Rudy Willingham is known on social media for his clever paper cutouts that interact perfectly with real-life backgrounds. Over the years, he has mastered the art of blurring the line between reality and imagination – and people all over the world can’t get enough of it.

Willingham has created hundreds of these delightful scenes, featuring pop culture icons, famous athletes, cartoon characters, and more. In this post, we’ve collected a bunch of his best work to share with you, so without further ado, scroll down and explore this fun list.

More info: Instagram | Facebook