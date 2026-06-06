The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Across

“Easy peasy!”

🔽 Show

The answer is NOSWEAT

Great Lake whose name can be translated in Iroquoian as “great lake”

🔽 Show

The answer is ONTARIO

Use a ruler

🔽 Show

The answer is MEASURE

Word after “brake,” “Brillo” or “bachelor”

🔽 Show

The answer is PAD

Having more sodium

🔽 Show

The answer is SALTIER

Spider-Man foe who gained his powers from a lightning strike

🔽 Show

The answer is ELECTRO

George Washington or George Patton

🔽 Show

The answer is WARHERO

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Down

___ de plume

🔽 Show

The answer is NOM

First digit of pi after the decimal

🔽 Show

The answer is ONE

Paper pusher?

🔽 Show

The answer is STAPLER

Major mountain range in Utah

🔽 Show

The answer is WASATCH

Well-read

🔽 Show

The answer is ERUDITE

It’s mostly nitrogen and oxygen

🔽 Show

The answer is AIR

Wiggler in a sock

🔽 Show

The answer is TOE

Stitch up

🔽 Show

The answer is SEW

Chicken ___ king

🔽 Show

The answer is ALA

Make a mistake

🔽 Show

The answer is ERR

Aussie animal, for short

🔽 Show

The answer is ROO

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.