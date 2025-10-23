ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something mesmerizing about Robert Mickelsen’s glass sculptures – they seem to hover between reality and imagination. His creations, often inspired by the beauty of marine life, capture the delicate movement of fish, coral, and ocean currents in shimmering transparency.

Working with molten glass and an open flame, Mickelsen uses flameworking to shape each piece entirely by hand. No molds, no shortcuts – just precision, heat, and decades of experience guiding every curve.

