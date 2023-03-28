They say that you always stay a child for your parent. And that’s 100% true.

But some moms, dads, aunts, uncles and grandmas and -pas take their love to a whole new level by showering their little children with endless love and care. Except that often they’re not so little, but rather grown-up adults paying their bills, building their careers, and sometimes, having their own families.

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest and most wholesome examples of parents and caregivers treating their adult kids like children. Psst! More funny pictures of parents nurturing their adult kids can be found in our previous feature.

#1

Check Out The Scarf My Mom Made For Me. Love You, Mom

Check Out The Scarf My Mom Made For Me. Love You, Mom

Syphon_Kai Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tasty New business idea, edible scarfs!

#2

Always Asked For A Skateboard As A Kid. My Parents Said Not Until I'm 35. Today They Delivered

Always Asked For A Skateboard As A Kid. My Parents Said Not Until I'm 35. Today They Delivered

johncpeterson71 Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good parents, kept their word lol

#3

Thanks Dad

Thanks Dad

ellomelissa Report

#4

Came Home And Found This. I Love My Mom

Came Home And Found This. I Love My Mom

I'm an adult, I live with my parents because I could not afford to move out until now (I got my degree 6 years ago, then started a PhD, and now I'm completing a specialization course in oral surgery). I got a wonderful girlfriend and I deeply love my parents, but due to being a bit too quiet and introvert at home, I do not tell them how much I appreciate and admire their hard work to raise me as much as I should. Today I came back from the hospital where I work and found this little gem waiting for me in my room. Yesterday was my birthday and this is a gift I won't forget, maybe it's not much for you, but it's everything to me knowing that my mom is behind it with all of her heart.

RulloDiCanguri Report

#5

This Year I Am Going To Miss My Yearly Family Easter Egg Hunt And Dinner Because I Am Away From Home Training To Be A Flight Attendant. My Mom Sent Me This Care Package

This Year I Am Going To Miss My Yearly Family Easter Egg Hunt And Dinner Because I Am Away From Home Training To Be A Flight Attendant. My Mom Sent Me This Care Package

The eggs had cash in them.

The eggs had cash in them.

lukeallen1 Report

#6

My Husband Is A Full-Grown Mining Engineer. His Mom Got Him This As A Gift. It Took Him A Night To Build It And He Won't Share It With The Kids

My Husband Is A Full-Grown Mining Engineer. His Mom Got Him This As A Gift. It Took Him A Night To Build It And He Won't Share It With The Kids

carlinha1289 Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't blame him, that's awesome

#7

Some Moms Never Think It’s Too Late For Baby Pics

Some Moms Never Think It's Too Late For Baby Pics

nomemesguey Report

#8

My Mom Made Me This Blanket For Christmas. She's Awesome With Her Hands

My Mom Made Me This Blanket For Christmas. She's Awesome With Her Hands

Poncho0129 Report

#9

My Mom Got Me Super Mario Sheets For Christmas. I'm 22 And Have Been Living In My Own Apartment For 4 Years

My Mom Got Me Super Mario Sheets For Christmas. I'm 22 And Have Been Living In My Own Apartment For 4 Years

I looked confused and disappointed. She said "What? It's not like anyone else is going to see your sheets" and now I don't know if that was ignorance, an insult, or innocence.

JohnnyCenter Report

#10

My Mom Remembered I Don't Have Room In My Place For A Christmas Tree, So She Made Me This Wreath With Built-In Lights And All The Ornaments From When I Was A Kid

My Mom Remembered I Don't Have Room In My Place For A Christmas Tree, So She Made Me This Wreath With Built-In Lights And All The Ornaments From When I Was A Kid

LasagnaCena Report

#11

I'm 21 And My Dad Still Makes Me An Advent Calendar Every Year With My Favorite Candies. Thanks, Dad

I'm 21 And My Dad Still Makes Me An Advent Calendar Every Year With My Favorite Candies. Thanks, Dad

scheisse_grubs Report

Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is such a wonderful DIY item for anyone to make.

#12

I'm A Teacher In Canada, My Mom Made Me This Scarf To Keep Me Warm

I'm A Teacher In Canada, My Mom Made Me This Scarf To Keep Me Warm

carlinha1289 Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

How nice of her! I would love that scarf 😊

#13

My Mother Made Me The 2-Year-Old Outfit And The 39-Year-Old Outfit

My Mother Made Me The 2-Year-Old Outfit And The 39-Year-Old Outfit

Sluggerknuckles Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

I had a little sailor suit when I was a kid too! I loved it because it reminded me of Donald Duck, who I identified with because he had the same explosive temper as me.

#14

Every Year On My Birthday My Dad Lays Out My Childhood Toys "The Guys" And It Makes Him So Excited

Every Year On My Birthday My Dad Lays Out My Childhood Toys "The Guys" And It Makes Him So Excited

plantsandbugs Report

#15

Got A Cryptic Text From Mom Today To Look At My Porch. My Siblings And I Are All Adults Now, But Still Mom Never Misses Easter

Got A Cryptic Text From Mom Today To Look At My Porch. My Siblings And I Are All Adults Now, But Still Mom Never Misses Easter

Not when we were all in college, not when I was working on the other side of the country for a few years, and certainly not during a global pandemic. Love you mom.

TheVantasy Report

#16

My Mom Still Does My Old Room Up Like This When I Visit For Christmas. I'm 33 Years Old

My Mom Still Does My Old Room Up Like This When I Visit For Christmas. I'm 33 Years Old

MajorasMask89 Report

#17

This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes

This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes

mewster31 Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Love this idea. Spooky oranges

#18

My Mom Knitted A Little Beanie For My CAE Shifter Because It Gets Hot In The Sun! It Has "Miata" On It

My Mom Knitted A Little Beanie For My CAE Shifter Because It Gets Hot In The Sun! It Has "Miata" On It

Eduhsoj Report

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago

Must be in Phoenix. I got a pair of pot holders for the steering wheel

#19

I'm 33. My Mom Made These For Me. Couldn't Be Happier

I'm 33. My Mom Made These For Me. Couldn't Be Happier

justdiver Report

#20

My Mom Still Flips The Bread To Hide The Fact That I'm Eating An End Piece. I'm A Senior In High School

My Mom Still Flips The Bread To Hide The Fact That I'm Eating An End Piece. I'm A Senior In High School

Rhedogian Report

Michelle Kirby
Michelle Kirby
Community Member
1 hour ago

More importantly, your mom still makes your lunch?!?

#21

This 58-Year-Old Dad Still Dyeing Eggs Even Though All The Kids Have Left The Nest

This 58-Year-Old Dad Still Dyeing Eggs Even Though All The Kids Have Left The Nest

rattus-domestica Report

#22

My Mom Made This For Me. I'm A 25-Year-Old Kid Of Hers

My Mom Made This For Me. I'm A 25-Year-Old Kid Of Hers

aashishpahwa Report

#23

My Sister And I Are In Our Late 20s But My Dad Still Makes Us Easter Baskets

My Sister And I Are In Our Late 20s But My Dad Still Makes Us Easter Baskets

Sofreakinstupid Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awesome dad. Those baskets look great!

#24

The Left One I Got For My 1st Birthday. The Right One For 31st. My Mom Is Awesome

The Left One I Got For My 1st Birthday. The Right One For 31st. My Mom Is Awesome

Grothorious Report

#25

Christmas Present From My Parents For My 25-Year-Old Self. I Built It In Under 2 Days And Had A Blast

Christmas Present From My Parents For My 25-Year-Old Self. I Built It In Under 2 Days And Had A Blast

SG1EmberWolf Report

#26

I Live In Thailand. I'm 35. Mom Still Sends Me Awesome Care Packages

I Live In Thailand. I'm 35. Mom Still Sends Me Awesome Care Packages

daho123 Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

How much deodorant do you go through sir

#27

My Mom Made This Epic Rick And Morty Cake

My Mom Made This Epic Rick And Morty Cake

ohheysarahjay Report

#28

How Dumb Do My Parents Think I️ Am

How Dumb Do My Parents Think I️ Am

Nwinter228 Report

#29

Parents Said They’d Bring “Some Bagels” With Them From North NJ

Parents Said They’d Bring “Some Bagels” With Them From North NJ

This was HALF of what they brought. This loot was for me and husband. The other half was for my sister. This photo is 44 full size bagels and 18 minis. We had eaten 6 already, and sister kept the rest. Total was around 85

NectarineOverPeach Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Are donuts just sexy bagels? 🤔 This is their new name

#30

I'm Almost 33, Live 900 Miles Away - And Still Get A Valentine's Card From My Mom. She's Never Missed A Year

I'm Almost 33, Live 900 Miles Away - And Still Get A Valentine's Card From My Mom. She's Never Missed A Year

ive_falln_cant_getup Report

#31

My Mom Kept All Of My Childhood Converses. These Are The Pairs I Wore To The Age Of 14

My Mom Kept All Of My Childhood Converses. These Are The Pairs I Wore To The Age Of 14

sivil_shmoo Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow, that's a lot of converse

#32

I'm Almost 49 And My Mom Still Makes Me A Basket Every Year (The Bunny One Is For My 17-Year-Old Daughter)

I'm Almost 49 And My Mom Still Makes Me A Basket Every Year (The Bunny One Is For My 17-Year-Old Daughter)

Jaded-Ad1338 Report

#33

22 And My Mom Still Spoils Me. Shout Out To All The Moms In The World

22 And My Mom Still Spoils Me. Shout Out To All The Moms In The World

georgecantstanza Report

#34

This Is The Christmas Tree At My Parents' House. I Live In A Different Town, In A Student Residence But My Parents Waited For Me To Put It Up

This Is The Christmas Tree At My Parents' House. I Live In A Different Town, In A Student Residence But My Parents Waited For Me To Put It Up

I am back at my place and I really miss them, it's the first time I spend this season away. Happily, I'll be home again before Christmas day.

Eminha Report

#35

This Dad Saw His Daughter At Our Local Fair And Didn’t Like What She Was Wearing

This Dad Saw His Daughter At Our Local Fair And Didn't Like What She Was Wearing

amh404 Report

NotABlåhaj
NotABlåhaj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kind of weird to police your adult daughters body imo

#36

My Mom Made Me A Meatloaf Heart For Valentine’s Day Because I Didn’t Have A Valentine This Year

My Mom Made Me A Meatloaf Heart For Valentine's Day Because I Didn't Have A Valentine This Year

erufenn Report

#37

Happy Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day

BossDozzz Report

FaithInYou
FaithInYou
Community Member
1 hour ago

She still has the same top on.....

#38

My Mom Wrote A Letter To Santa With My Christmas Wish List Without My Knowledge And It Arrived On Tuesday

My Mom Wrote A Letter To Santa With My Christmas Wish List Without My Knowledge And It Arrived On Tuesday

Short-Use-5933 Report

#39

My Mom Made Me A Custom T-Shirt. I'm 27 And This Is The Best Gift Ever

My Mom Made

Madanax Report

#40

I'm In My 30s, And My Adorable Mom Still Becomes Excessively Concerned For My Safety Every Time I Leave Town

I'm In My 30s, And My Adorable Mom Still Becomes Excessively Concerned For My Safety Every Time I Leave Town

somethingsupersimple Report

#41

The Door To My And My Two Brothers' Childhood Bedroom. Our Parents Have Kept It Like This

The Door To My And My Two Brothers' Childhood Bedroom. Our Parents Have Kept It Like This

The_SoggyBiscuit Report

#42

I Found My Old Childhood Batman Blanket At My Parents' House! Best Pre-Christmas Gift Ever

I Found My Old Childhood Batman Blanket At My Parents' House! Best Pre-Christmas Gift Ever

M0fukc1n Report

#43

My Mom Has Made An Easter Basket For Me Every Year For 36 Years. While The Contents Have Evolved. Her Reason For Doing It Made Me Smile. I’ll Never Be Too Old For This

My Mom Has Made An Easter Basket For Me Every Year For 36 Years. While The Contents Have Evolved. Her Reason For Doing It Made Me Smile. I’ll Never Be Too Old For This

This year included eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and ham for easter breakfast, it’s always included candy.

EvasiveJoker425 Report

#44

My Childhood Drawings From 15 Years Ago Weirdly Representing My Love For Mom Are Still There

My Childhood Drawings From 15 Years Ago Weirdly Representing My Love For Mom Are Still There

buchtostroj Report

#45

Grandma Got All The Boys Christmas Boxers And Didn't Realize The Ones For My Dad Were Grass-Themed

Grandma Got All The Boys Christmas Boxers And Didn't Realize The Ones For My Dad Were Grass-Themed

squeda Report

#46

Sent My Mom To A Carpet Remnants Store To Grab Me An Area Rug. Then We Unrolled It

Sent My Mom To A Carpet Remnants Store To Grab Me An Area Rug. Then We Unrolled It

thisgirlscores Report

#47

I Told My Dad I Liked Basil Seed Drinks And He Sent Me A Box Of It

I Told My Dad I Liked Basil Seed Drinks And He Sent Me A Box Of It

glowbabeglow Report

