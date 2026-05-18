This Artist Builds Paper Versions Of Everyday Objects, Down To The Wires And Circuitry (27 Pics)

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Some artists recreate everyday objects by painting them, photographing them, or turning them into digital illustrations. Japanese artist Manabu Kosaka takes a much more painstaking route: he builds them out of paper, at full scale, with a level of precision that seems almost impossible.

He is known for creating 1:1 paper sculptures of familiar items, with a particular focus on retro electronics, watches, cameras, radios, and other objects filled with tiny mechanical details. What makes his work so striking is not only the clean white-paper aesthetic, but also the way he recreates what is usually hidden from view. Some of his pieces are opened up, taken apart, or shown from the inside, revealing paper-made circuitry, wiring, buttons, gears, and internal structures that appear nearly fully functional.

Take a look at some of Manabu Kosaka’s incredibly detailed paper creations below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram