NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 21-March-2026
NYT Pips is a quick-thinking logic puzzle built around domino tiles and color-coded rules.
Each weekday brings a new set of Easy, Medium, and Hard boards that ask you to line up pips so every region meets its requirement.
If something isn’t clicking today, try gentle hints below before jumping into the full solutions for all three boards.
How Pips Works
Pips takes standard domino tiles and drops them into color-coded regions, each with its own condition.
Every half-tile counts, and the goal is to fill the board so each zone follows its rule.
You’ll run into a few core types:
- Number: The pips in that region must add up to the target.
- Equal: All tile halves show the same value.
- Not Equal: Every value is different.
- Less Than / Greater Than: The region total must stay under or above the shown number.
The rules stay the same across all three boards. What changes is how tightly they’re arranged.
A good first step is to solve strict Number or Equal zones before moving on to the flexible ones.
Full Answers
Easy
Today’s NYT Pips hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!
Medium
Today’s NYT Pips hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!
Hard
Today’s NYT Pips hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!
Tip: Use the more complex rules backward; fill in tricky zones first, then wrap the remaining dominoes into the free space.
See Also
Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.
- Yesterday’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers
- Today’s NYT Connections: Hints and answers
- Today’s NYT Strands: Hints and answers
- Today’s NYT Wordle: Hints and answers
- Today’s NYT Mini crossword: Hints and answers
- Today’s NYT Spelling Bee: Hints and answers
- Explore our Quizzes page for unique polls, trivia, and challenges
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