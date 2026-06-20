The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Across

The “I” of TGIF

🔽 Show

The answer is ITS

Batman villain played by Aaron Eckhart in “The Dark Knight”

🔽 Show

The answer is TWOFACE

Repressive governments

🔽 Show

The answer is REGIMES

Folding art

🔽 Show

The answer is ORIGAMI

Raggedy ___ (doll)

🔽 Show

The answer is ANN

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Down

Icebreakers, e.g.

🔽 Show

The answer is INTROS

“The Two ___” (second installment of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy)

🔽 Show

The answer is TOWERS

Cigar, informally

🔽 Show

The answer is STOGIE

“Psych!”

🔽 Show

The answer is NOT

Baby goat

🔽 Show

The answer is KID

Presidential candidate Harris

🔽 Show

The answer is KAMALA

2026 #1 album for Drake

🔽 Show

The answer is ICEMAN

Word after “interior” or “intelligent”

🔽 Show

The answer is DESIGN

Kind of tree that the Buddha is said to have meditated under

🔽 Show

The answer is FIG

Opposite direction of NNW

🔽 Show

The answer is SSE

Streaming issue caused by slow wi-fi

🔽 Show

The answer is LAG

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.