‘SimpleGhar’ Rendered 8 Unfinished Futuristic Gadgets Designed By Tech Giants, Here Is How They Would Look

Tech is an industry with many concepts for new and revolutionary products, but some never make it to market. The tech industry’s innovative inventions let us humans glimpse life in an untraditional and futuristic way. However, only a few projects are fully developed, in addition to the concepts that were explored.

SimpleGhar wondered what the most exciting, patented products from tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and more would look like if they were produced. SimpleGhar shared, “While we had to take a little creative license when interpreting the plans and coining the product names, these eight designs show what the biggest names in tech had envisioned for our not-so-distant future.”

Freedom suit: Fluglicht’s mission to take us to the skies

The idea behind the Fluglicht freedom suit was “born out of an innate desire to fly, not for the speed or luxury of travel, but for the thrill and freedom it would provide,” SimpleGhar shared on their website, introducing us to the product.

Sincere desire to fly brought together people with the same vision, in SimpleGhar’s words: “This passion is driving the team behind Fluglicht to develop the world’s first wearable exoskeleton that mimics the movement of birds’ wings.”

Could you picture yourself solo-flying through the treetops? SimpleGhar shared that flight with the ‘Freedom suit’ “will be generated by the user’s own movement.”

Explaining the logic behind the technology, SimpleGhar adds, “By completing a flapping motion, [the user will be able to fly] along with the assistance of hydraulics built into the wings that will bear the brunt of the user’s body’s weight.”

When airborne, “The wings would lock into place to enable gliding without effort” for the user to enjoy the flying experience, SimpleGhar adds.

Apple iMag: mobile gaming like never before

Simpleghar rendered and introduced us to a concept of a product designed by Apple. With this set of new developments, Apple aim to “enhance the usability and functionality of their handheld devices.”

As SimpleGhar shares, Apple’s envisioned accessory kit “consists of a range of magnetic accessories, allowing gamers to up the ante, switch up their screen, and experience unrivaled gameplay control.”

Apple users could interchange their setup depending on their wishes, SimpleGhar adds: “The varied accessories will attach magnetically to an Apple device, allowing users to interchange their setup depending on how they would like to play”

SimpleGhar is certain that the finished ‘Apple iMag’ design will allow users an improved gaming experience. “This will heighten the gaming experience to new levels, as users will be able to create a bespoke setup for each game in their collection.”

The design also includes controllers and other accessories as “Apple is looking to reinvent the handheld gaming console.”

“The iMag Gaming Accessory kit would enable gamers to configure their interface and control setup to best suit their gameplay,” SimpleGhar shared when introducing the device.

Apple iScribe Air: write anywhere, anytime, without the need of a surface

Another Apple gadget was brought to life in 3D by SimpleGhar. They introduce iScribe by saying, “The smart stylus requires no touch-sensitive surface to bring your creations to life.”

As SimpleGhar shares on their website, this technology is an innovative tool for “writers, designers, and artists to develop their craft.”

Explaining the product mechanics, SimpleGhar continued, “Multiple means of tracking movement will be utilized, including motion sensors, cameras, and even electromagnetic triangulation, providing pin-point accuracy.”

Apple iShield: making smashed screens a thing of the past

Almost all of us have cracked our phone screen once, twice or thrice. And Apple has overcome this issue, finding a way to integrate “An ingenious safety system to finally put an end to damaged screens,” as shared on SimpleGhar’s website.

This gadget is a tool, integrated into an iPhone’s screen, consisting of several mechanical parts such as “screen protecting pins” that “will cushion the screen on impact to prevent any breakages,” SimpleGhar shared.

Apple has created a mechanical system allowing the device to understand its position and movement speed, to enable the ‘iShield’ when needed.

The device with integrated iShield can “detect when it is in free-fall, which will then automatically engage the defense system,” SimpleGhar shared.

Further explaining the mechanics behind the iShield, SimpleGhar explains the purpose of the pins: “Once activated, the pins will be deployed, rotating on their axis in each of the screen’s stress points to act as a buffer between the device and the floor before neatly retracting back into the device once the phone has been secured.”

The MonoWheel: Ford’s fuss-free travel, on four wheels or one

Ford’s vision of unicycling from an idea became a vision as SimpleGhar rendered another innovative technology.

SimpleGhar believes this machine is: “Bringing new versatility to the everyday car, Mono-Wheel technology will allow drivers to switch from a four-wheel car to a single, self-propelled unicycle.”

This technology allows you to use your car’s tire to transform it into the mono-cycle: “Users can transform a wheel from their car into the ultimate urban transportation unit,” shares SimpleGhar.

SimpleGhar explains how the tire combined with the ‘MonoWheel’ works by saying, “Powerful motors will propel the wheel to allow drivers to glide through traffic without breaking a sweat.”

The “advanced suspension system” helps with “removing and refitting the wheel.” SimpleGhar explains the procedure further: “At the touch of a button, the rear of the car will rise from the ground with the wheel disengaging. The motorized hub then effortlessly attaches, allowing the driver to continue their journey on the MonoWheel.”

Optical Drift from Facebook: future-proof video calling

SimpleGhar introduces us to “Facebook’s Optical Drift, the levitating camera that knows no bounds, granting you the freedom to communicate as though in the room together.”

Based on the uniqueness of this technology, SimpleGhar claims that “the Optical Drift will be hands-free and not be restricted by a fixed field of view, as you would find in a traditional webcam.”

This camera would levitate and have the ability to effectively capture the right moments: “The camera will levitate above its hub using electromagnets, with the ability to rotate 360 degrees.”

The camera that knows the perfect angle and can levitate will look after the user’s needs, according to SimpleGhar. “The user simply has to set it up in a convenient location and then move freely in the knowledge that the camera tracks your movement and adjusts to keep you in the center of the frame and forever in focus.”

Google Palm Reader: taking the future of communication into your own hands

Google Palm Reader is an innovative idea for future mobile use. As SimpleGhar introduces us, “The Palm Reader utilizes a set of smart glasses to project data onto a surface, such as a user’s palm.”

SimpleGhar explains how this technology works by saying: “With the projector on one side of the glasses, there will be a camera to record and process the information on the other.”

This technology could “offer untold benefits, as the projection can beam information and input options directly onto the palm of your hand,” shares SimpleGhar.

According to them, the technology would be beneficial for those on the go, minimizing the time spent on handheld devices: “the Palm Reader gives users a speedy and seamless digital experience without the need for a screen or tangible, the handheld device.”

To enhance the Palm Reader’s accuracy and fasten the data process, “It will employ infrared technology to track movement” as well, shares SimpleGhar.

Samsung Smart Sight: See the World Clearer than Ever

According to SimpleGhar, the Samsung-designed device will “Project information straight into the user’s range of vision.”

SimpleGhar introduces Smart Sight’s uniqueness by expressing: “The lens won’t simply be an extension of our cell phone interface.”

SimpleGhar continued, “this technology will open the door to further augmented and virtual reality opportunities.”

This technology with the “capability to capture images directly from the lens” “will fulfill futuristic dreams of many,” SimpleGhar believes.