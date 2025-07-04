The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

RELATED:

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses.

Across

Uncle ___

🔽Show

The answer is SAM

It’s full of stars

🔽Show

The answer is SPACE

It’s full of stripes

🔽Show

The answer is ZEBRA

Month when the American Revolutionary War began

🔽Show

The answer is APRIL

4th of July sales promotions, e.g.

🔽Show

The answer is ADS

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Down

Big brand of hummus

🔽Show

The answer is SABRA

Foul-smelling

🔽Show

The answer is ACRID

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

🔽Show

The answer is MEALS

Singer who performed “All the Stars” at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show

🔽Show

The answer is SZA

Lively energy

🔽Show

The answer is PEP

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

answerEl.style.display = isHidden ? "inline" : "none"; iconEl.innerHTML = isHidden ? "🔼" : "🔽"; labelEl.innerText = isHidden ? "Hide" : "Show"; }