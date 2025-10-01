Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest
Burned vehicle covered in foam at explosion site in Munich with fire truck and emergency responders nearby.
World

Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, was closed on Wednesday (October 1) after police discovered explosives in a residential building in the city that caught fire and caused at least one fatality.

City officials said there had been a b*mb threat issued by the suspected perpetrator of the explosion earlier in the day.

According to Munich police, the explosion was part of a domestic dispute, and the residential building where the incident took place had been “deliberately set on fire.”

Highlights
  • Oktoberfest in Munich was shut down after explosives were found in a residential building.
  • Authorities found hand grenades, tripwires, and booby traps, prompting special forces to defuse explosives at the scene.
  • An unidentified person has lost their life; it's unclear if they are the suspected perpetrator.
RELATED:

    Munich’s Oktoberfest festival was temporarily closed after police discovered explosives in a residential building fireFatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Felix Hörhager/picture alliance

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Roland Freund/picture alliance

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Special forces had to be brought in to defuse booby traps found in the building, according to Munich police.

    Authorities found hand grenades and tripwires, as per Welt.

    An unidentified individual was found seriously injured near the scene of the fire at Lerchenau Lake. The person was later reported to have lost their life, and another individual, who was not considered to be a danger to the public, was reported missing.

    It remains unclear whether the deceased person was the suspected perpetrator or someone else.

    The fire reportedly caused at least one fatality

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Roland Freund/picture alliance

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Up for a Walk?/YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Loud banging noises were heard,” police reported, adding that the injured person “might be connected to the incident”.

    One resident told the DPA news agency, “I woke up around five o’clock because there were a few bangs. I got up, looked, and then there was a fire.”

    The motive behind the explosion is still unclear. Authorities are also investigating posts published online by some individuals claiming responsibility for attacks on luxury cars in northern Munich, according to local media.

    Bild newspaper reported that the home affected belonged to the suspect’s parents, although this has not been officially confirmed.

    Image credits: Stuttgarter Zeitung & Stuttgarter Nachrichten

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Christof Rührmair/picture alliance

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials discovered the b*mb threat to Oktoberfest in a letter from the alleged perpetrator, as per the Associated Press. Authorities searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.

    A van was also burned out nearby, authorities said. Images from the scene show several burned vehicles in a street after the fire.

    The area was reportedly evacuated around 9:45 am local time. On its website, the beer festival said it would remain shut until 5 pm in connection with the explosion.

    The suspected perpetrator had issued a threat earlier in the day

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Up for a Walk?/YouTube

    Fatal Explosion In Munich And Threatening Letter Force Police To Shut Down The Famous Oktoberfest

    Image credits: Mkanuel Schwarz/picture alliance

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said the closure of the Oktoberfest festival followed “a perpetrator threatening the Oktoberfest”.

    “The police will do everything to have the entire Wiesn searched by 5 p.m. this afternoon, if possible, to ensure safety,” he stated on Instagram. 

    “If that’s not the case, I’ll get in touch again, and then the Wiesn won’t open at all today.”

    Special forces defused booby traps, while hand grenades and tripwires were also found at the scene

    Image credits: Daily Express

    Munich police said on the WhatsApp messaging service that they are “currently investigating all possibilities,” and that “possible connections to other locations in Munich are being examined.”

    The Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest folk festival, opened on September 20 and will end on October 5.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I have a friend that lives in Munich…waiting for him to reply that he is okay is really making my stomach sick this morning! Ben! I hope you’re ok!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to German news only one person was injured and later died and that is the alleged perpetrator

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it was 45 years ago, but to understand the shutdown, I think this should have at least mentioned the 1980 bombing at the Oktoberfest that unalived 13 people, perpetrated by a neo-N**i. It's seems likely that many don't know about that incident, particularly overseas.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I have a friend that lives in Munich…waiting for him to reply that he is okay is really making my stomach sick this morning! Ben! I hope you’re ok!!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    According to German news only one person was injured and later died and that is the alleged perpetrator

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gregg_pentecost avatar
    Pferdchen
    Pferdchen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know it was 45 years ago, but to understand the shutdown, I think this should have at least mentioned the 1980 bombing at the Oktoberfest that unalived 13 people, perpetrated by a neo-N**i. It's seems likely that many don't know about that incident, particularly overseas.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT