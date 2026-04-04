The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

Weekdays + Saturdays : Available at 10 p.m. EST the night before.

: Available at the night before. Sundays: Drops earlier at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Timer : See how quickly you can complete the puzzle.

: See how quickly you can complete the puzzle. Reveal and Check tools : If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers.

: If you’re stuck, reveal a letter, word, or check your answers. Keyboard shortcuts : Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop).

: Use arrow keys, spacebar, tab, and more (on desktop). Pen and Pencil Mode: Toggle between confident solves and tentative guesses. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Across

Use camouflage

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The answer is BLENDIN

Big name in fluorescent paint

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The answer is DAYGLO

Transmission setting for a steep hill, maybe

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The answer is LOWGEAR

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Down

Like this lyric: “My heart is yours to fill or burst / To break or bury or wear as jewelry”

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The answer is EMO

Recede, as the tide

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The answer is EBB

Country between Ukraine and Romania

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The answer is MOLDOVA

Message in Connections when you almost get the category, but not quite

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The answer is ONEAWAY

Scrooge’s cry before “humbug”

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The answer is BAH

Mammals whose name is a synonym of “pesters”

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The answer is BADGERS

“Sorry, has the meeting started already?”

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The answer is AMILATE

Award recipient

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The answer is HONOREE

“___ appetit!”

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The answer is BON

“Te ___” (“I love you,” in Spanish)

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The answer is AMO

The N.F.L.’s Giants, on scoreboards

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The answer is NYG

Makeshift seat at a campfire

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The answer is LOG

Egg cells

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The answer is OVA

GPS suggestion: Abbr.

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The answer is RTE

Like many Grindr users

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The answer is GAY

Go on dates with

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The answer is SEE

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.