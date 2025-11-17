Painting Through Blackouts: How I Find Light On Autumn Plenairs In My Hometown Dnipro (9 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn 2025 in Dnipro has been complicated, heavy, and emotionally sharp. The bombings intensified, and long power outages became a new routine. As an artist, I feel every vibration of fear and uncertainty that surrounds us. And yet, art remains my only doorway into another world — a world where love, kindness, hope, empathy, delicacy, and happiness still exist.

When the electricity goes off for the entire day, I pack my paints, brushes, and canvas, step outside, and let plein air painting become my escape. Creating outdoors is my way of breathing again — a way to shift from the darkness of reality to the brighter universe inside my imagination.

This autumn, the city has a very limited palette. The once golden leaves have darkened and fallen, leaving the landscape almost monochrome. Still, something inside me keeps searching for beauty. One day, my thoughts went to the local yacht club. So I grabbed my art supplies and headed toward the river, hoping to paint the water, the movement, the reflections.

When I arrived, most of the yachts were already lifted out of the water and covered with tarps for the season. Not quite the romantic scene I had in mind — but that is the challenge and magic of plein air. You never know what you’ll find. Luckily, friends and fellow artists sometimes travel from different districts to join me. Their presence brings warmth, conversation, and the feeling that creativity is stronger when shared.

Below, you can see how one of these recent plein airs unfolded.

I would love to hear your impressions, thoughts, or simply say hello!

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m always open to connecting with new people from all over the world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT