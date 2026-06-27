The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Across

Halloween costumes with eye patches

🔽 Show

The answer is PIRATES

“That’s great!”

🔽 Show

The answer is AWESOME

One with an aggressive savings plan?

🔽 Show

The answer is PACKRAT

Like music that sounds good to the ear

🔽 Show

The answer is TONAL

Wear away, as the soil

🔽 Show

The answer is ERODE

“Good lord!”

🔽 Show

The answer is MYGOD

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Down

Nickname for Dad

🔽 Show

The answer is PAPA

“Gimme those!”

🔽 Show

The answer is IWANTEM

Minister’s house

🔽 Show

The answer is RECTORY

Pose a question

🔽 Show

The answer is ASK

Weather phenomenon measured from EF-0 to EF-5

🔽 Show

The answer is TORNADO

Corresponded by computer

🔽 Show

The answer is EMAILED

Rogen of “The Studio”

🔽 Show

The answer is SETH

Insect that has two stomachs, curiously enough

🔽 Show

The answer is ANT

U.S. medical research org.

🔽 Show

The answer is NIH

Seasonal drink topped with nutmeg, maybe

🔽 Show

The answer is NOG

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.