Being a parent can sometimes be stressful. The best thing to do is look for humor in the little things to help maintain some sanity. Here are a few comics illustrating some of the shared experiences of parents all over the world!

#1

Oh, Did He Now?

FirstTimeMomics
Headless Roach
Can't blame the little one for trying 🙃

#2

Some Things Get Easier, Other Things Get Harder

FirstTimeMomics
DP
This isn’t related to the post but, some of us have been trying to make another funny bored panda comments challenge, but it ain’t working, been trying for 2 days now. I’ve tried twice but I can’t post anything it always ends up under drafts or list auditions, the original creator of the challenge tried and same thing happened, then a few other pandas tried, and same result. Anybody know what’s going on? Or can anyone else try to make one? Ima copy and paste this message all over if I can.

#3

Sometimes, There Are Just No Words

FirstTimeMomics
#4

FirstTimeMomics
#5

FirstTimeMomics
Old Roadie
Old Roadie
🎶 I love my red shoes! I love my RED shoes 🎶

#6

Do As I Say, Not As I Do

FirstTimeMomics
#7

FirstTimeMomics
#8

FirstTimeMomics
#9

FirstTimeMomics
#10

FirstTimeMomics
#11

FirstTimeMomics
#12

Son, We Didn't Forget

FirstTimeMomics
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
And a kazoo, and a drum set, and a poorly tuned piano...

#13

When You're Trying To Raise A Self-Sufficient Adult

FirstTimeMomics
#14

FirstTimeMomics
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
I sung the theme song but shoot .. was it arnold or arthor.... WHATS HIS NAMEE

#15

FirstTimeMomics
#16

FirstTimeMomics
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Endless talking about games you've never played. So true

#17

FirstTimeMomics
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
As someone who was raised entirely on original Grimm's fairytales and did not see any disney princess movies until i was a teenager, I approve of this.

#18

FirstTimeMomics
#19

FirstTimeMomics
#20

FirstTimeMomics
#21

FirstTimeMomics
#22

Rude Awakening

FirstTimeMomics
#23

Having A Sanitary Time At The Holiday Train

FirstTimeMomics
#24

FirstTimeMomics
#25

FirstTimeMomics
KyaKouture
KyaKouture
Here we see the wild species, widely known as "toddlers", shredding their mortal enemy in the wild, the "pinata". Notice the xanthotrichous toddler wildly swinging a makeshift tool at its enemy, successfully rendering it dead. Watch as the toddlers feast on the innards of their prey, each toddler scrambling to get the most out of the kill. What's this? It seems the xanthotrichous toddler is wearing the remains of its kill, how brutal...well, that's all for this episode of Wild Child documentaries. We hope to see you in the next episode, until then, farewell.

#26

FirstTimeMomics
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Krampus will put all naughty children in his basket and carry them away into the night, NEVER TO BE SEEN AGAIN!

#27

FirstTimeMomics
#28

FirstTimeMomics
#29

FirstTimeMomics
#30

FirstTimeMomics
