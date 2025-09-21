The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

Across

Went illegally fast

🔽Show

The answer is SPED

It might have some highlights

🔽Show

The answer is HAIR

Pair for a griller

🔽Show

The answer is TONGS

Meyers of late-night comedy

🔽Show

The answer is SETH

“Hey you! Over here!”

🔽Show

The answer is PSST

Down

Pair of ___

🔽Show

The answer is SHOES

Pair of ___

🔽Show

The answer is PANTS

Number of stories in the Leaning Tower of Pisa

🔽Show

The answer is EIGHT

Many characters on “The Pitt”: Abbr.

🔽Show

The answer is DRS

Recipe amt.

🔽Show

The answer is TSP

