she'd been seeing a dark man in the corner for days and asking about him. Toward the end, this was all she talked about beside crying for her mother. Cancer.

#10 (Nurse) In hospital caring for 40ish man with brain tumor, coming in and out of consciousness. Not to be resuscitated. His 16 year-old daughter was crying non-stop for 12 hours. His wife, who had been given a few months to prepare herself, was calm and focused on her husband. I had to routinely check his level of consciousness which involved talking to him in a loud voice (responds to auditory stimulation), which I did not like to do. So I asked his wife to do the loud voice part, so the voice he would hear would be hers not mine, and she did so without hesitation. The only response we observed with. her vocalization was that this by now profoundly unconscious patient took her hand to his lips and kissed it. He stopped breathing very soon after that. I am haunted, but not in a bad way.

#11 Sweet guy in his 20s with endocarditis (heart valve infection) caused by IV d**g abuse. I was prepping him for his third open heart surgery when he sat up, looked me in the eye, and said, “I’m going to die, aren’t I?” He did not survive the surgery.

#12 Not haunting but it went “so this is what retirement is like” he got hit by a car within a few days of retirement and it has to be the funniest last words normally they are sad last words

#13 Not a medical worker, but when I was 14 my friends and I were joking around before our 7th period theater class. My one friend, who was always a big goof, was playing along with a joke that he and another classmate were breaking up and said, "This relationship is over!" Then spun around around and fell to the floor for dramatic effect. Except it wasn't for dramatic effect, because he actually suffered heart failure and died instantly from an unknown condition (acute myocarditis). None of us realized it and laughed along. I even picked up his glasses from the floor and put them on to tease him about how blind he was. When I tried to give him his glasses back I was struck by how discolored his face was, and then blood began to pour from his mouth. That's when the screaming started. Absolutely f****d me as a 14 year old to realize we could all just drop dead at any moment.

#14 My pop died of lung cancer. The last lucid thing he did was wake up just long enough to sing "Show me the way to go home. I'm tired and I want to go to bed. I had a little drink about an hour ago and it went right to my head". It was really pretty amazing and freaky at the same time.



F**k cancer.



He was a foot soldier in WWII and he sang that song while marching through Germany I believe.

#15 Not a medical worker, but my friend's husband was dying from cancer.





He'd done lots of chemo and one surgery and overall his prognoses looked really good. He'd gone through another surgery, and he was due to be released from the hospital a couple days after this story takes place.



My friend had been with him and was going back home to sleep for the night. Just before she left his room, he said "I'm going to miss you my love" and obviously she thinks nothing of it, saying "I'll miss you too. I'll be back in the morning"





Couple hours later he was gone.

#16 My buddy who went on to be a doctor had an elderly female patient. Probably 90-100 years old. Her daughter left the room to get coffee and my buddy had to check on her vitals. They were normal. Then she woke up, smiled and got teary eyed. She said “i knew you’d come back for me, im sorry i didnt marry you. My family wouldnt let me. But i will now, i promise.” My buddy just held her hand and smiled. She laid back and closed her eyes and her heart stopped. She had a DNR and was gone just like that. Her daughter had no clue what she meant. Her husband had been dead for 10 years and they were married since they were 20.



My buddy doesn’t know if its relevant, but we are black and maybe she was in love with a black guy a long time ago. Because she was looking right at him when she spoke. Idk, s***s weird.

#17 I'm an emergency nurse, and there's one thing that always gets me when patients die. Not what they say, but what their husband/wife/parents say when they've gone. I've had it a few times but the most memorable was a man in his 70s whose wife had just passed away, and he was holding her hand and crying, and he just looked up at me and said, 'I've loved her for 55 years, she's my whole life. What do I do without her?' It breaks me every time.

#18 When I was a senior resident a young man (late 20s) was admitted for pneumonia. He got worse quickly and I was called to his room to help while on call that night. He was having trouble breathing and needed intubated. I explained all this to him and that I would sedate him and them get him intubated so we could help him breathe. He agreed and we got everything ready. The last thing he said to me was "Doc, please don't let me die." I told him I would do my very best. I got him intubated and transferred to the ICU. A few weeks later I was on call covering the ICU and he was barely hanging on. I knew he would not make it through the night. He went into V-fib several times and I was able to bring him back, but only briefly. He was just too sick and he died shortly after that. It was horrible talking to his mother and girlfriend and comforting them knowing the last words he ever spoke were to me saying please don't let me die.

#19 Nursing home. Most elderly people are at ease as they get nearer and nearer to death. But this old lady, as she deteriorated over her last week or so, would SCREAM:



I DON'T WANT TO DIE!

I DON'T WANT TO DIE!

I DON'T WANT TO DIE!

I DON'T WANT TO DIE!



Really heartbreaking to see.

#20 With wide eyes, "Don't listen to my family, they want to keep me around forever but I just want to die. They won't let me."



Edit: She wanted to get off dialysis which was a death sentence for her.

#21 I was visiting my grandpa and had to leave town and go back to medical school, and I told him I loved him and would see him later. He told me he loved me too, but no I wouldnt. He was right, he died a week later of pneumonia.

#22 Not the very last words, but I had a patient in her early 20s who was severely thrombocytopenic and bleeding profusely for days ask me if she was going to make it, I had to look her in the eyes and tell her there is a good chance she wouldn't. I thought she would bust into tears but no, she just kind of sat back and accepted it, I think she already knew. She died shortly after I got off shift.

#23 RN here. I don’t remember this guy’s admitting diagnosis (he wasn’t assigned to me), but my coworker asked me to help start an IV on him; he needed a unit of blood and his peripheral access had gone bad. I placed a tourniquet and was ready to stick, then he looked at me and said “I’m dying.” Immediately went unresponsive. I checked his pupils; I watched one dilate & the other constrict. We coded him; never got him back.

#24 I'm an EMT. Had a patient say "I don't feel so good" right before they dropped dead of a massive heart attack.



It was just the matter of fact way they said it.

#25 “My goddam t**t is cold” - tough 86 year old bird with orange hair/white roots and tattoos. Last words spoken while having groin prepped with cold soap for cardiac catheterization.

#26 “I’m going home tonight, so I won’t see you tomorrow, bye!” D**n if she wasn’t right.

#27 Obligatory not a medical worker buuut famous author Roald Dahl had planned his last words to be “you know I’m not frightened. It’s just that I will miss you all so much” to his family. Instead, the nurse injected him with morphine to relieve his pain and his last words turned out to be “OW, F**K”.

It’s not easy to carry the pain of losing someone. And these posts shared by medical workers show just how heavy it can be to carry the final words of someone taking their last breath. Whether whispered in fear, love, or quiet acceptance, those moments stay with the people who witness them.

#28 Student- “Sir, are you in any pain?”

Patient- “The f**k kind of d*****s question is that I just got f*****g stabbed, f**k yeah I’m in pain.”



He died within minutes.

#29 "You tell that man to get out of here right now!" she screamed while starring behind me, eyes sharp and focused on *something*. Me, in the middle of the night. While I was working the haunted hall, by myself.



All of the heebie's, and most of the jeebies.

#30 Not a medic. My friend's brother committed s*****e, he hung himself in his closet while she watched TV in the living room. The last thing he said before going upstairs was "I'm going to rest". That weirded her out because he never spoke like that.

#31 Had a patient on the cardiac icu during my second month of intern year who had newly diagnosed heart failure that we couldn't figure out what caused it.



He was a healthy guy. In his 60s. Did yoga every day, walked a few miles 5 days a week. Genuinely nice guy which is always a bad prognostic sign.



With his heart failure, his heart was so stretched out and not squeezing adequately to provide the blood and subsequent oxygen he needs to the rest of his body. A few nights into his hospital stay, I come in the next morning and discovered that the senior resident had to code him for sustained unstable heart arrhythmia ( unstable v tach). I went and talked with him about it the next morning and he told me that he was in and out of consciousness during it all (from the low blood pressure) but he compared it to the feeling of jumping out of the plane and sky diving.



Later that morning I was checking on him again and he didn't look so good. He goes into the arrhythmia again, drops his blood pressure, and is in and out of consciousness. As I'm charging the defibrillator to shock him again, he comes back around to and briefly and asks me if I'm taking him sky diving again and let's out a nervous laugh before losing consciousness.

#32 "I'm gonna f**k y'all up" - Old man who never attended his dialysis appointments



A few hours later we had a fire right by his former room, so despite not being all that worrying at the time, he definitely was the only one that followed through on actually haunting us.

#33 I work as a PA for a clinic so I’ll never be involved in that situation but I know a friend who has been. She is also a PA and was helping a guy who was terminally ill. Before he passed he asked her to not let his wife have his s**t. Of course she listens and is sympathetic. A day or so after he passed his ex wife apparently shows up to the hospital with several kids saying she is in this guys will. Long story short she was trying to take his s**t.

#34 Not my patient but a friend of mine. He had a pateint with a AAA (abdominal aortic aneurysm) you're aorta is bulging and throbbing about ready to pop, the pain is very severe and agonizing and if it does rupture the pain immediately goes away and feels so good but you're chances of survival are pretty much non existent even if you are prepped on the operating table when it ruptures. Anyways he had a 15 year old with one and on the way to the hospital she looks at him and just says "oh that feels so much better" and died about 10 seconds later.

#35 During my residency I was on call and running the hospital (as senior residents tend to do). One of my responsibilities was being in charge of the entire ICU (which had about 16-20 bed capacity).



I was taking care of a man who had a bowel perforation (a hole in his intestines). He had a NG (nasogastric) tube up his nose into his stomach so that he wouldn’t drown in his own feces. His brother and sister in law came to visit him and they had a nice conversation. I walked in as they were leaving and they said to him “make sure to listen to the doctor” as they left.



The patient and I talked a bit and he wasn’t looking so good. I kept hearing a gargling sound as he was speaking to me. The kind of sound you make when you rinse out your mouth with mouth wash and spit it out. I immediately checked his NG tube and it came right out. He looked at me and said “I shouldn’t have played with the tube..” before going pale and losing a pulse. I did everything in my power to save him that day, but his lungs were full of stool and he died 20 minutes later.



The rest of the day I felt utterly numb and it still sits with me to this day. To have a patient smiling and laughing with you one moment, then being deceased 20 minutes later is one hell of a rollercoaster ride.



#36 Both my parents work ER, so every time I say bye to anyone I love, I tell them I love them in case those are my last words to them. I don't feel sad or morbid about it, it's just that so many people regret not telling their special people how special they are when they had the chances.

#37 Paramedic here. I was transporting a cardiac patient and while we were both watching my EKG monitor, he went into Vfib, a lethal heart rhythm. His heart stopped pumping blood effectively at that point but there was enough blood pressure for a few seconds of consciousness. He looked at me and said "But I don't see the light." and went unconscious.



Coded him, shocked him a few times, meds by the handful, but he died.

#38 Work in EMS. This doesn't happen very often. However I do distinctly recall an elderly gentleman who was determined to die in his home. Kept saying, "I'm not going back [to the hospital], I'm going to die here". Guy was having a pretty massive MI, was going to be dead in less than 12 hours. His wife and son pleaded for him to go to the hospital with us. Told him to think about his grandbabies. Told him point blank he was gonna die if he stayed. Reminded him about how alone and scared his wife would be. Tried so damned hard to figure out why he was afraid to go back. My unit and fire stayed on scene for over an hour trying to convince him to go. Even called a doctor to chat with him. He was old, but not old enough to go out just yet. Still mobile, still fully present mentally.



Sadly, we can't take people against their will, it's legally considered kidnapping. Eventually we had to leave this man. He was dead the next morning. The funny thing is, I respect the hell out of him. I think he knew something we couldn't accept, that he would pass even with intervention. I wouldn't want my body worked if I knew I was going to die anyways. Resuscitation is a violent, often fruitless endeavor.



The most haunting thing for me isn't the death or gore itself though. It's hearing the family screaming when death is announced. Hearing people, especially children, scream for their mothers is the most painful for me.

#39 My great aunt was dying from breast cancer and all of our family went to see her in the hospital one more time. When we arrived she was already in and out of consciousness. When I held her hand she knew it was me and woke up and was able to whisper the last thing she ever said. It was difficult for her but she was able to softly whisper "tell everyone how much I will always love them" and I'll never forget that special moment for the rest of my life.



Love you great aunty. Miss you tons xo^.

#40 Had a patient that kept coding, but every time they came back they’d get crazy strong, fight everyone, and then start saying the Lord’s Prayer...they’d trail off and code again.



Another one snatched me by the arm and pleaded that they wanted to see their baby grow up. Sixty seconds later I was pumping away on their chest.



In my line of work I hear a lot of last words. These two though- surprisingly weren’t the final last words. I just thought they were and at the time it was a perfectly rational thought.



Of last last words my favorites were always the “I want you to go away and leave me alone. I’m going to sleep. Goodbye.” Family members didn’t pick up on that one, but that patient and his eyes said it all.



#41 I'm a nurse. I started off working in pediatrics ER. During toward the end of my first year, this woman came in with her 8 year old daughter who was feeling dizzy and had a poor appetite. She hadn't had her flu shot and it was flu season, so she took her in because her symptoms were bad enough she was worried that she may need medical intervention. So we asked her a few questions, then I noticed this huge red bruise on her side that covered half of her side. I noticed another one on her back when we went to check her heartbeat. Then she fainted.



We were able to get her stable, and when she woke up she said she was just feeling weak. Because we were thinking flu, we got her hooked up to an IV. I mentioned the bruises to the doctor and he asked the mother to leave so we could talk to the little girl in private.



"Is there anything you want to tell us now that your mother's not here?"

She nodded and looked down shamefully. We asked her what, and that's when she told us that she was bleeding. She admitted that for a month she had lots of nosebleeds at school, at least a few times a week, and then she showed us something that terrified us. She showed us an ulcer she had inside of her lip.



We went from thinking flu to abuse to cancer really fast.



We sent her to get some tests done ASAP, and never heard her back.



A few weeks later I transferred to St. Judes. Turns out she was getting treated there, and her tests came back positive for Leukemia. She was not doing well. I was working as a chemotherapy nurse right away, and would work with her a lot along with a few other patients. She just got worse. Before one session she looked at me with the saddest eyes and said "I don't think I'm going to live for much longer. Tell my mom that I love her more than anything and anyone else." It was so heartbreaking to hear, but nurses have to be stoic and I had to suck it up . After that session another nurse took over and I ran outside and broke down crying.



She died that night in her sleep.

#42 "Don't let my mom come in, I don't want she to see me crying"



She was 16. I wasn't prepared for that, got broke like glass.

#43 About twelve years ago we got some really bad news. My brother who had an undiagnosed autoimmune disorder took the news really bad. He got really sick and the next day he passed away. His last words were its broken its broken. My little brother was with him and he said it's ok I fixed it. Then he fell asleep and died. I think he was talking about his heart. I truly believed he died of a broken heart. It haunts me everyday.

#44 4 year old told her mother, I'm ready. I still cry like a baby.

#45 Not a medical worker, but I was giving lunch to my grandma and then she went to take a nap. She said "see you later, little one". She did never woke.

#46 Not me but a friend of mine. She was with a patient who was drifting off and she said he just smiled and chuckled before saying "I don't see them anymore. I guess I win..." he died directly after. She vacated that room so fast her smell was gone slower than she was. She's a very superstitious chick so it freaked her the f**k out.

#47 My mother in law’s last words to me are recorded. She said she loves me.



She was very ill with a degenerative lung disease. Her lungs were slowly filling up with scar tissue and less and so she was taking in less and less oxygen. It took her everything to say her true final words which were to my wife, her only child. She said « I could have had twelve daughters and I still wouldn’t have been taken care the way you took care of me. I love you ». She shut her eyes and died the next day.



#48 Not in the medical field, but when my grandmother was in the hospital with kidney failure and dementia, I went to visit about a week before she passed. After we heard the news and flew out, the nurse informed us of an exchange they had had the night of:



“How are you doing Mary Lee? Is there anything you want to do tomorrow?”



“Oh, no. I believe I’m going to go see my mama tonight.”



She died a few hours later.

#49 “can i smoke in here” we were on an ambulance.

#50 It’s not words that haunt me. It’s the last few agonal breaths, gasping and gurgling, before they are gone. I still remember the first patient I lost as we stood by as per patient/family request. Haunting.

#51 I was with my father as he lay dying in the hospital. It was a long and emotionally exhausting process so we kids took turns sitting with him and holding his hand for when he would wake up. He was in and out of lucidity but just before he went he opened his eyes, gripped my hand hard, looked me in the eye and said, "I don't like that guy in the black suit sitting over in the corner." My blood ran cold and I quickly looked over my should and there was an empty chair there. I don't know if he was remembering some incident from his past, hallucinating, or if he saw "someone" more sinister. I didn't mention it to my siblings for years and even since then they don't like to talk about it.

#52 Wasn't his last words, but last words he said to me.







I am an EMT, and we had a frequent patient, almost once a week. he was a HUGE d**k, but towards the end he turned into a sweet and appreciative man. We were in his house, which what ended up being out last day there. He knew it. I didn't. He said "can i just have a beer before we leave for the hospital." i didn't let him have it. i should have.

#53 Not a healthcare worker but my grandfather passed this week at 89 years old. He was a very sharp sane man, not senile or any dementia. The two days leading to his passing he began to see things. He told me, do you see Michael Angelo painting? I said no. He said, he’s painting invisible dust. Everything he paints disappears. I hope the bathroom is still there. He also told us he could see little men jumping from the fan blades. It was really strange. It sounded like he was tripping acid but obviously he wasn’t. He prayed over and over the night before he passed. We found him deceased in the morning. :(.

#54 When I was training I had a guy go into a massive cardiac arrest. We ended up working on him for over an hour and a half because we kept getting him back then losing him again. He had wet himself during the arrest (which is common, it happens) and he just kept apologising for "making a mess.".

#55 Not a medical worker, but First Responder qualified at the time. I found a guy lying on the street I sort of knew but didn't recognize then. Reeked of alcohol and smelled rotten. I grabbed his hand and tried to talk to him, and see what was going on, what happened, if he was in pain, etc. He looked at me and said, "Dianne, I didn't expect to see you here." He cried a bit, and stopped breathing soon after that. Dianne was his late wife. He was dead before the ambulance got there, and my attempts at CPR didnt work. I feel bad for the EMTs because I might have blamed them for taking too long.

#56 Might get buried. I was taking care of this guy with stage 4 cancer who had altered mental status. No cancer in the brain on imaging. Couldn't find out what was wrong. Was getting worse. Made comfort care. Morning that he died he actually looked better and said, "hey doc I'm scared can we talk about this?", and I said sure, I'll come back after rounds.



My plan was to come back after lunch to talk with him. On my way down to get food my pager goes off saying that the patient had died.



He was scared of dying. He wanted someone to talk to. He died terrified. Really my only regret of my career so far.

#57 A family friend had a very young niece that was dying from cancer. Her parents were there to comfort her in the final hours, and one of the last things she asked was "How do I die?".

#58 My dad was / is English and “home” was always England. Dad was in home hospice for three months, after 10 years with Parkinson’s. He couldn’t get out of bed anymore and one day he said to my mom, “Let’s get out of here.” My mom asked, “Where do you want to go?” “Home.”.

#59 I was about five or six when my grandfather was on his deathbed. The last thing he did was put his hand on my shoulder and said, "No wonder you never liked my spicy food." and then he passed about ten seconds later. We were all super confused. About three months later I almost died from suffocation after eating some salsa. At the hospital I was diagnosed with a capsaicin allergy (Spicy food). To this day it still creeps me out. No one knew I was allergic before then, and I didn't show any signs either.

#60 Not me but my aunty likes to tell this story alot. She was with a patient and they got told (nicely) that they had 2 weeks left to live. The patient looked to my aunty and then said the date "12th October" it was July and my aunty was very confused of why he said that. Anyway he passed about a week later. My aunty put that date in her calender, highly inteuiged, expecting that nothing would happen but then on 12th October, a patient came in with a severe illness and said "* other patients name* has said you've been expecting me" To this day this frekas me out and idk what happened or how this happened but I'm fricking scared to death that were in fact living as a simulation.