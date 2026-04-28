Looking for Wordle #1774 (Apr 28, 2026)? Start with spoiler-free hints below, then reveal the answer when you’re ready.

A five-letter word is all it takes to win Wordle. But some days, it’s the last thing on your mind.

Maybe your opener missed. Maybe your follow-up fell flat. Or maybe the letters just aren’t playing fair today.

Whatever the case, the subtle hints below should help reset your thinking. Done playing with the board? Skip straight to today’s answer.

Spoiler-free hints

Need a gentle clue for today’s Wordle? Try this:

The sound a duck makes..

Wondering if there’s a double letter in today’s word? There are no double letters in today’s Wordle.

Today’s Wordle kicks off with this letter…

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter q.

Spoiler alert: Today’s Wordle answer is below (after the ad)

Want hints only? Don’t scroll past this point.

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The answer is 🔽Reveal answer

quack.

Getting Started with Wordle

In Wordle, you guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game tells you how close you are by changing the colors of the letter tiles:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.

means the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

How to Pick a Strong Opener

There’s no perfect answer, but strategy helps.

Pick a word with multiple vowels and high-frequency consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Words like SLATE or CRANE are common favorites among experienced players.

Another useful approach is to test common endings like -ING or -ATE when you’re stuck, they can reveal patterns quickly.

Want to go deeper? Some players swear by tracking letter frequency in past answers, a surprisingly effective habit over time.

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Is Wordle Getting Harder?

Officially, no. The New York Times says the game’s difficulty hasn’t changed since it replaced the original version.

That said, some puzzles definitely feel trickier, especially when answers use uncommon letters or repeated ones.

Can You Play Old Wordle Puzzles?

There’s no official archive built into the game, but that hasn’t stopped players from finding workarounds.

Several websites have compiled unofficial Wordle archives that let you replay past puzzles. Just keep in mind, The New York Times doesn’t endorse these versions, and they may not reflect the current word list.

If you’re looking for a similar daily fix, games like Quordle or Dordle can scratch the same itch with multiple puzzles per day.

The Story Behind Wordle

In 2021, software engineer Josh Wardle created a small, personal game to share with his partner during the early months of the pandemic.

Thanks to its uncomplicated design and unhurried pace, the game spread quickly through group chats, then across social media, and soon became part of millions of daily routines.

Similar games like Dordle, Quordle, and Heardle soon followed, and the game eventually found its new home at The New York Times.

Today, Wordle is still what it always was: a simple and surprisingly satisfying five-letter puzzle.

Love guessing today’s Wordle? Explore our NYT Wordle hub for past answers, strategies, and word patterns.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.