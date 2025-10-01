The painting of Isabella de’ Medici pictured on the left was originally thought to be a 19th-century fake. However, after conservators examined the painting more closely in 2014, they discovered that it had layers of overpaint in certain areas, particularly on her face and hands. When they decided to restore the painting, they uncovered that Medici’s features had likely been altered to conform to 19th-century standards of beauty. Instead of the youthful, graceful look, her true face was actually older and more humble. Medici was also holding a jar, and the size of her hand was much larger.

