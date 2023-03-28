Below we wrapped up some of the funniest and most wholesome examples of parents and caregivers treating their adult kids like children. Psst! More funny pictures of parents nurturing their adult kids can be found in our previous feature .

#1 Check Out The Scarf My Mom Made For Me. Love You, Mom

#2 Always Asked For A Skateboard As A Kid. My Parents Said Not Until I'm 35. Today They Delivered

#3 Thanks Dad

#4 Came Home And Found This. I Love My Mom I'm an adult, I live with my parents because I could not afford to move out until now (I got my degree 6 years ago, then started a PhD, and now I'm completing a specialization course in oral surgery). I got a wonderful girlfriend and I deeply love my parents, but due to being a bit too quiet and introvert at home, I do not tell them how much I appreciate and admire their hard work to raise me as much as I should. Today I came back from the hospital where I work and found this little gem waiting for me in my room. Yesterday was my birthday and this is a gift I won't forget, maybe it's not much for you, but it's everything to me knowing that my mom is behind it with all of her heart.



#5 This Year I Am Going To Miss My Yearly Family Easter Egg Hunt And Dinner Because I Am Away From Home Training To Be A Flight Attendant. My Mom Sent Me This Care Package The eggs had cash in them.



#6 My Husband Is A Full-Grown Mining Engineer. His Mom Got Him This As A Gift. It Took Him A Night To Build It And He Won't Share It With The Kids

#7 Some Moms Never Think It’s Too Late For Baby Pics

#8 My Mom Made Me This Blanket For Christmas. She's Awesome With Her Hands

#9 My Mom Got Me Super Mario Sheets For Christmas. I'm 22 And Have Been Living In My Own Apartment For 4 Years I looked confused and disappointed. She said "What? It's not like anyone else is going to see your sheets" and now I don't know if that was ignorance, an insult, or innocence.



#10 My Mom Remembered I Don't Have Room In My Place For A Christmas Tree, So She Made Me This Wreath With Built-In Lights And All The Ornaments From When I Was A Kid

#11 I'm 21 And My Dad Still Makes Me An Advent Calendar Every Year With My Favorite Candies. Thanks, Dad

#12 I'm A Teacher In Canada, My Mom Made Me This Scarf To Keep Me Warm

#13 My Mother Made Me The 2-Year-Old Outfit And The 39-Year-Old Outfit

#14 Every Year On My Birthday My Dad Lays Out My Childhood Toys "The Guys" And It Makes Him So Excited

#15 Got A Cryptic Text From Mom Today To Look At My Porch. My Siblings And I Are All Adults Now, But Still Mom Never Misses Easter Not when we were all in college, not when I was working on the other side of the country for a few years, and certainly not during a global pandemic. Love you mom.



#16 My Mom Still Does My Old Room Up Like This When I Visit For Christmas. I'm 33 Years Old

#17 This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes

#18 My Mom Knitted A Little Beanie For My CAE Shifter Because It Gets Hot In The Sun! It Has "Miata" On It

#19 I'm 33. My Mom Made These For Me. Couldn't Be Happier

#20 My Mom Still Flips The Bread To Hide The Fact That I'm Eating An End Piece. I'm A Senior In High School

#21 This 58-Year-Old Dad Still Dyeing Eggs Even Though All The Kids Have Left The Nest

#22 My Mom Made This For Me. I'm A 25-Year-Old Kid Of Hers

#23 My Sister And I Are In Our Late 20s But My Dad Still Makes Us Easter Baskets

#24 The Left One I Got For My 1st Birthday. The Right One For 31st. My Mom Is Awesome

#25 Christmas Present From My Parents For My 25-Year-Old Self. I Built It In Under 2 Days And Had A Blast

#26 I Live In Thailand. I'm 35. Mom Still Sends Me Awesome Care Packages

#27 My Mom Made This Epic Rick And Morty Cake

#28 How Dumb Do My Parents Think I️ Am

#29 Parents Said They’d Bring “Some Bagels” With Them From North NJ This was HALF of what they brought. This loot was for me and husband. The other half was for my sister. This photo is 44 full size bagels and 18 minis. We had eaten 6 already, and sister kept the rest. Total was around 85

#30 I'm Almost 33, Live 900 Miles Away - And Still Get A Valentine's Card From My Mom. She's Never Missed A Year

#31 My Mom Kept All Of My Childhood Converses. These Are The Pairs I Wore To The Age Of 14

#32 I'm Almost 49 And My Mom Still Makes Me A Basket Every Year (The Bunny One Is For My 17-Year-Old Daughter)

#33 22 And My Mom Still Spoils Me. Shout Out To All The Moms In The World

#34 This Is The Christmas Tree At My Parents' House. I Live In A Different Town, In A Student Residence But My Parents Waited For Me To Put It Up I am back at my place and I really miss them, it's the first time I spend this season away. Happily, I'll be home again before Christmas day.



#35 This Dad Saw His Daughter At Our Local Fair And Didn’t Like What She Was Wearing

#36 My Mom Made Me A Meatloaf Heart For Valentine’s Day Because I Didn’t Have A Valentine This Year

#37 Happy Mother's Day

#38 My Mom Wrote A Letter To Santa With My Christmas Wish List Without My Knowledge And It Arrived On Tuesday

#39 My Mom Made Me A Custom T-Shirt. I'm 27 And This Is The Best Gift Ever

#40 I'm In My 30s, And My Adorable Mom Still Becomes Excessively Concerned For My Safety Every Time I Leave Town

#41 The Door To My And My Two Brothers' Childhood Bedroom. Our Parents Have Kept It Like This

#42 I Found My Old Childhood Batman Blanket At My Parents' House! Best Pre-Christmas Gift Ever

#43 My Mom Has Made An Easter Basket For Me Every Year For 36 Years. While The Contents Have Evolved. Her Reason For Doing It Made Me Smile. I’ll Never Be Too Old For This This year included eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and ham for easter breakfast, it’s always included candy.



#44 My Childhood Drawings From 15 Years Ago Weirdly Representing My Love For Mom Are Still There

#45 Grandma Got All The Boys Christmas Boxers And Didn't Realize The Ones For My Dad Were Grass-Themed

#46 Sent My Mom To A Carpet Remnants Store To Grab Me An Area Rug. Then We Unrolled It