The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

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Across

Sentry’s “Stop!”

🔽 Show

The answer is HALT

___ vera (succulent)

🔽 Show

The answer is ALOE

“That feeling should fade”

🔽 Show

The answer is ITLLPASS

Crunchy tendril used in Asian cuisine

🔽 Show

The answer is PEASHOOT

___ Stadium, former home of the Mets

🔽 Show

The answer is SHEA

Silverstein who wrote “The Giving Tree”

🔽 Show

The answer is SHEL

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Down

Student’s slip

🔽 Show

The answer is HALLPASS

The “A” of GOAT

🔽 Show

The answer is ALL

Chop (off)

🔽 Show

The answer is LOP

Collective objective … or what the ends of 1-Down, 6-Across and 14-Across lead to

🔽 Show

The answer is TEAMGOAL

“Okay, it’s my turn”

🔽 Show

The answer is IMUP

The “T” of GOAT

🔽 Show

The answer is TIME

All by oneself

🔽 Show

The answer is SOLO

Month #9: Abbr.

🔽 Show

The answer is SEPT

$1,000,000, informally

🔽 Show

The answer is MIL

One of the Three Stooges

🔽 Show

The answer is MOE

Caller of balls and strikes

🔽 Show

The answer is UMP

___-1 (class of drugs that includes Ozempic and Wegovy)

🔽 Show

The answer is GLP

Librarian’s warning

🔽 Show

The answer is SHH

Tee-___ (giggle)

🔽 Show

The answer is HEE

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.