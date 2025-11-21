ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Willingham is known on social media for his clever paper cutouts that interact perfectly with real-life backgrounds. Over the years, he has mastered the art of blurring the line between reality and imagination and people all over the world can’t get enough of it.

Willingham has created hundreds of these delightful scenes, featuring pop culture icons, famous athletes, cartoon characters, and more. In this post, we’ve collected a bunch of his best work to share with you, so without further ado, scroll down and explore this fun list.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Paper cutout of a cartoon woman interacting with tall blue flowers in a residential garden setting.

rudy_willingham Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Paper cutout of a man wearing glasses and a gas mask, perfectly integrated with real life on a brick wall.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one needs to be up higher

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham featuring a lion with a sunflower mane blending into real life outdoors.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Paper cutout held against city street sign, creatively interacting with real-life elements and surroundings.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hand holding paper cutout of Spider-Man appearing to interact with a white tower structure in daylight, paper cutouts.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Green superhero paper cutout interacting with c*****d glass, showcasing brilliant paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham in real life.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this - Hulk smash

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a space shuttle with flames, interacting with real life kitchen fire and cooking.

    rudy_willingham Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Hand holding paper cutout of dog on a bike basket, creatively interacting with real woman riding a green bike, paper cutouts SEO.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hand holding a paper cutout of an astronaut interacting with a real flagpole in an urban cityscape.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a superhero with claws, interacting with real-life concrete structures and shadows.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Hand holding paper cutout of football player interacting with Public Market sign in a street scene.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a guitarist with the Space Needle creatively used as the guitar neck in a brilliant paper cutout artwork.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Paper cutout of Superman by Rudy Willingham lifting wooden beam outdoors on gravel near greenery.

    rudy_willingham Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham showing a house lifted by red berries interacting with real tree branches outdoors.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ♥♥♥

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Paper cutout of a Mario character creatively interacting with real-life Ferris wheel and waterfront background.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Hand holding paper cutout of football player dunking basketball on outdoor court, showcasing paper cutouts interaction.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Blue paper cutout interacting with real-life Seattle Space Needle in creative art by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a baseball player diving to catch the sun over water, showing brilliant paper cutouts art.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Blue genie paper cutout emerging from green watering can, creative paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham interacting with real life.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Hand holding a paper cutout of people interacting under a waterfall, showcasing brilliant paper cutouts art.

    rudy_willingham Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Hand holding a brilliant paper cutout of a cartoon face perfectly interacting with a cheeseburger on a plate.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham creatively blend with a plug and wall in a clever interactive art piece.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Hand holding paper cutouts of a trash can and character with real-life tree leaves perfectly integrated in background.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Yellow fire hydrant turned into a paper cutout character holding a pink donut, blending art with real life interaction.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Hand holding a paper cutout guitar interacting with a statue, showcasing creative paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a man with a blue glove interacting with the Seattle Space Needle outdoors.

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Black and white paper cutout of a guitar with AC/DC highway to hell design on an asphalt road surface

    rudy_willingham Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Dandelion with a paper cutout face interacting with real life grass and outdoor natural background.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Hand holding paper cutouts of a motorcyclist and a person, creatively interacting with a waterfront Ferris wheel scene.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Hand holding a paper cutout of Cinderella in a sparkling blue dress, showcasing brilliant paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham showing a cartoon figure interacting with real-life outdoor sculpture and environment.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Hand holding paper cutout of golfer with a Nike logo interacting with real-life background in creative paper cutouts.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Child on scooter with a sandwich paper cutout using tomato slices as wheels, illustrating paper cutouts interacting with real life.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Hand holding paper cutout of baseball player interacting with soccer players on a framed photo, brilliant paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Hand holding a paper cutout of Santa’s face interacting with steam creating a whimsical real-life effect.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham creatively integrated with real-life objects to form a character with fries as hair.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a woman cleverly aligned with a tree, showcasing brilliant paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a man drinking water, aligning perfectly with a real waterfall in the forest scene.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham creatively interact with real life, blending portraits with sports stadium scenes.

    rudy_willingham Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a bride interacting with a real waterfall background in creative paper cutouts art.

    rudy_willingham Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a face with tree branches perfectly matching the hair in a creative paper cutouts art.

    rudy_willingham Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Hand holding a paper cutout figure interacting with a ferry, showcasing Rudy Willingham’s brilliant paper cutouts art.

    rudy_willingham Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a musician with a clock, creatively interacting with real life at a farmers market.

    rudy_willingham Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Woman pole dancing on ceiling lamp, creative paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham interacting with real life scene

    rudy_willingham Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Hanging plant with paper cutout of a man's face blending, showcasing brilliant paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham.

    rudy_willingham Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Paper cutouts by Rudy Willingham creatively placed to interact with a flower resembling a cheerleader's pom-pom.

    rudy_willingham Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Bright yellow school slow sign dressed as a ninja turtle holding a paper cutout pizza slice in a street setting.

    rudy_willingham Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!