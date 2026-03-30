The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Across

1975 Spielberg film that’s considered the first summer blockbuster

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The answer is JAWS

“Oh okay, gotcha”

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The answer is ISEE

Athlete from New York (in one sport) or San Francisco (in another)

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The answer is GIANT

Declare publicly

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The answer is AVOW

Emperor who didn’t actually fiddle while Rome burned

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The answer is NERO

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Down

“The ___ is up!”

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The answer is JIG

Like lotus root and wax apples

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The answer is ASIAN

Drive dangerously in traffic

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The answer is WEAVE

Spanish title

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The answer is SENOR

Scrabble value of D or G

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The answer is TWO

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.