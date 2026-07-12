If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: In the Big Apple

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This puzzle features various places and items commonly found or associated with New York City.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is undetermined.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is THEBIGAPPLE.

NYT Strands word list for 12-July-2026

Bagel

Bodega

Borough

Deli

Stoop

Subway

Taxi

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.