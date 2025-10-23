35 Stunning Glass Sculptures By The Artist Who Brings Ocean Life To Life
There’s something mesmerizing about Robert Mickelsen’s glass sculptures – they seem to hover between reality and imagination. His creations, often inspired by the beauty of marine life, capture the delicate movement of fish, coral, and ocean currents in shimmering transparency.
Working with molten glass and an open flame, Mickelsen uses flameworking to shape each piece entirely by hand. No molds, no shortcuts – just precision, heat, and decades of experience guiding every curve.
More info: Instagram | robertmickelsenglassart.bigcartel.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.