Besides his comics, Ellis has quite a few other things he works on when he's not working on his cartoons.

"Cartoons are my primary focus, but I do some illustrating and writing as well. I’m trying to write more. I love it."

With that being said, we were curious to find out a little bit more about the artist's schedule and how often he releases new comics.

"I make cartoons every week. I try to keep an alarm in my head, one that’s constantly asking 'Is this a cartoon?' as I go about my life. It reminds me to look out for the common occurrences that become great cartoon fodder. I write them down in my notes app, and later I’ll go through them, and start to sketch out ideas. If I’m lucky, a joke will fall into place."