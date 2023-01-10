“I Can’t Prop The Door Open? Alrighty Then”: Moving Company Employee Maliciously Complies With Maintenance Manager’s Request

Recently, an employee of a small, unnamed moving company shared an incident he had while on duty with the Malicious Compliance community on Reddit.

“We got a call about moving a large load of bookshelves to a rather large industrial building. We loaded up two 18-foot box trucks full of shelves and were ready to move,” the Redditor who goes by Pickles_McWaffle_1 recounted.

When the workers arrived at the building, they began offloading the shelves. The author asked for building security to open the door and wrote that “They handed me a door stop and told me I could prop the door open since we have a large load.”

All of a sudden, a man appeared running towards them and screaming at the top of his lungs. Turns out, it was the building maintenance manager, who went into a breakdown because the movers propped the door open.

Image credits: Pickles_McWaffle_1

And this is what people had to say about the incident