There’s something mesmerizing about Robert Mickelsen’s glass sculptures – they seem to hover between reality and imagination. His creations, often inspired by the beauty of marine life, capture the delicate movement of fish, coral, and ocean currents in shimmering transparency.

Working with molten glass and an open flame, Mickelsen uses flameworking to shape each piece entirely by hand. No molds, no shortcuts – just precision, heat, and decades of experience guiding every curve.

More info: Instagram | robertmickelsenglassart.bigcartel.com | Facebook

#1

Two stunning glass sculptures of hammerhead sharks, showcasing ocean life in detailed artistic design on clear stands.

ramickelsen Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Glass sculpture of two colorful ocean fish mounted on a white coral base, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #3

    Glass sculpture of a detailed fish with ocean life patterns on a stand, representing stunning ocean-themed glass art.

    ramickelsen Report

    #4

    Glass sculpture of a colorful lionfish showcasing intricate details and vibrant patterns inspired by ocean life.

    ramickelsen Report

    #5

    Glass sculptures of manta rays showcasing stunning ocean life details by a skilled artist in clear and black glass.

    ramickelsen Report

    #6

    Glass sculpture of ocean life featuring a colorful fish and insect on green glass leaves with a twisted glass stem.

    ramickelsen Report

    #7

    Glass sculpture of a flying fish with translucent pink fins showcased as a stunning ocean life glass artwork.

    ramickelsen Report

    #8

    Colorful glass sculpture of a fish showcasing stunning ocean life details on a clear glass base against a gray background.

    ramickelsen Report

    Glass sculpture of a colorful spotted fish showcasing stunning ocean life details on a clear glass stand against a black background.

    ramickelsen Report

    #10

    Glass sculpture of a spotted manta ray, showcasing stunning ocean life in intricate blown glass artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #11

    Glass sculpture of an ocean fish and crab among coral-like structures showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #12

    Glass sculpture of a colorful tropical fish showcasing stunning craftsmanship and ocean life artistry on a black background.

    ramickelsen Report

    #13

    Glass sculpture of a colorful ocean fish swimming around coral, showcasing stunning ocean life glass art on a black base.

    ramickelsen Report

    #14

    Yellow glass fish sculpture mounted on pink coral glass stand, showcasing stunning glass sculptures inspired by ocean life.

    ramickelsen Report

    #15

    Glass sculpture of a colorful ocean fish with black, white, and yellow patterns on a clear glass base.

    ramickelsen Report

    #16

    Glass sculpture of a spotted fish with blue and yellow fins, showcasing stunning ocean life inspired artwork.

    ramickelsen Report

    #17

    Black glass sculpture of an ocean fish on a clear glass stand, showcasing stunning glass craftsmanship and ocean life art.

    ramickelsen Report

    #18

    Glass sculpture of a blue and white hammerhead shark atop a detailed pastel pink and blue glass base ocean life artwork

    ramickelsen Report

    #19

    Tall glass sculpture featuring mermaids and ocean elements, showcasing stunning glass sculptures inspired by ocean life.

    ramickelsen Report

    #20

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant blue and yellow fish among coral branches, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #21

    Yellow and black glass sculpture of an ocean fish on a clear glass stand showcasing stunning glass sculptures.

    ramickelsen Report

    #22

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant clownfish swimming among colorful coral, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #23

    Yellow glass sculpture of an ocean fish with translucent fins on a clear glass stand showcasing stunning glass art.

    ramickelsen Report

    #24

    Glass sculpture of a colorful tropical fish showcasing stunning ocean life art on a clear base against a dark background.

    ramickelsen Report

    #25

    Glass sculpture of a colorful ocean fish displayed on a clear stand, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #26

    Yellow and black glass sculpture of a tropical fish on a clear glass stand, showcasing ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #27

    Glass sculpture of a colorful tropical fish showcasing stunning ocean life craftsmanship on a clear stand against a gray background.

    ramickelsen Report

    #28

    Glass sculpture of a colorful tropical fish showcasing stunning ocean life artistry on a clear glass stand.

    ramickelsen Report

    #29

    Colorful glass sculpture of a fish showcasing stunning ocean life in vivid detail on a clear glass stand against black background

    ramickelsen Report

    #30

    Colorful glass sculpture of a spotted tropical fish mounted on a clear glass stand, showcasing ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #31

    Red and white striped glass sculpture of a tropical fish, showcasing stunning ocean life in vibrant detail.

    ramickelsen Report

    #32

    Bright red and yellow glass sculpture of a tropical fish showcasing stunning ocean life with intricate details on a clear base.

    ramickelsen Report

    #33

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant orange and yellow fish with translucent fins, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #34

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant ocean fish mounted on coral, showcasing stunning glass art and ocean life craftsmanship.

    ramickelsen Report

    #35

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant yellow and blue fish jumping over a stylized ocean wave on a black pedestal.

    ramickelsen Report

    #36

    Glass sculpture of a detailed fish with green and white colors, showcasing ocean life in a dynamic swimming pose.

    ramickelsen Report

    #37

    Red glass fish sculpture mounted on a clear glass stand showcasing stunning ocean life glass art.

    ramickelsen Report

    #38

    Glass sculpture of a colorful tropical fish with yellow striped fins, showcasing stunning ocean life artistry on a clear stand.

    ramickelsen Report

    #39

    Yellow glass fish sculpture mounted on red coral glass base, showcasing stunning ocean life glass art.

    ramickelsen Report

    #40

    Glass sculpture of a fish with yellow fins mounted on a blue and yellow circular base, showcasing ocean life artistry.

    ramickelsen Report

    #41

    Glass sculpture of a vibrant ocean fish with red fins and a speckled black and orange body on a clear stand

    ramickelsen Report

