A five-letter word is all it takes to win Wordle. But some days, it’s the last thing on your mind.

Maybe your opener missed. Maybe your follow-up fell flat. Or maybe the letters just aren’t playing fair today.

Whatever the case, our subtle hints below will help reset your thinking.

Done playing with the board? Skip straight to today’s answer.

In 2021, software engineer Josh Wardle created a small, personal game to share with his partner during the early months of the pandemic.

Thanks to its uncomplicated design and unhurried pace, the game spread quickly through group chats, then across social media, and soon became part of millions of daily routines.

Similar games like Dordle, Quordle, and Heardle soon followed, and the game eventually found its new home at The New York Times.

Today, Wordle is still what it always was: a simple and surprisingly satisfying five-letter puzzle.

Getting Started with Wordle

In Wordle, you guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game tells you how close you are by changing the colors of the letter tiles:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.

means the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

How to Pick a Strong Opener

There’s no perfect answer, but strategy helps.

Pick a word with multiple vowels and high-frequency consonants like S, T, R, or N. Examples like “SLATE” or “CRANE” are often favorites among experienced players.

Another great tip is to test common endings like -ING or -ATE when in doubt, as they often reveal surprising patterns.

Want to go deeper? Some players swear by analyzing letter frequency in past answers, a surprisingly effective hack.

Is Wordle Getting Harder?

Officially, no. The New York Times says the game’s difficulty hasn’t changed since it replaced the original version.

But some puzzles can definitely feel trickier than others, especially when answers use uncommon letters or repeated ones.

Can You Play Old Wordle Puzzles?

There’s no official archive built into the game, but that hasn’t stopped players from finding workarounds.

Several websites have compiled unofficial Wordle archives, letting you revisit or replay puzzles from the past.

Just keep in mind that The New York Times doesn’t endorse these versions, and they may not reflect the current word list.

If you’re looking for a similar fix, try other daily word games like Quordle or Dordle, which offer multiple puzzles daily.

Need a gentle clue for today’s Wordle? Try this:

Today’s NYT Wordle hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

Wondering if there’s a double letter in today’s word?

Today’s Wordle kicks off with this letter…

Spoiler alert: Here’s the answer to today’s Wordle

The answer is

